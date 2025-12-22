Global Precision Medicine Market Growth Accelerates at 16.26% CAGR Through 2035 Expands Rapidly as AI, Genomic Testing, and Targeted Therapies Gain Momentum

Ottawa, Dec. 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global precision medicine market is growing rapidly, driven by advances in AI, genomic testing, and targeted therapies. Valued at USD 119.03 billion in 2025, the market is expected to reach approximately USD 537.17 billion by 2035, with a strong CAGR of 16.26% as demand for personalized healthcare and effective chronic disease treatments continues to rise.

The precision medicine market is expected to see steady growth owing to the increased need for personalized healthcare globally. Moreover, in the developed region, doctors and professionals have been under research for customized medicines in recent years. Also, the heavy need for precise and accurate treatment options has heavily contributed to market growth as precision medicine has been considered as the targeted medicines and targeted therapies in the past few years.



Precision Medicine Market Highlights:

North America dominated the market, holding more than 54% of market share in 2025.

The Asia Pacific is expected to grow at a notable CAGR between 2026 and 2035.

By technology type, the drug discovery segment contributed the major market share in 2025.

By application, the oncology segment accounted for the biggest market share in 2025,

By end use, the pharmaceutical companies segment captured the highest market share in 2025.

By route of administration, the oral segment captured the highest market share in 2024.

Precision Medicine Market Overview and Industry Potential

What is the Precision Medicine Sector?

Precision medicine, also known as personalized medicine, is an innovative healthcare approach to disease treatment that tailors treatments and interventions according to the individual characteristics, such as lifestyle, genetics, and environment. This personalized approach has the potential to revolutionize healthcare and enhance treatment efficacy, thereby improving patient outcomes.

The market witnessed significant growth over the years due to rising demand for personalized healthcare solutions. Moreover, the market is expected to expand rapidly during the forecast period owing to the increasing advancements in genomics and the rising instances of chronic conditions.

Top Contributors in Precision Medicine Market: Contribution & Offerings

Company Name Offering Breakthrough Novartis



Infant malaria therapy,

a precision-formulation targeting young infants Radioligand therapy showed PFS benefit in earlier-stage prostate cancer (trial announced June 2, 2025) Qiagen



PCR/dPCR/NGS platform suite for companion diagnostics (30+ pharma partnerships) Expanded QIAstat-Dx syndromic testing platform into companion diagnostics for chronic diseases with AstraZeneca Quest Diagnostics



PrismRA: RNA-based treatment-response classifier for rheumatoid arthritis FDA Breakthrough Designation for an AAVrh74 ELISA assay as companion-diagnostic for Sarepta’s gene therapy (Aug 2023) Menarini Silicon Biosystems



Clinical services: CTC testing for oncology trials and patient monitoring CELLSEARCH® CTC with DLL3 biomarker: for small-cell lung cancer (RUO) launched July 2023 NanoString Technologies GeoMx® DSP: spatial transcriptomics CosMx™ Spatial Molecular Imager + AtoMx™ platform: first fully integrated single-cell spatial profiling system (launched late 2022 / scaled through 2023)



What is the Opportunity in Precision Medicine Market?

Precision Medicine Accelerated with the Boom in Genetic Analysis

The increasing demand for genetic testing is expected to create significant opportunities for manufacturers in the coming years. As individuals increasingly opt for the dna tests to analyze their risk of diseases, this can create demand for genetic test kits in the coming years. Also, these can offer customized medicine for the patients specifically according to their disease risk conditions, which is projected to drive the industry’s growth in the coming years.

Precision Medicine Market Challenges and Limitations:

Cost-Heavy Innovation Slows Momentum for Smaller Manufacturers

The high development cost of medicine is expected to hinder industry growth in the coming years. Moreover, the creation of personalized medicine requires advanced research long testing period, and advanced technology, which is expensive sometimes and is likely to create cost challenges for new entrants and mid-size businesses during the projected period. Also, the manufacturers can face challenges like regulatory standards, which can lead the product launch delays as per the future industry expectations.

Cell & Gene Therapies Driving Precision Medicine Growth

Cell and gene therapies are rapidly scaling precision medicine by offering highly personalized, often curative treatments for cancer, rare genetic disorders, and chronic diseases. These advanced therapies leverage innovations such as CAR T cell engineering, CRISPR gene editing, and viral vector delivery, enabling clinicians to target disease at the molecular level with unprecedented precision.

The global cell and gene therapy market is projected to grow significantly over the next decade, expanding from an estimated USD 8.94 billion in 2025 to approximately USD 39.61 billion by 2034, at a strong CAGR of 17.98%—highlighting the rising adoption of tailored therapeutic modalities.

Key factors driving this expansion include:

Increased R&D and clinical trial activity for innovative genetic treatments.

for innovative genetic treatments. Regulatory support through accelerated approval pathways in major markets.

through accelerated approval pathways in major markets. Advanced manufacturing technologies that improve scalability and quality.

that improve scalability and quality. Collaborations between biotech, pharma, and academic institutions to bring novel therapies to patients faster.

As these therapies become more mainstream, they are not only improving patient outcomes but also fueling investment and commercialization across precision medicine sectors, contributing directly to the broader market’s projected growth toward USD 537 billion by 2035.

Precision Medicine Market Report Scope

Market Scope Details Market Size in 2025 USD 119.03 Billion Market Size in 2026 USD 138.67 Billion Market Size by 2035 USD 537.17 Billion Growth Rate (2026–2035) CAGR of 16.26% Largest Market North America Fastest Growing Market Asia Pacific Base Year 2025 Forecast Period 2026 to 2035 Segments Covered Technology, Application, End User, Sequencing Technology, Product, Route of Administration, Drugs, Region Regions Covered North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, Latin America, Middle East & Africa Leading Technology Segment Drug Discovery and Genomics Top Application Segment Oncology Dominant End User Pharmaceutical Companies Preferred Route of Administration Oral Key Growth Drivers AI integration, genomic testing adoption, targeted therapies Major Market Challenges High development costs and regulatory complexities Emerging Opportunities Expansion of genetic testing, AI-driven drug discovery, growth in emerging economies



Case Study: AI-Driven Precision Oncology Transforming Cancer Treatment Outcomes

Background

A leading pharmaceutical company partnered with a genomics diagnostics provider and an AI analytics platform to improve treatment outcomes for patients with advanced-stage lung and breast cancer. Traditional treatment approaches showed limited success due to genetic variability among patients and delayed therapy selection.

Challenge

High variability in patient response to standard cancer therapies

Lengthy trial-and-error treatment cycles increasing costs and mortality risk

Limited integration of genomic data into clinical decision-making

Rising R&D costs and slower drug development timelines

Solution

The company implemented a precision medicine framework combining:

Next-generation genomic sequencing to identify actionable mutations

to identify actionable mutations AI-powered data analytics to match patients with targeted therapies

to match patients with targeted therapies Companion diagnostics to guide personalized drug selection

to guide personalized drug selection Oral targeted therapies to improve patient adherence and scalability

This integrated approach enabled clinicians to design personalized treatment plans based on individual genetic profiles rather than generalized protocols.

Results & Impact

30–40% improvement in progression-free survival (PFS) among targeted patient groups

among targeted patient groups 25% reduction in treatment failure rates compared to conventional therapies

compared to conventional therapies Faster drug development timelines , with improved clinical trial success rates

, with improved clinical trial success rates Lower overall healthcare costs by minimizing ineffective treatments

by minimizing ineffective treatments Enhanced patient quality of life due to non-invasive, oral precision therapies



Strategic Takeaways for Decision-Makers

Pharmaceutical companies can accelerate innovation and approvals by embedding artificial intelligence (AI) and genomics early in drug discovery

can accelerate innovation and approvals by embedding (AI) and genomics early in drug discovery Healthcare providers benefit from improved outcomes and data-driven treatment confidence

benefit from improved outcomes and data-driven treatment confidence Investors gain exposure to high-growth segments such as oncology, companion diagnostics, and AI-enabled drug discovery

gain exposure to high-growth segments such as oncology, companion diagnostics, and Policy makers and payers see long-term cost efficiency through reduced trial-and-error care

Why This Matters

This case highlights how precision medicine is no longer experimental—it is commercially viable, clinically effective, and scalable. As AI, genomic testing, and targeted therapies converge, organizations that adopt precision medicine early gain a competitive and clinical advantage in a market projected to exceed USD 537 billion by 2035.

Precision Medicine Market Key Regional Analysis:

How Big is the Precision Medicine Market?

According to Precedence Research, the U.S. precision medicine market size is calculated at USD 58.09 billion in 2025. It is predicted to rise from USD 58.09 billion in 2026 to USD 265.69 billion by 2035. The market is expected to grow at a double-digit CAGR of 16.42% from 2026 to 2035.



Major Government Precision Medicine Initiatives:

The NIH’s All of Us Research Program is one of the largest precision medicine cohort projects globally, aiming to collect health and genetic data from 1 million+ volunteers to accelerate individualized healthcare research. Around 297,000 participants have been recruited so far, with health data accessed by over 2,300 researchers . Source: Wikipedia



is one of the largest precision medicine cohort projects globally, aiming to collect health and genetic data from to accelerate individualized healthcare research. Around have been recruited so far, with health data accessed by over . Source: Wikipedia This initiative was launched in 2015 with $130 million in federal funding, demonstrating the U.S. government’s long-term commitment to precision medicine research. Wikipedia

How Is Advanced Healthcare Infrastructure Fuelling Growth in North America?

North America held the dominant share of the precision medicine market in 2024, owing to the presence of an advanced healthcare infrastructure and a huge number of chronic disease cases in recent years.

Moreover, the region is observed under the huge investment in research and development, which has gained a huge industry share in recent years. Also, access to advanced technology has been seen in providing a huge consumer base from around the globe in the past few years.

What Role Do Japan, China, and India Play in Transforming Healthcare?

Asia Pacific is expected to expand notably during the forecast period, owing to ongoing healthcare infrastructure spending for development. Also, the regional countries such as Japan, China, and India are increasingly seen as investing in genomics and digital health initiatives, which is expected to create an enabling environment for the industry in the coming years. Also, the government in the region has seen in create collaborations with research institutes to fuel the innovation in healthcare, which is likely to lead to the market potential during the projected period.

China Precision Medicine Market Trends

China is rapidly emerging as a key hub for precision medicine in Asia Pacific, driven by:

Expansion of genomic sequencing capabilities and advanced diagnostic infrastructure

and advanced diagnostic infrastructure Large patient and sample base , providing extensive opportunities for clinical research and trials

, providing extensive opportunities for clinical research and trials Growth of domestic biotech firms and diagnostics firms , fostering innovation in personalized therapies

, fostering innovation in personalized therapies Supportive regulatory environment, encouraging the development and approval of novel diagnostics and targeted treatments

These factors collectively position China as a strategic center for precision medicine R&D and commercial growth, attracting both domestic and international stakeholders.

Key Precision Medicine Drugs in China

Drug Company Indication Estimated Global Sales Vanza Triple Vertex Pharmaceuticals Cystic Fibrosis $8.3 Billion Datopotamab Deruxtecan Daiichi Sankyo / AstraZeneca Lung & Breast Cancer $5.9 Billion Suzetrigine Vertex Pharmaceuticals Acute & Neuropathic Pain $2.9 Billion Aficamten Cytokinetics Hypertrophic Cardiomyopathy $2.8 Billio



Singapore – National Precision Medicine Strategy

Singapore has rolled out a 10-year National Precision Medicine initiative focused on integrating genomic, lifestyle, health, social, and environmental data for up to 1 million individuals to improve disease detection and tailored care. Source: PubMed

Switzerland – Swiss Personalized Health Network

The Swiss government funds the Swiss Personalized Health Network (SPHN) to unify health data across research institutions and hospitals through a national interoperable infrastructure.

to unify health data across research institutions and hospitals through a national interoperable infrastructure. Total federal funding since inception includes CHF 68M + CHF 67M in early phases, with a third phase CHF 20.7M (2025–2028) committed to advancing nationwide personalized health systems. Wikipedia

Qatar – Qatar Genome Programme

The Qatar Genome Programme aims to sequence the genomes of 350,000 residents, supporting precision healthcare tailored to the Qatari population. Its initiatives include genetic epidemiology studies and pharmacogenetic mapping.





India – National Biobank & Precision Healthcare

In July 2025 , India inaugurated a National Biobank to store biological samples with clinical and genomic data, forming a core resource for long-term precision medicine research.

, India inaugurated a to store biological samples with clinical and genomic data, forming a core resource for long-term precision medicine research. Projects such as the Phenome India Health Cohort Knowledgebase, IndiGen/Genome India Programme, and Indian Cancer Genome Atlas (ICGA) further underpin India’s precision medicine ecosystem and tailored disease insights for its population. novojuris.com

Precision Medicine Market Segmentation Analysis:

By Technology Type Analysis:

How Did the Drug Discovery Segment Dominate the Market in 2024?

The drug discovery segment held the largest share of the precision medicine market in 2024, owing to the increased need for targeted research for the development of effective treatments in the current period. Moreover, the drug discovery is considered the crucial step in the production of precision medicine due to precision medicine depends on how individuals respond to drugs and after behaviours. Moreover, the expansion and adoption of advanced technology have severely contributed to the segment's growth in recent years.

By Application Type Analysis:

How Oncology Segment Maintains Its Dominance in the Current Industry?

The oncology segment held the largest share of the market in 2024, due to the increased need for a personalized approach to cancer treatments in the current period. Also, by selecting the right treatment according to patients' needs while minimizing other unnecessary treatments, precision medicine has gained immense popularity in recent years. Moreover, the sudden expansion of cancer cases globally has severely contributed to the growth of the market in the past few years, as per recent observations. By providing accurate and affordable treatment suggestions, precision medicine has gained major industry share in recent years.

By End User Analysis:

How Did the Pharmaceutical Companies Segment Dominate the Market in 2024?

The pharmaceutical companies segment dominated the market with the largest share in 2024, due to the emergence of personalized medicine in pharmaceutical sector. They are at the forefront of developing, testing, and commercializing personalized drugs. These companies invest heavily in research and collaborate with biotech firms and academic institutions to create targeted therapies. They use genetic data, AI tools, and real-world evidence to produce treatments tailored to individual patients. With increasing regulatory support and strong initiatives of personalized drugs, pharmaceutical companies are driving market innovation. Their role in conducting clinical trials, securing approvals, and bringing precision treatments to market has made them the dominant end users in this industry.

By Route of Administration Analysis:

Why is the Oral Segment Dominating the Industry?

The oral segment held the largest share of the market in 2024 owing to the convenience offered by oral drugs for wide range of patients for multiple sectors. Oral drugs are easy to take, non-invasive, and can be administered at home without medical supervision. In precision medicine, many targeted therapies, especially in cancer and chronic diseases, are being developed in pill or capsule form for better patient compliance.

Pharmaceutical companies also prefer oral formulations as they are cost-effective and scalable for mass production. Due to its ease of use, patient acceptance, and growing pipeline of oral precision drugs, this segment leads the market.

Precision Medicine Market Top Companies

Biocrates Life Sciences

Tepnel Pharma Services

Novartis

Qiagen

Quest Diagnostics

Menarini Silicon Biosystems

NanoString Technologies

Eagle Genomics

Pfizer

Intomics

Roche

Teva Pharmaceutical

Highlight Recent Breakthroughs

Include current innovations to catch attention:

AI-Powered Cancer Treatments:



“Mayo Clinic and Nvidia have launched an AI platform that accelerates precision oncology, combining genomics and digital pathology to deliver personalized cancer care faster than ever.”

Gene Therapy Expansion:



“Vertex Pharmaceuticals’ Vanza Triple, a targeted therapy for cystic fibrosis, is projected to generate $8.3B in 2025, showcasing the potential of rare disease-focused precision medicine.”

Spatial Transcriptomics:



“NanoString Technologies’ CosMx™ platform enables fully integrated single-cell profiling, a breakthrough in precision diagnostics for oncology and rare diseases.”

What is Going Around the Globe?

In July 2025, India unveiled its national biobank drive to promote precision medicine R&D. The longitudinal study aims to track health trajectories. The plan aims to uncover disease patterns, gene-environment and responses to particular therapies. Source: https://www.healthcareitnews.com





In November 2025, Precision Medicine Group launched Institute@Precision, a collaborative effort for biopharma innovation. The forum announced aims to focus on impactable topics in healthcare sector along actionable insights that help innovators anticipate change. Source: https://www.prnewswire.com





In August 2025, Mayo Clinic announced its partnership with Nvidia in order to launch AI platform for precision medicine. This platform aims to introduce an AI computing platform to advance digital pathology, drug discovery and precision medicine. Source: https://www.digitalhealthnews.com





2024 In January 2024, BIOS Health entered into a partnership with the Kern Venture Group to establish a hub for precision medicine in Bakersfield, California, U.S.





In 2024, NIH led the precision medical trial recently. The main motive behind this clinical trial is to test newly launched treatments for myeloid cancer. Also, this trial is well-funded by the National Cancer Institute, which is a branch of the NIH, as per the published report. Source: https://www.news-medical.net



Recent Collaborations / Partnerships

News-driven updates make press releases engaging:

Collaboration Focus Date Mayo Clinic + Nvidia AI in precision oncology Aug 2025 BIOS Health + Kern Venture Precision medicine hub in California Jan 2024 Precision Medicine Group Institute@Precision – collaborative innovation Nov 2025



Precision Medicine Market Segmentation:

By Technology

Bioinformatics

Big Data Analytics

Drug Discovery

Gene Sequencing

Companion Diagnostics

Others

By Application

CNS

Immunology

Oncology

Respiratory

Others



By End-Use

Diagnostic Companies

Pharmaceutical Companies

Healthcare IT companies

Others

By Sequencing Technology

Sequencing by Synthesis

Ion Semiconductor Sequencing

Sequencing by Ligation

Pyrosequencing

Single Molecule Real Time Sequencing

Chain Termination Sequencing

Nanopore Sequencing



By Product

Consumables

Instruments

Services



By Route of Administration

Oral

Injectable

By Drugs

Alectinib

Osimertinib

Mepolizumab

Aripiprazole Lauroxil

Others



By Region

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa



