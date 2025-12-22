1 Day Essential Overview of the Pharmaceutical and Biotech Industries Training Course (ONLINE EVENT: March 12, 2026)

Dublin, Dec. 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "An Essential Overview of the Pharmaceutical and Biotech Industries Training Course (Mar 12, 2026)" training has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The pharmaceutical and biotechnology industries are both complex and developing at a rapid pace.

This intensive one-day course will give you an invaluable overview, refresher and update on all the important aspects from discovery of the molecule through development to marketing. The interactive programme will provide a step-by-step understanding of the main areas of drug development and will discuss the roles and responsibilities of key departments and how they work and interact together.

There will be interactive discussion sessions throughout the day, led by our expert course leader, and you will come away with a good knowledge of the structure and function of these industries.

Who Should Attend:

This event will be of interest to all those looking to develop their knowledge of how the pharmaceutical and biotechnology industries work. It will be particularly helpful for those wanting to understand what other departments do, for new staff working in the industry and for non-scientific and administrative personnel.

Why you should attend

Increase your understanding of the pharma/biotech industries

Develop your knowledge of the stages of drug development from drug discovery through to marketing

Get to grips with the phases of clinical trials, regulatory processes and pharmacovigilance requirements

Understand the roles and responsibilities of key departments and how they work together

Demystify the technical terminology and jargon

Certification:

CPD: 6 hours for your records

Certificate of completion

Key Topics Covered:

How the Pharma/Biotech Industries Develop Medicines

Overview of drug development

Framework of the industry - research, development and manufacture of pharma products on an international level

Difference between pharma and biotech drug development

Drug discovery

Non-clinical/pre-clinical - the importance of examining safety

Technologies and innovations across the industry

Demystifying the Jargon and Terminology

Roles and Responsibilities of the People in the Pharma/Biotech Industries

Clinical Trials

Phases of clinical research - phase 1 to Phase IV and range of clinical trials

Setting up and running of clinical trials

Quality of the data - monitoring, auditing and compliance with GCP innovations in running clinical trials

Pharmacovigilance

Understanding safety reporting and signal detection

Definitions and periodic and drug safety update reports

Regulatory Processes

Overview of regulatory submissions and approval procedures for pharma/biotech products including EU and FDA procedures

The importance of ICH including the electronic Common Technical Document (eCTD)

The EU Clinical Trial Regulation

Commercial Considerations for How Medicines are Marketed and Sold

Marketing terminology and activities

Speakers:



Laura Brown

Pharmaceutical QA and Training Consultant

University of Cardiff



Dr Laura Brown MBA, BSc,PhD, is a Pharmaceutical QA and Training Consultant, Course Director for the MSc in Clinical Research, School of Pharmacy at the University of Cardiff. She has more than 20 years' experience of quality assurance in the pharmaceutical industry and has worked for several companies, including GSKs Hoechst Marion Roussel, Farmitalia and Phoenix International.

She has a particular expertise in quality assurance including risked based approaches to quality systems, data Integrity and project management in the pharmaceutical industry. She regularly writes on pharmaceutical regulatory issues including "The Planning of International Drug Development", in the Clinical Research Manual, Euromed and the "Impact of Brexit", RQA Journal 2017.



