The Fisher Center for Alzheimer’s Research Foundation Celebrates 30 Years with Awards and Honors from Charity Navigator and GuideStar

New York City, NY, Dec. 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Fisher Center for Alzheimer’s Research Foundation in 2025 celebrated its 30th anniversary, with many important recognitions to mark three decades of excellence in raising Alzheimer’s awareness and funds for research. The Foundation once again earned the highest rating from Charity Navigator and the Gold Seal of Transparency from Candid’s GuideStar. In addition, it won prestigious awards for its information programs and its flagship magazine, Preserving Your Memory®, highlighting the impact of the Foundation’s efforts to advance Alzheimer’s research and education.

For the 14th consecutive year, the Fisher Center Foundation has earned the top 4-star rating from Charity Navigator, America’s largest independent charity evaluator. Charity Navigator evaluates charities across four key indicators: Impact & Measurement, Accountability & Finance, Leadership & Adaptability, and Culture & Community. The Foundation’s 4-star rating recognizes it as a “highly-effective charity” that consistently “exceeds or meets best practices and industry standards across almost all areas,” underscoring its dedication to the highest level of operational and financial responsibility.

The Foundation also received the prestigious Gold Seal of Transparency from Candid’s GuideStar once again. GuideStar is the world’s largest source of information on nonprofit organizations, and its Seals recognize charities that commit to transparency by sharing up-to-date information about their mission, leadership, financials, and more, empowering donors to make educated decisions about the organizations they plan to support. The Gold Seal places the Fisher Center Foundation among the top 1% of the 1.8 million nonprofits listed on the GuideStar platform.

Along with these achievements, the Foundation marked its 30th anniversary with several important awards received for its information program and its magazine, Preserving Your Memory®:

“We are so honored,” stated Lucretia Holden, Executive Director of the Foundation. “These recognitions reflect our commitment to transparency and accountability and inspire us to continue advancing Alzheimer’s research and caring for those affected by the disease.”

“There is so much to be proud of on the occasion of the Foundation’s 30th anniversary,” said Barry R. Sloane, Chairman of the Foundation’s Board of Trustees. “So much has been done. And there’s so much to do still as we continue our work to help patients and caregivers through the challenges they face every day.”

About the Fisher Center for Alzheimer’s Research Foundation

The Fisher Center for Alzheimer’s Research Foundation is an organization that provides millions of dollars for novel Alzheimer’s research all over the world to investigate the latest, most promising science available.

The Fisher Center lab at The Rockefeller University is one of the largest and most modern scientific facilities in the world dedicated to solving the puzzle of Alzheimer’s disease.

Our mission is to understand the causes of Alzheimer’s disease, improve the care of people living with it, and find a cure.

Our vision is working towards a future where Alzheimer’s is nothing but a memory.

For more information about the Fisher Center Foundation, including how to financially support its research, please visit www.ALZinfo.org

