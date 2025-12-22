Dentistry Expert Dr. Ashley Ulmer Shares Advice on Building Strong Dental Habits in Early Childhood in HelloNation

SPOKANE, Wash., Dec. 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- What role do parents play in shaping lifelong dental health for their children? According to HelloNation , the foundation for strong oral health is formed in early childhood, and Spokane-based dental expert Dr. Ashley Ulmer of Smiles By Ashley emphasizes the importance of establishing routines as soon as the first baby tooth emerges. Her article details how early engagement, consistent routines, and expert support can create a lifelong path to healthy smiles.

Dr. Ulmer notes that while baby teeth will eventually fall out, their role in a child’s development is crucial. They enable proper eating, speech, and alignment of permanent teeth. By prioritizing baby teeth care and introducing brushing for toddlers using soft-bristled brushes and fluoride toothpaste, parents can establish routines that are likely to continue into adulthood.

Consistency is fundamental to establishing strong dental habits. Encouraging children to brush twice daily, making the process enjoyable with songs or timers, and allowing them to pick their toothbrushes transforms a chore into a positive daily routine. These engaging steps not only build confidence but also reinforce habits that endure beyond early childhood.

Dr. Ulmer also emphasizes the importance of regular dental visits. She advises scheduling a first visit by age one or within six months after the first tooth appears. These early experiences introduce children to dental care in a welcoming manner, build comfort with the setting, and ensure that any early issues are resolved promptly. This preventive focus reflects how pediatric dental care shapes oral health from the start.

Parents play a crucial role as models for children’s oral health. Demonstrating proper brushing and flossing habits shows children that dental care is an integral part of everyday life. Supervising brushing until children have developed the dexterity, typically around ages 6 to 8, ensures thorough cleaning, especially of the back teeth.

Flossing for children is another essential step. Teaching them to floss daily highlights the importance of removing food trapped between teeth, which otherwise feeds bacteria and produces acid that weakens the enamel. When parents demonstrate the benefits of sugar-free gum for stimulating saliva and freshening breath, children understand how small habits can help protect against tooth decay.

Sugar intake is another important part of oral health in early childhood. Consuming sugary foods and drinks excessively can trigger excessive acid production in the mouth, leading to enamel erosion and tooth decay. Dr. Ulmer explains that limiting sugar consumption, avoiding constant snacking, and reducing exposure to acid attack help protect the outer layer of the teeth from long-term damage, including tooth loss.

Parents can help children develop good oral hygiene by teaching them to brush with fluoride toothpaste, floss daily, and rinse after eating sugary foods. These habits limit the effects of sugar while reinforcing the importance of routine care. By understanding how foods and drinks impact oral health, children can develop lifelong habits that protect their smile.

Beyond technique, Dr. Ulmer highlights how oral health routines instill lifelong habits of self-care and responsibility. Teaching kids to brush teeth correctly and making dental care a shared activity helps them view it as part of a normal, healthy lifestyle. Over time, these habits develop into lifelong oral health practices that reduce dental issues and boost confidence.

The message is clear: oral health in early childhood sets the tone for the future. Parents who guide and participate actively in their children’s dental care not only protect baby teeth but also establish routines that safeguard long-term health. Starting with brushing, flossing, and early check-ups ensures that children grow up with the tools and confidence they need to maintain their own oral health.

