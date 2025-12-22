Washington Examiner Appoints Veteran Journalist Bob Cusack as Executive Editor

Washington, DC, Dec. 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Washington Examiner today announced that Bob Cusack, longtime editor in chief of The Hill and one of Washington’s most respected newsroom leaders, has joined the organization as executive editor, a newly created role reporting to editorial director Hugo Gurdon.

Cusack’s arrival reunites one of the capital’s most successful editorial partnerships. Gurdon and Cusack worked together for more than a decade as editor in chief and managing editor of The Hill, guiding the outlet through a period of significant growth, industry recognition, and strengthened credibility among policymakers and readers alike.

“The opportunity to bring Bob Cusack to the Washington Examiner is tremendous,” said Gurdon. “He is an exceptional journalist whose judgment, integrity, and deep understanding of Congress and Washington are unmatched. His leadership will be an enormous asset to our newsroom as we continue delivering compelling, trustworthy journalism.”

Cusack expressed enthusiasm about the new role and the renewed collaboration. “I’m thrilled to join the Washington Examiner, a publication I’ve admired for years, and to work again with Hugo Gurdon,” he said. “Our strengths complement each other well, and I’m excited to help expand the Examiner’s reach and further elevate its reputation for smart, incisive political coverage.”

In his new position, Cusack will oversee the day-to-day operations of the editorial department from the Examiner’s Washington, D.C. newsroom. Gurdon will continue to set editorial direction, steer long-term strategy, and guide all facets of the publication’s content.

Founded in 2005, the Washington Examiner is the leading conservative publication in the nation’s capital, known for its distinctive political reporting, cultural analysis, and principled, fact-driven commentary.