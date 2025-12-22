Infinity Home Services Celebrates Dual National Honors Across Its Family of Brands

BROOKFIELD, Wis., Dec. 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Infinity Home Services (IHS), one of North America’s fastest-growing residential roofing companies, is proud to announce two major industry recognitions that highlight the company’s leadership, culture, and commitment to long-term excellence.

Infinity Exteriors, the founding brand of IHS, has been named the 2025 Residential Roofing Contractor of the Year by Roofing Contractor Magazine. The award recognizes exceptional performance in leadership, customer experience, operational discipline, and long-term business sustainability.

Founded in 1997 Infinity Exteriors has grown from a singular location serving metro-Milwaukee into eight locations across Wisconsin and northern Illinois, serving tens of thousands of customers each year. Under the operational leadership of Brand President Mike Saglin, the company continues to set the standard for process excellence and customer satisfaction across IHS.

“This recognition reflects years of hard work from leaders who built their careers from the field up,” said Josh Sparks, founder of Infinity Exteriors and founder/CEO of IHS. “Infinity Exteriors represents the culture that drives IHS as a whole. Taking care of people. Taking care of customers. Growing the right way.”

In addition to this honor, American Home Contractors, an IHS brand that primarily services customers in Maryland and Virginia, has been awarded the 2025 RT3 Innovator of the Year Award by the Roofing Technology Think Tank (RT3). This prestigious award recognizes companies pushing the industry forward through technology, modern systems, and forward-thinking leadership.

“American Home Contractors has embraced innovation in a way that improves both customer experience and team performance,” said Sparks. “Their commitment to technology and continuous improvement reflects the type of leadership and execution we value across our company.”

These two awards underscore the strength of IHS’ partnership strategy, which emphasizes preserving local leadership while supporting brands with operational discipline, marketing expertise, and technology. With 25 brands across the United States and Canada, IHS is on track to serve more than 75,000 homeowners by the end of 2025.

Infinity Home Services is a leading North American residential roofing and home exteriors company headquartered in Brookfield, Wisconsin, with operations across the United States and Canada. IHS partners with locally led companies committed to long-term growth. The company’s mission is to save communities from unscrupulous contractors.



