DCHFA Welcomes Julienne Y. Joseph as Senior Vice President of Single Family Programs

Washington, D.C., Dec. 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Washington, D.C. – The District of Columbia Housing Finance Agency (DCHFA) announces the appointment of Julienne Y. Joseph as Senior Vice President of Single Family Programs. With more than two decades of experience in housing finance, policy, and advocacy, Joseph brings a wealth of expertise to the Agency’s mission of expanding access to affordable homeownership in the District. “Julienne’s deep expertise make her an invaluable addition to our leadership team,” said Christopher E. Donald, Executive Director/CEO of DCHFA. “Her vision and experience will strengthen our single family programs and help more District residents achieve the dream of homeownership.”

At DCHFA, Joseph will oversee the Agency’s single family programs, collaborating with internal teams, District leaders, industry stakeholders, and community partners to expand access to sustainable homeownership opportunities. “Safe, affordable, sustainable housing determines a person’s health, wealth, and security. The impact that DCHFA has on communities across the District can’t be overstated. I look forward to working with team that I am honored to now be a part of,” stated Julienne Y. Joseph.

Joseph’s career spans the federal government, nonprofit housing, lending, and industry advocacy. She previously served in senior leadership roles at the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD), including Chief of Staff to Secretary Marcia L. Fudge, Senior Advisor for Homeownership, and Deputy Assistant Secretary for the Office of Single Family Housing within the Federal Housing Administration. Her broader career includes leadership positions at the Mortgage Bankers Association, the Virginia Department of Housing & Community Development, and Neighborhood Housing Services of Baltimore.

Joseph’s early career as a pre-purchase and foreclosure-prevention housing counselor and mortgage loan originator grounds her strategic leadership in direct service to homebuyers and homeowners. Joseph holds a Bachelor of Arts in English Literature from the University of Virginia and a MBA in Real Estate Management from Marylhurst University.

The District of Columbia Housing Finance Agency is an S&P AA- rated issuer, serving Washington, D.C.’s residents for more than 45 years. The Agency’s mission is to advance the District of Columbia’s housing priorities; the Agency invests in affordable housing and neighborhood development, which provides pathways for D.C. residents to transform their lives. We accomplish our mission by delivering the most efficient and effective sources of capital available in the market to finance rental housing and to create homeownership opportunities. The Agency operates from a core set of values: Leadership*Excellence*Community Focus*Integrity*Collaboration *Innovation

