Latvia Defense Industry Report 2025: Spending to Reach $2.9 Billion by 2030, Accelerating Military Investment Driven by Post-2022 Security Priorities

Latvia's defense budget is forecast to grow significantly, to $2.9 billion by 2030 from $1.7 billion in 2025. This follows a general trend of increased expenditure over the historic period, with more substantial growth beginning in 2023 and accelerating again in 2026. Following Russia's invasion of Ukraine in 2022, Latvia began making historic investments in its military spending, rising from $0.9 billion in 2022 to $1.5 billion in 2024.

Projected spending in the forecast period (2026-30) is set to continue this trend, producing a CAGR of 4.6%. Latvia's defense expenditure is driven by its unique geopolitical circumstances as a former Soviet state bordering the Russian Federation. Along with the other Baltic states-Lithuania and Estonia-Latvia has aligned with the Western sphere of influence through EU and NATO membership, creating tensions with Russia. The invasion of Georgia in 2008, the annexation of Crimea in 2014, and the full-scale invasion of Ukraine in 2022 have worsened this situation, driving an increase in Latvia's defense spending.

A large presence of NATO personnel in the country also increases expenditure on requisite facilities and has incentivized Latvia to invest further in infrastructure to better host NATO allies in the future. The overall size of the Latvian military, however, remains small, and procurement projects are thus limited in scope. Nevertheless, Latvia is currently procuring armored vehicles, tactical trucks, missile-defense systems, helicopters, and other platforms as part of its plan for increased defense expenditure over the coming decade.



Key Highlights

Modernization of equipment, growing military personnel numbers, and contribution to NATO and regional allies are key factors driving defense expenditure

Major ongoing procurement programs include IRIS-T SLM air defense missile systems, ASCOD infantry fighting vehicles, and the Common Armoured Vehicle System (CAVS), jointly developed with Patria

Report Scope

Defense Budget Assessment: This chapter covers the defense budgeting process, market size forecasts, drivers of expenditure, and allocation analysis. It also examines key market trends and insights.

Military Doctrine and Security Environment: Detailed analysis of military doctrine, strategic alliances, geopolitical dynamics, and the political, social, and economic factors influencing the security environment.

Market Entry Strategy and Regulations: This section elaborates on essential aspects of procurement policy and market regulations, market entry routes, key defense procurement bodies and major deals.

Market attractiveness and emerging opportunities: It evaluates the attractiveness of various defense sectors, indicating cumulative market value, and highlights the top sectors and defense segments by value in the country.

Defense Platforms Import and Export Dynamics: Provides an understanding of the defense platform imports and exports of the country from 2016 to 2024. Both imports and exports of the country are provided in terms of value ($M) and volume (units), categorized by country and sector.

Defense Platform Acquisitions: It offers an overview of defense platform acquisitions by value. It lists current defense procurement schedules for the major ongoing and planned military platforms that have been formulated in the country and elaborates on the reasons leading to the procurement of the same.

Fleet Size: Outlines the current fleet sizes of the Army, Air Force, and Navy, detailing the year of acquisition, units in service, and the prime contractor for the equipment.

Competitive Landscape: Profiles the main defense companies operating in the country, offering insights into their business overviews, latest contracts, and financial results.

Key Topics Covered:

Executive Summary

Defense Budget Assessment

Budgeting Process

Defense Market Size Historic And Forecast

Drivers Of Defense Expenditure

Analysis of Defense Expenditure Allocation

Analysis Of Defense Budget Allocation

Key Market Trends and Insights

Military Doctrine And Security Environment

Military Doctrine And Strategy

Strategic Alliances and Geopolitics

Political, Social and Economic Scenario

Market Entry Strategy And Regulations

Defense Procurement Bodies

Funding Opportunities

Trade Associations and Defense Clusters

Types of Contracts and Opportunities

Types of European Procurement Procedure

Procurement Policy and Market Regulations

Market Entry Routes

Key Challenges

Major Deals and M&A

Market Attractiveness And Emerging Opportunities

Market Attractiveness By Defense Sector

Top Defense Segments By Value

Defense Platforms Import and Export Dynamics

Defense Platforms Import Dynamics

Defense Platform Acquisitions

Defense Platform Acquisitions By Value

IRIS-T SLM Air Defense Missile System

ASCOD Infantry Fighting Vehicle

Common Armored Vehicle System (CAVS)

Fleet Size

Army

Air Force

Navy

Competitive Landscape

Defense Companies Operating In Latvia

Appendix

