2 Day Virtual Cyber Security for Medical Devices Training Course: Regulatory Focus and Best Practices for Embedding State-of-the-Art Security Into Products and Processes (Mar 19th - Mar 20th, 2026)

The impact of Cyber Security incidents on society is high, and in critical infrastructures such as healthcare it impacts the ability for hospitals to provide care.

Cybersecurity for medical devices is not just about safety, it should also protect the confidentiality, integrity and availability of systems and data. This seminar will provide you with an understanding of cybersecurity and its increasing regulatory focus and how to embed and apply state-of-the-art security in your existing processes to deliver safe and secure products and solutions.

Benefits in attending

Gain a comprehensive overview of the EU, US and global regulations

Introduction to the various healthcare security standards and their application

Best practices on how to embed security by design in existing processes

Receive practical advice on threat modelling

Better understand security risk management and its linkage to safety management

Understand shared responsibility and the information needs

Who Should Attend:

Security and privacy specialists

Risk managers and architects

R&D, product and project managers

Regulatory and quality managers

Software engineers

Healthcare IT consultants and auditors

Certifications:

CPD: 12 hours for your records

Certificate of completion

Key Topics Covered:

Day 1

Introduction to cybersecurity

Cybersecurity regulatory overview

For the manufacturer (both medical and non-medical)

For the user (hospital)

US focus (FDA, Biden's Executive Order on Improving the Nation's Cybersecurity)

EU focus (MDR, MDCG Guidance and upcoming NIS2)

Global focus (IMDRF and guidance's around the world)

Security by design

An introduction to IEC 81001-5-1:2021 Health software and health IT systems safety, effectiveness and security - Part 5-1: Security - Activities in the product life cycle

Supply chain

Secure coding

Testing

Monitoring

Coordinated vulnerability disclosure

Obsolescence/security updates

Security risk management

Methodologies

Introduction to threat modeling

Relation to safety risk management

Day 2

Threat modeling

Introduction to threat modeling

Threat modeling exercise

Shared responsibility and the hospital view

Security standards

For processes

For products (MD and SaMD)

For health and wellness apps

For services and cloud

For hospitals

Security certifications

Further security considerations

Security in the development, manufacturing and service environments

Shared responsibility

Security information, e.g., MDS2

Speakers:



Ben Kokx

Philips



Ben Kokx joined Philips in 2001 as a software designer. He quickly moved into a new role as a product security and privacy officer and worked as such in several business and market positions. As Director Product Security within the central Philips Product Security Office, he is responsible for security related standards and regulations next for the Philips Product Security Policy and Process Framework since 2013.

Ben is a healthcare and IoT security expert who leads and participates in several industry associations and standard development organizations like ISO/IEC JTC 1/SC 27, IEC ACSEC, IEC TC62/ISO TC 215, IEC TC65, ETSI TC-CYBER and others. He is the convenor of CEN/CENELEC JTC 13/WG 6 on product security. Ben is an ENISA eHealth cybersecurity expert, chairs the COCIR Cybersecurity focus group and through DITTA, participates in several public-private organizations such as the IMDRF cybersecurity workgroup.



