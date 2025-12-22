Aramis Group - Declaration of transactions on own shares conducted from Dec 15 to Dec 19, 2025

PRESS RELEASE

Arcueil, December 22, 2025

Declaration of transactions on own shares

conducted from December 15 to December 19, 2025

Within the framework of the authorizations granted by the General Assembly on February 4, 2025, to operate on its shares and in accordance with the regulations related to share buybacks, Aramis Group hereby declares the following purchases of own shares (FR0014003U94) made from December 15 to December 19, 2025 (excluding the liquidity contract):

Name of the issuer Issuer identifier code Transaction date Financial instrument identifier code Total daily volume (in number of shares) Daily weighted average purchase price of shares Market Aramis Group 9695002Q984W0T41WB42 2025-12-15 FR0014003U94 4,577 4.3694 XPAR Aramis Group 9695002Q984W0T41WB42 2025-12-16 FR0014003U94 4,620 4.3287 XPAR Aramis Group 9695002Q984W0T41WB42 2025-12-17 FR0014003U94 4,687 4.2671 XPAR Aramis Group 9695002Q984W0T41WB42 2025-12-18 FR0014003U94 4,542 4.4033 XPAR Aramis Group 9695002Q984W0T41WB42 2025-12-19 FR0014003U94 4,381 4.5167 XPAR TOTAL 22,807 4.3752

Detailed information regarding these transactions is available on the Aramis Group website at the following address: https://aramis.group/investors/regulated-information/

About Aramis Group – www.aramis.group

Aramis Group is the European leader for B2C online used car sales and operates in six countries. A fast-growing group, an e-commerce expert and a vehicle refurbishing pioneer, Aramis Group takes action each day for more sustainable mobility with an offering that is part of the circular economy. Founded in 2001, it has been revolutionizing its market for over 20 years, focused on ensuring the satisfaction of its customers and capitalizing on digital technology and employee engagement to create value for all its stakeholders. With annual revenues of more than €2.3 billion, Aramis Group sells more than 119,000 vehicles B2C and welcomes close to seventy million visitors across all its digital platforms each year. The Group employs more than 2,400 people and has nine industrial-scale refurbishing centers throughout Europe. Aramis Group is listed on Euronext Paris Compartment B (Ticker: ARAMI – ISIN: FR0014003U94).

Investor contact

investor@aramis.group

Press contacts

Brunswick

Hugues Boëton

Tristan Roquet-Montégon

aramisgroup@brunswickgroup.com

+33 (0)6 79 99 27 15

