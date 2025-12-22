CN Railroaders Making a Difference in Your Community

MONTREAL, Dec. 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- During this season of giving, CN (TSX: CNR) (NYSE: CNI) is proud to highlight the generosity of its railroaders. In 2025, CN has supported more than 772 organizations through its sponsorship and donation programs in communities across its North American network.

This year, nearly 1000 employees and pensioners logged over 120,000 volunteer hours supporting approximately 361 charitable organizations that they care about in their communities. As part of CN’s Railroaders in the Community program, the Company donated more than $2.1 million in recognition of employee volunteer hours, extending the impact of railroaders’ support in the communities where they live and work.

“In challenging times, the importance of our work extends beyond our network. Our railroaders are deeply committed to supporting their communities and their generosity is a powerful reflection of CN’s shared values. We know that many people are facing uncertainty right now, and we’re committed to showing up thoughtfully and responsibly. By supporting causes that strengthen people, enhance safety and protect the environment, we are helping build more resilient communities across our network for generations to come.”

Olivier Chouc, Senior Vice-President and Chief Legal Officer at CN



Corporate Giving Pillars

CN is proud to stand alongside nonprofit partners that are making a meaningful difference. CN’s corporate giving strategy is guided by three key pillars: People, Safety and Environment.

The People pillar reflects CN’s belief in the power of individuals and communities, supporting health and wellness, education, inclusion, and opportunities for personal and professional growth.

The Safety pillar focuses on building long-term resilience and promoting public safety, while providing critical support for individuals and families facing hardship, including homelessness prevention, food security and recovery services.

Under the Environment pillar, CN supports organizations dedicated to preserving ecosystems, promoting reforestation through tree planting and educating future generations about environmental stewardship.

Together, these pillars guide CN’s commitment to supporting the people and communities that enable the Company to power the economy and inspire positive change.

