EUROBIO SCIENTIFIC: REPLACEMENT OF A STATUTORY AUDITOR

REPLACEMENT OF A STATUTORY AUDITOR

Paris, December 22, 2025 – 6:00 pm

Eurobio Scientific (FR0013240934, ALERS), a leading French group in in vitro medical diagnostics and life sciences, announces the replacement of one of its statutory auditors, Endrix LYO, by RSM France, which was selected following a competitive selection process

This replacement follows the resignation of Endrix LYO on December 18, 2025, motivated by the acquisition of a stake in its capital by IK Partners 1, which is also an indirect shareholder of Eurobio Scientific.

The replacement of Endrix LYO by RSM France will be proposed to the Company's shareholders at the Ordinary General Meeting to be held on January 26, 2026.

The documentation for the Ordinary General Meeting of January 26, 2026 will be available on the Company's website (www.eurobio-scientific.com) under the “Investors” section.

About Eurobio Scientific







Eurobio Scientific is a major player in the field of specialty in vitro diagnostics. It is involved from research to marketing of diagnostic tests in the fields of transplantation, immunology and infectious diseases, and offers dedicated reagents for research laboratories, including pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies. With its numerous partnerships and strong hospital presence, Eurobio Scientific has its own extensive distribution network and a portfolio of proprietary products. The Group has around 320 employees, four production units based in the Paris region, Germany, the Netherlands and the USA, and subsidiaries in Milan (Italy), Dorking (UK), Sissach (Switzerland), Bünde (Germany), Antwerp (Belgium) and Utrecht (Netherlands).



Eurobio Scientific's reference shareholder is the holding company EB Development, acting in concert with funds managed by NextStage AM and IK Partners, as well as members of the Company's Board of Directors and senior management.



For further information, visit www.eurobio-scientific.com







Eurobio Scientific shares are listed on Euronext Growth Paris.



Euronext Growth BPI Innovation, PEA-PME 150 and Next Biotech indices, Euronext European Rising Tech label.mnemonic: ALERS - ISIN code: FR0013240934 - Reuters: ALERS.PA - Bloomberg: ALERS:FP





1 See press release dated November 7, 2025: https://www.endrix.com/blog/endrix-accueille-ik-partners-a-son-capital/

