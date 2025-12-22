Ad Launching Platform Ads Uploader Exits Beta with Users in 30 Countries

New York, NY , Dec. 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ads Uploader, a SaaS platform built to help agencies and brands manage Facebook and Instagram advertising at scale, today announced its transition out of public beta following adoption by advertising teams across 30 countries.

Businesses and brands are operating in an increasingly competitive advertising environment, where rising CPMs, platform complexity, and fragmented consumer attention place greater pressure on marketing teams to deliver measurable results with fewer resources. As a result, advertisers are placing greater emphasis on operational efficiency and creative iteration, rather than manual execution.



Ads Uploader connects directly to Meta's Marketing API, enabling bulk ad creation and launching across sales, lead generation, and messaging campaigns on Facebook and Instagram. The platform gives professional media buyers the control and flexibility required for complex account structures without the manual overhead.

"The insight came from a decade of running performance campaigns on Meta," said Chris Pollard, founder of Ads Uploader. "We were constantly bottlenecked by campaign setup. Not strategy, not creative, just the mechanical work of building hundreds of ad creatives. I realized if we were hitting this ceiling, a lot of other teams probably were too."

Ads Uploader is designed for agencies, in-house teams, and media buyers launching high volumes of creative or managing multiple client accounts. The platform supports bulk campaign creation, ad duplication, team accounts, and multi-account management.

Pollard added that affordability was a deliberate design choice. "From the outset, my objective has been to enter the market at a price point that remains accessible to teams of all sizes, without compromising on the level of control or professionalism required by advanced media buyers."

Since its initial release, Ads Uploader has expanded its feature set to support more advanced advertising workflows. The company plans to continue building on this foundation, with a longer-term roadmap that includes support for additional advertising platforms beyond Meta.

Ads Uploader is now available to agencies, brands, and advertising teams worldwide.

For more information, visit https://adsuploader.com.

About Ads Uploader

Ads Uploader is a bulk Meta ad launching tool for teams who want both efficiency and an interface they don't hate using. Through direct Meta Marketing API integration and user-focused design, Ads Uploader delivers campaign launching at scale without enterprise pricing or clunky workflows.

