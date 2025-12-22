Dental Intelligence Appoints Customer Experience Veteran Miles Dunn as VP of Customer Support, Reinforces Commitment to Service Excellence

Pleasant Grove, UT , Dec. 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dental Intelligence, the leading provider of practice performance solutions for the dental industry, recently announced the appointment of Miles Dunn as Vice President of Customer Support. With nearly two decades of leadership across customer support, customer success, and end-to-end customer experience, Dunn brings proven expertise in building world-class service organizations for major e-commerce brands and fast-growing SaaS companies.

Dunn has previously held senior customer experience roles at 1-800-Contacts, Wayfair, Peek Pro, and Rivet Health. His work has been nationally recognized, including receiving a Gold Stevie Award from the American Business Awards in 2020 for excellence in technical support leadership and design.

"We're building a support organization that doesn't just solve problems—it anticipates needs, responds with speed and precision, and creates genuine partnership with every interaction,” said Dunn. “The early momentum we've achieved gives me tremendous confidence in what we're building here."



Dental Intelligence

Since joining Dental Intelligence in September, Dunn has already strengthened the support organization's workforce management and quality assurance practices, laying the foundation for faster response times, higher service consistency, and an elevated customer experience. He is actively driving a series of additional initiatives designed to enhance reliability, efficiency, and customer satisfaction across all Dental Intelligence users.

"Our customers are the heart of everything we do, and investing in their experience is investing in our future," said Lauren Reber, Chief Customer Officer at Dental Intelligence. "Miles's track record of transforming support organizations speaks for itself, and we're already seeing the impact of his leadership. This is about ensuring every customer interaction reflects the quality and care that define who we are as a company."

About Dental Intelligence

Dental Intelligence is the only end-to-end practice performance solution in dentistry. They help practices increase production, visits, and collections while decreasing overhead using actionable insights and automation. From analytics, to patient engagement, and even insurance management, Dental Intelligence gives you everything you need to grow faster and Practice Smarter.™

