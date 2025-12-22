SFM INVESTOR ALERT: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Notifies Investors of a Lawsuit accusing Officers of Sprouts Farmers Market of Securities Fraud Violations

NEW YORK, Dec. 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Levi & Korsinsky notifies investors that it has commenced an action against Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (“Sprouts”) (Nasdaq: SFM) on behalf of its investors, concerning violations of federal securities laws.

What Has Levi & Korsinsky Done To Date?

We launched an investigation on October 30, 2025.

on October 30, 2025. As a result of that investigation, we have filed a complaint against Sprouts in the District of Arizona, initiating a securities fraud class action litigation against the company and its management as of today, December 17, 2025.

in the District of Arizona, against the company and its management as of today, December 17, 2025. A copy of that complaint has been served on Sprouts as well as both its CEO, Jack L. Sinclair, and CFO, Curtis Valentine





What Did Sprouts Do?

On October 29, 2025, Sprouts announced third quarter results, highlighting a 4.3% decrease in comparable stores growth compared to the second quarter, and well below the company’s previous projections .

compared to the second quarter, and well . Sprouts further unveiled a continued reduction into the fourth quarter, reducing full year expectations for comparable store growth from 7.5% - 9% to only 7%

from 7.5% - 9% Sprouts blamed the decline on difficult comparisons to the prior year and the macroeconomic impact of the softening consumer

to the prior year and the macroeconomic impact of Notably, management had previously suggested Sprouts’ growth would remain resilient irrespective of the macroeconomic environment.

Why Does It Matter?

In direct response to the disclosures, Sprouts’ stock price fell by $ 22.64 per share to close at $ 81.49 per share on October 30, 2025.

per share to close at $ Additionally, Analysts responded quickly with price reductions highlighting Sprouts’ significant growth slowdown.

What Can You Do?

About Levi & Korsinsky:

Over the past 20 years, the team at Levi & Korsinsky has secured hundreds of millions of dollars for aggrieved shareholders and built a track record of winning high-stakes cases.

Our firm has extensive expertise representing investors in complex securities litigation and a team of over 70 employees to serve our clients. For seven years in a row, Levi & Korsinsky has ranked in ISS Securities Class Action Services’ Top 50 Report as one of the top securities litigation firms in the United States.

Contact Us:

Levi & Korsinsky, LLP

Joseph E. Levi, Esq.

Ed Korsinsky, Esq.

33 Whitehall Street, 27th Floor

New York, NY 10004

jlevi@levikorsinsky.com

Tel: (212) 363-7500

Fax: (212) 363-7171

www.zlk.com