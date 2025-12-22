SFM INVESTOR ALERT: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Notifies Investors of a Lawsuit accusing Officers of Sprouts Farmers Market of Securities Fraud Violations

NEW YORK, Dec. 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Levi & Korsinsky notifies investors that it has commenced an action against Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (“Sprouts”) (Nasdaq: SFM) on behalf of its investors, concerning violations of federal securities laws.
What Has Levi & Korsinsky Done To Date?
- We launched an investigation on October 30, 2025.
- As a result of that investigation, we have filed a complaint against Sprouts in the District of Arizona, initiating a securities fraud class action litigation against the company and its management as of today, December 17, 2025.
- A copy of that complaint has been served on Sprouts as well as both its CEO, Jack L. Sinclair, and CFO, Curtis Valentine
What Did Sprouts Do?
- On October 29, 2025, Sprouts announced third quarter results, highlighting a 4.3% decrease in comparable stores growth compared to the second quarter, and well below the company’s previous projections.
- Sprouts further unveiled a continued reduction into the fourth quarter, reducing full year expectations for comparable store growth from 7.5% - 9% to only 7%
- Sprouts blamed the decline on difficult comparisons to the prior year and the macroeconomic impact of the softening consumer
- Notably, management had previously suggested Sprouts’ growth would remain resilient irrespective of the macroeconomic environment.
Why Does It Matter?
- In direct response to the disclosures, Sprouts’ stock price fell by $22.64 per share to close at $81.49 per share on October 30, 2025.
- Additionally, Analysts responded quickly with price reductions highlighting Sprouts’ significant growth slowdown.
What Can You Do?
- We are currently evaluating shareholders to be the lead plaintiff in the class action suit.
- The deadline is fast approaching: we have until January 26, 2026, to determine who will act as the lead plaintiff in the case.
