Toll Brothers Announces New Home Design at Regency at Babcock Ranch 55+ Community

PUNTA GORDA, Fla., Dec. 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL), the nation's leading builder of luxury homes, announced the release of the Sawgrass home design at Regency at Babcock Ranch, a premier 55+ active-adult community in Punta Gorda, Florida. The Sawgrass design, now available in the Lago Collection, features a 2.5-car garage perfect for golf carts, and is designed to complement the vibrant and resort-style lifestyle offered at Regency at Babcock Ranch. Homes in the community are priced from the low $300,000s.

Located within the highly sought-after Babcock Ranch master plan, Regency at Babcock Ranch offers an exceptional blend of Toll Brothers luxury living and dynamic amenities. Toll Brothers homeowners living in Regency at Babcock Ranch will enjoy access to a private amenity center that includes a resort-style pool, spa, cabanas, tennis and pickleball courts, bocce ball courts, a social hall, fitness center, and more. The community also features scenic walking and biking trails, a community garden, and a dog park. Residents will also have access to the Babcock Ranch master plan’s extensive amenities, including parks, lakes, a putting green, and much more.





"Regency at Babcock Ranch provides home shoppers with the perfect combination of luxury, convenience, and an active lifestyle," said Sean Walsh, Division President of Toll Brothers in Southwest Florida. "The introduction of the new Sawgrass home design, with its 2.5-car garage for added flexibility, further enhances the resort-style living experience in this vibrant community."

Regency at Babcock Ranch offers a selection of single-family homes in three distinct collections: the Lago Collection, the Sol Collection, and the Terra Collection. Homes range from approximately 1,600 to over 3,000 square feet with 2 to 4 bedrooms and up to 3.5 baths. Flexible floor plans, smart home technology, and luxury outdoor living options allow home shoppers to create their ideal space.

Home shoppers will experience one-stop shopping at the Toll Brothers Design Studio. The state-of-the-art Design Studio allows home shoppers to choose from a wide array of selections to personalize their dream home with the assistance of Toll Brothers professional Design Consultants.

Quick move-in and move-in ready homes are also available in Regency at Babcock Ranch, for active-adult home buyers who want to move quickly and start enjoying their new Regency lifestyle. The Toll Brothers Sales Center and professionally designed model homes are located at 44453 Little Blue Heron Way in Punta Gorda. For more information, call 844-551-2787 or visit TollBrothers.com/Florida.

About Toll Brothers

Toll Brothers, Inc., a Fortune 500 Company, is the nation’s leading builder of luxury homes. The Company was founded 58 years ago in 1967 and became a public company in 1986. Its common stock is listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol “TOL.” The Company serves first-time, move-up, empty-nester, active-adult, and second-home buyers, as well as urban and suburban renters. Toll Brothers builds in over 60 markets in 24 states: Arizona, California, Colorado, Connecticut, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Idaho, Indiana, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Nevada, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Oregon, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Virginia, and Washington, as well as in the District of Columbia. The Company operates its own architectural, engineering, mortgage, title, land development, smart home technology, and landscape subsidiaries. The Company also develops master-planned and golf course communities as well as operates its own lumber distribution, house component assembly, and manufacturing operations.

Toll Brothers has been one of Fortune magazine's World's Most Admired Companies™ for 10+ years in a row, and in 2024 the Company's Chairman and CEO Douglas C. Yearley, Jr. was named one of 25 Top CEOs by Barron's magazine. Toll Brothers has also been named Builder of the Year by Builder magazine and is the first two-time recipient of Builder of the Year from Professional Builder magazine. For more information visit TollBrothers.com.

From Fortune, ©2025 Fortune Media IP Limited. All rights reserved. Used under license.

Contact: Andrea Meck | Toll Brothers, Senior Director, Public Relations & Social Media | 215-938-8169 | ameck@tollbrothers.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/607d68e0-9716-409d-a5cc-bee715a62534

Sent by Toll Brothers via Regional Globe Newswire (TOLL-REG)