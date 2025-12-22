Baker University Data Breach Claims Investigated by Lynch Carpenter

PITTSBURGH, Dec. 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Baker University (“Baker”), a private university in Baldwin City, Kansas,1 recently announced a cybersecurity incident, which impacted the personal information of over fifty thousand individuals. Lynch Carpenter, LLP is investigating claims against Baker related to this data breach. For an attorney to review your case, visit our site HERE.

In the incident, an unauthorized person gained access to Baker’s network and may have acquired records containing personally identifiable information (“PII”) that includes individuals’ names in combination with:

• date of birth

• Social Security number

• passport number

• Driver’s license number

• financial account information

• health insurance information

• medical information

https://www.bakeru.edu/