Results of Operations for the Three Months Ended September 30, 2025 - American Overseas Group Limited Announces Net Income Of $2.8 Million For the Three Months Ended September 30, 2025

 | Source: American Overseas Group, Ltd. American Overseas Group, Ltd.

HAMILTON, Bermuda, Dec. 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- American Overseas Group Limited BSX: AORE.BH) (Pink Sheets: AOREF.PK) (“AOG” or the “Company”) today reported consolidated net income available to common shareholders of $2.8 million, or $60.56 per diluted share, for the three months ended September 30, 2025. This compares to consolidated net income available to common shareholders of $3.4 million, or $73.42 per diluted share, for the three months ended September 30, 2024. Book value per weighted share at September 30, 2025 was $1,209.44, an increase from the book value per weighted share of $969.27 at September 30, 2024.  

For the three months ended September 30, 2025, net earned property and casualty premiums decreased $1.5 million from $13.7 million a year ago to $12.2 million.   

Quarter to Date fee income increased $0.2 million from $5.0 million to $5.2 million and gross written premiums increased $12.8 million, moving from $232.6 million to $245.4 million. Quarter to Date Loss and loss adjustment expenses as a percentage of earned premium decreased from 57.4% to 56.4%.  

For the three months ended September 30, 2025, operating expenses increased $0.6 million from $2.5 million to $3.1 million due to a $0.6 million return of funding collateral in the prior year quarter.

As part of its ongoing capital management efforts, the Company will continue to redirect excess capital within the group to debt reduction. In the 3rd quarter of 2025 the Company reduced the outstanding principal balances in its 12% and 9% Senior Secured Notes by $3.0 million and $0.7 million respectively for a total debt reduction of $3.7 million, reducing total outstanding debt from $20.8 million to $17.1 million as of September 30, 2025. Additionally, The Company reduced the outstanding principal balance of its 12% Senior Secured Notes by $1.3 million in 4th quarter of 2025, reducing total outstanding debt to a balance of $15.8 million. The Company expects to take additional steps towards leverage reduction unless other compelling opportunities arise.

Forward-Looking Statements

This release contains statements that may be considered "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements include, without limitation, the Company's expectations respecting the volatility of its insured portfolio, losses, loss reserves and loss development, the adequacy and availability of its liquidity and capital resources, its current run off strategy, its strategy for writing other reinsurance businesses and its expense reduction measures. These statements are based on current expectations and the current views of the economic and operating environment and are not guarantees of future performance. A number of risks and uncertainties, including economic competitive conditions, could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected in forward-looking statements. The Company's actual results could differ materially from those expressed or implied in the forward-looking statements.

Information About the Company

American Overseas Group Limited is an insurance holding company incorporated in Bermuda and a tax resident of the United Kingdom. Its operating subsidiaries provide specialty property/casualty insurance, reinsurance and insurance management services in the United States. More information can be found at www.aoreltd.com.

American Overseas Group Limited

info@aoreltd.com

 
American Overseas Group Limited
Consolidated Balance Sheets
(unaudited)
As at September 30, 2025 and December 31, 2024
(dollars in thousands)
 
             
        September 30, 2025  December 31, 2024 
Assets         
  Investments:       
   Fixed-maturity securities held as available for sale, at fair value $154,810   $143,633  
   Equity investments held as available for sale, at fair value   1,036    -  
  Cash and cash equivalents   47,865    46,600  
  Restricted cash   3,406    4,861  
  Accrued investment income   1,223    1,029  
  Premiums receivable   221,841    211,771  
  Deferred insurance premiums   309,526    267,765  
  Reinsurance balances receivable, net   446,578    413,541  
  Deferred policy acquisition costs   10,161    10,215  
  Intangible assets   4,800    4,800  
  Goodwill   33,050    33,050  
  Other assets   7,599    3,972  
   Total Assets  $1,241,895   $1,141,237  
             
Liabilities and Equity       
 Liabilities:       
  Loss and loss expense reserve  $432,543   $421,018  
  Deferred commission income   7,140    7,154  
  Unearned premiums   321,574    281,176  
  Ceded premium payable   240,930    209,033  
  Payable to general agents   425    276  
  Funds withheld   135,275    126,839  
  Accounts payable and accrued liabilities   25,956    26,256  
  Notes payable   17,083    20,771  
  Non-owned interest in VIE   300    300  
  Interest payable   531    578  
  Deferred tax liability   3,320    1,956  
   Total Liabilities   1,185,077    1,095,357  
             
 Shareholders' Equity:       
  Common shares   4,698    4,698  
  Additional paid-in capital   189,179    189,179  
  Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss)   (2,234)   (3,561) 
  Retained deficit   (134,825)   (144,436) 
   Total Shareholders' Equity   56,818    45,880  
             
   Total Liabilities and Equity  $1,241,895   $1,141,237  
             
  See Notes to September 30, 2025 Consolidated Financial Statements available on American Overseas Group Ltd. Website at www.aoreltd.com


   
 American Overseas Group Limited 
 Consolidated Statements of Operations 
 (unaudited) 
 (dollars in thousands, except share and per share amounts) 
                 
         Three months ended
September 30,		 Nine months ended
September 30,		 
          2025   2024 2025   2024  
  Revenues          
                 
   Net premiums earned  $12,214  $13,716  $38,350  $37,266  
   Fee income   5,202   5,023   17,005   16,093  
   Net investment income   543   421   1,505   918  
   Net realized gains on investments   (1)  42   (7)  47  
   Other income   66   22   117   59  
                 
    Total revenues   18,024   19,224   56,970   54,383  
                 
  Expenses          
   Losses and loss adjustment expenses   6,889   7,877   21,396   22,207  
   Acquisition expenses   3,887   4,030   12,012   11,182  
   Operating expenses   3,062   2,462   9,477   8,680  
   Interest expense   532   578   1,688   1,734  
                 
    Total expenses   14,370   14,947   44,573   43,803  
                 
                 
 Pre-tax net profit (loss)  $3,654  $4,277  $12,397  $10,580  
   Income tax (expense)   (809)  (828)  (2,786)  (2,293) 
                 
 Net profit (loss) available to common shareholders   2,845   3,449   9,611   8,287  
                 
  Net profit (loss) per common share:          
  Basic    $60.56  $73.42  $204.58  $176.39  
  Diluted     60.56   73.42   204.58   176.39  
                 
  Weighted-average number of common shares outstanding:         
  Basic     46,979   46,979   46,979   46,979  
  Diluted     46,979   46,979   46,979   46,979  
                 
 See Notes to September 30, 2025 Consolidated Financial Statements available on American Overseas Group Ltd. Website at www.aoreltd.com

