Calavo Growers to Report Fourth Quarter and Full-Year 2025 Financial Results

SANTA PAULA, Calif., Dec. 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Calavo Growers, Inc. (Nasdaq-GS: CVGW), a global leader in sourcing, packing and distribution of fresh avocados, tomatoes, papayas and processing of guacamole and other avocado products, today announced that it plans to release financial results for the fiscal fourth quarter and fiscal year ended October 31, 2025 and file its Form 10-K for the 2025 fiscal year after the market closes on Wednesday, January 14, 2026.

About Calavo Growers, Inc.

Calavo Growers, Inc. (Nasdaq: CVGW) is a global leader in the processing and distribution of avocados, tomatoes, papayas and guacamole. Calavo products are sold under the trusted Calavo brand name, proprietary sub-brands, private label and store brands. Founded in 1924, Calavo has a rich culture of innovation, sustainable practices and market growth. The Company serves retail grocery, foodservice, club stores, mass merchandisers, food distributors and wholesalers worldwide. Calavo is headquartered in Santa Paula, California, with facilities throughout the U.S. and Mexico. Learn more about The Family of Fresh™ at calavo.com.

Investor Contact

Alex Villalta

Senior Vice President

Financial Profiles, Inc.

calavo@finprofiles.com

310-622-8227