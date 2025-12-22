BlackLine Board Member Tom Unterman Announces Intention to Retire

LOS ANGELES, Dec. 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BlackLine (Nasdaq: BL) (“BlackLine” or the “Company”) today announced that Tom Unterman has informed the Company that he intends to retire and will not stand for re-election to the BlackLine Board of Directors at the Company’s next Annual Meeting of Stockholders in May 2026. Mr. Unterman has served on the Board since 2010, providing invaluable guidance and strategic oversight during his tenure.

“On behalf of the entire Board, I want to thank Tom for his many years of dedicated service to BlackLine, our Board and our shareholders,” said Owen Ryan, CEO and Chairman of the Board of BlackLine. “His exceptional insights and unique perspective on strengthening our position within the Office of the CFO have been invaluable to the Board and pivotal in guiding BlackLine to the leadership position it holds today.”

“Tom has had a tremendous impact on BlackLine since joining the Board,” said Therese Tucker, Founder and Director of BlackLine. “He has been more than just a Board member; he has been a trusted advisor, a mentor and a friend. His deep belief in BlackLine’s potential has left a mark on our Company and on me personally, and for that I am so grateful. His wisdom and steady leadership will be missed.”

“It has been a honor to serve on BlackLine’s Board,” said Unterman. “It was my privilege to be a director as it grew from a startup to the leader in the transformation of the Office of the CFO. I am very confidant of its future and will remain a strong supporter.”

The Company also announced that its Board of Directors expects to reduce the size of the Board to 11 directors immediately following the election of directors at the 2026 Annual Meeting of Stockholders.

