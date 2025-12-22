Woodward Publishes Fiscal Year 2025 Annual Report

FORT COLLINS, Colo., Dec. 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ: WWD), a global leader in energy control solutions for aerospace and industrial markets, has published its Annual Report for the fiscal year ended September 30, 2025.

The report highlights another year of record performance, including fiscal 2025 net sales of $3.6 billion, up 7% year over year, and net earnings of $442 million, an increase of 19%. Diluted earnings per share were $7.19, up 20% from the prior year.

The 2025 Annual Report also describes key strategic milestones, including the completion of the acquisition of an industry-leading electromechanical actuation business, the award of certain spoiler actuation systems on the Airbus A350, which represent Woodward’s first primary flight control system on a commercial aircraft application, and progress on its new advanced manufacturing facility in Spartanburg County, South Carolina.

Woodward’s 2025 Annual Report, including its Form 10-K, is available on the company’s website in the Investor Relations section under Financials – Annual Reports. Link directly here: Woodward - Financials - Annual Reports

About Woodward, Inc.

Woodward (NASDAQ: WWD) is the global leader in the design, manufacture, and service of energy conversion and control solutions for the aerospace and industrial equipment markets. Our purpose is to design and deliver energy control solutions our partners count on to power a clean future. Our innovative fluid, combustion, electrical, propulsion and motion control systems perform in some of the world’s harshest environments. Woodward is a global company headquartered in Fort Collins, Colorado, USA. Visit our website at www.woodward.com.

Contact:

Dan Provaznik

Director, Investor Relations

970-498-3849

Dan.Provaznik@woodward.com