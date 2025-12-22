Oliveda International, Inc. (OLVI) Subsidiary Olive Tree People Inc. Is Going Global

SANTA MONICA, CA, Dec. 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- With over 1,900% growth in the U.S. in 2024 and 2025 and the opening of the Canadian market in July 2025, Oliveda International, Inc. (OTCID: OLVI) subsidiary, Olive Tree People Inc., is now ready to bring the Waterless Beauty Movement to Europe.

Founder and CEO Thomas Lommel commented, “After 22 years in retail in Europe, the decision to completely withdraw from all stores, especially in Germany, Austria, Switzerland, and Spain, was not an easy one.

“I am firmly convinced that the direct-to-consumer model, which we have been successfully operating in the U.S. and Canada for almost three years, is the future, especially when it comes to waterless beauty.

“We don't just sell products; we educate people about waterless beauty and give our customers the opportunity to test it for 365 days.

“Most of our customers learned about waterless beauty through one of our over 70,000 waterless beauty consultants and wanted to try it. Many of them become loyal customers or even waterless beauty consultants themselves, spreading the waterless movement further into the world, usually for the following reasons: 1. The before-and-after results speak for themselves; 2. They understand that waterless beauty is the next generation of clean beauty; and 3. The water we don't use in our products we bring to the people in Africa by building wells. This means fresh, clean spring water instead of contaminated dirty drinking water and allows children to return to school.

“The beauty industry is under enormous pressure as more and more people recognize that water is a fundamental right and that pollution and water consumption caused by the beauty industry is increasing dramatically.

“This is one of the reasons why waterless beauty is the fastest-growing sector of the beauty industry, and why Olive Tree People is the fastest-growing waterless beauty company, from December 29 now also in Europe.”

About Oliveda International, Inc.

Oliveda International, Inc. and its subsidiary, Olive Tree People Inc., as well as the European companies, Olive Tree People Europe AG and Oliveda Deutschland GmbH, as well as Olive Tree Farmers SL, were founded by the German real estate investor Thomas Lommel and have more than 20 years of experience in management and organic certification growing mountain olive trees, in the extraction of first-class, internationally award-winning extra virgin olive oils, the extraction of hydroxytyrosol, and in the production and distribution of cosmetic and holistic waterless products related to the olive tree. Lommel is the inventor of the Olive Tree Therapy 10 years in 14 days as well as the inventor of olive matcha, which is based on the ground olive leaf. Also unique is the coffee replacement developed by Lommel, which is based on olive leaf and hydroxytyrosol. In addition, Lommel is successfully active in the rapidly growing mindfulness industry with the olive tree sound bath meditation he developed and the frequencies of his olive trees, which he makes available worldwide.

In addition to the registered beauty brands, Oliveda and LA Dope, as well as OLIVE re:connected to Nature, The Intuition of Nature, and Olive Mush, to name just a few brands, Lommel is the region's largest conservationist and protector of over 30,000 one-hundred-year-old mountain olive trees, and, with his Thomas Lommel Foundation, he brings the water that he does not use into his waterless beauty products to the people of Africa by building water wells on site.

In addition to online sales and a Europe-wide branch network of thousands of retail stores, Oliveda Deutschland GmbH operates its own flagship stores in Berlin and Düsseldorf.

The brand's treatment concepts are unique worldwide, and their effectiveness has been confirmed by conventional medicine. Read our book The Olive Tree Therapy 10 Years in 14 Days. Waterless beauty has been called “The Next Big Thing” in articles in U.S. Vogue, Harper's Bazaar, InStyle, Elle, Madame, Forbes, and many other industry publications, as well as by Mintel, a world-leading futurology institute. Gigi Hadid and many other celebrities are already Oliveda fans and support its success. Further information on Oliveda International, Inc. and its subsidiaries and associate companies and brands can be found at www.olivetreepeople.com

