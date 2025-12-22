Itaú Chile reports on a new stage in the strategic adjustment of Itaú Colombia

SANTIAGO, Chile, Dec. 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BANCO ITAÚ CHILE (SSE:ITAUCL) reports that, within group´s regional strategy, Itaú Colombia S.A. is advancing into a new stage of its strategic adjustment process initiated in previous years, aimed at strengthening its focus on Wholesale Banking (Itaú Corporate) - which encompasses businesses with legal entities in Colombia and Panama - its subsidiaries Itaú Comisionista de Bolsa and Itaú Fiduciaria, and Treasury.

As part of this stage, Itaú Colombia S.A. and Banco Itaú Panama entered into an agreement for the transfer of certain assets and liabilities of the bank related to its retail banking business in Colombia and Panama to Banco de Bogotá S.A. and Banco de Bogotá Panama. This transaction was duly disclosed to the market and to the Superintendencia Financiera de Colombia. Complementarily, Itaú Colombia will continue to offer Itaú Miami products, focused on its private banking business.

Through this agreement, Itaú Colombia S.A. will transfer a portfolio of approximately 267 thousand clients, representing close to COP$6.5 trillion in consumer and mortgage loans and approximately COP$4.1 trillion in deposits.

The value of the transaction will be determined at closing, based on the book value of the assets and liabilities subject to the transfer.

The completion and closing of the transaction are subject to the approval of the Superintendencia Financiera de Colombia and to the fulfillment of the customary conditions applicable to this type of transaction.

Throughout the entire process and transition period, Itaú Colombia will continue operating normally, ensuring the quality and security of its products, services and channels, and acting with responsibility and transparency toward its employees, clients and suppliers.

In the context of the implementation of this transaction, it is expected that relevant costs associated with its execution will be incurred. These costs will be estimated and duly disclosed at the time of closing.

Within this strategy, the Itaú Group confirms its commitment to Colombia and its long-term vision of permanence in the country, which is reflected, among other aspects, in the decision of Itaú Colombia to convene a Shareholders’ Meeting to evaluate a capital increase of up to US$100 million, aimed at strengthening its competitiveness and supporting the next stage of the bank’s growth, subject to the corresponding regulatory approvals.

“This agreement represents a relevant stage within a strategic adjustment process that Itaú has been developing in Colombia for several years. It is a decision consistent with the Group’s focus on strengthening those segments where we have a differentiated value proposition, regional experience, and a clear long-term vocation in the markets where we operate. Colombia is a strategic market for the consolidation and projection of the Itaú Group’s regional platform,” said André Gailey, CEO of Itaú Chile.

