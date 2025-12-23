Girls Can Grill Releases Holiday Prime Rib Guide for Home Cooks

LAS VEGAS, Dec. 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- With holiday meal planning underway and prime rib purchases peaking this week, Girls Can Grill has released a new Prime Rib Grilling Guide designed to help home cooks prepare one of the season’s most intimidating cuts with confidence.

Created by champion pitmaster and Holiday Grilling Cookbook author Christie Vanover, the guide focuses on a simplified, staged cooking method that delivers even doneness, a flavorful crust, and a juicy interior without overcomplicating the process.

“Prime rib tends to overwhelm people because it’s expensive and usually reserved for special occasions,” Vanover said. “This guide walks home cooks through what actually matters, from how much to buy to how to cook it in stages so they can focus on enjoying the holiday instead of stressing over the roast.”

The newly released guide explains:

How much prime rib to buy for bone-in and boneless roasts

Different beef grades explained

How to prep and season the prime rib

A three-stage cooking method using low heat, high heat and rest

Pro tips from a champion pitmaster

The guide is designed for use on charcoal grills, pellet grills, gas grills, ceramic cookers, and conventional ovens, making it accessible to a wide range of home cooks.

Vanover emphasized that prime rib is more forgiving than its reputation suggests. “If you season it well, cook it in stages and let it rest, you can serve a prime rib that’s worthy of the occasion without the pressure,” she said.

Download the free Girls Can Grill Prime Rib Guide.

Girls Can Grill was founded in 2015 by pitmaster Christie Vanover to inspire and educate backyard cooks on the art of barbecue. Through online content, social media, books and live events, the brand has grown into a trusted resource for grillers of all experience levels. Vanover is a certified BBQ judge, championship-winning competitor, podcast host and industry consultant, dedicated to making barbecue approachable for all. She was recently named one of the most influential people in BBQ.

