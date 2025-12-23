Holiverse Announces Development of Offline AI Device to Return Data Control to Users

NEW YORK, NY, Dec. 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Holiverse, a biotech platform, has begun active development of a decentralized AI device designed to operate entirely offline without cloud dependency.





The device will embed private artificial intelligence directly on hardware, eliminating the need to transmit personal data to external servers. According to the company, this approach addresses growing concerns about data sovereignty, privacy erosion and the concentration of AI processing power in centralized platforms.

"We have conflated intelligence with centralization," said Lado Okhotnikov, founder of Holiverse. "We built these vast, brilliant minds and asked them to solve our problems. But in doing so, we outsourced our sovereignty."

The Holiverse decentralized AI initiative targets three key capabilities:

On-device processing: All data remains in a closed loop on the user's hardware

All data remains in a closed loop on the user's hardware Offline functionality: Intelligence operates without internet connectivity

Intelligence operates without internet connectivity Hyper-personalization: Models tuned to individual biological and behavioral data

"This is undoubtedly a complex and resource-intensive process, and we are engaging some of the leading AI specialists," Okhotnikov added. "This technology has the potential to significantly reduce the risks associated with AI and make interaction with it truly personal."

Holiverse expects to present initial developments publicly in the coming months.

About Holiverse

Holiverse is a biotech platform that integrates human biology and advanced technology. Founded by Lado Okhotnikov, the company creates holistic health solutions through personalized, data-driven approaches. Learn more at holiverse.ai.

Social Links

X: https://x.com/Holiverse

Telegram: https://t.me/holiverse_ENG

Media Contact

Brand: Holiverse

Contact: Media team

Email: mailbox@holiverse.ai

Website: https://holiverse.ai