Caledonia Mining Corporation Plc: Director/PDMR Shareholding Notification

ST HELIER, Jersey, Dec. 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Caledonia Mining Corporation Plc ("Caledonia" or "the Company") (NYSE AMERICAN: CMCL; AIM: CMCL; VFEX: CMCL) announces that it received notification on December 22, 2025 from Mr Victor Gapare, an executive director of Caledonia and the settlor of a discretionary trust which ultimately owns the shares in Toziyana Resources Limited, the largest shareholder in the Company, (“Toziyana”) that Toziyana purchased 7,457 common shares in the Company on December 22, 2025 at a price of $26.83 per share (the “Purchase”).

Following the Purchase, Mr Victor Gapare now holds an interest, as the settlor of that trust, in common shares representing 12.66 per cent. of the Company’s issued share capital.

NOTIFICATION AND PUBLIC DISCLOSURE OF TRANSACTIONS BY PERSONS DISCHARGING MANAGERIAL RESPONSIBILITIES AND PERSONS CLOSELY ASSOCIATED WITH THEM

 1Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated

 a)Name

Victor Gapare
 2Reason for the notification

 a)Position/status

Executive Director
 b)Initial notification/ Amendment

Initial notification
 3Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

 a)NameCaledonia Mining Corporation Plc

 b)LEI21380093ZBI4BFM75Y51

 4Detailsof the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each typeof instrument;(ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

 a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

 Identification code

 Common shares of no par value

 JE00BF0XVB15
 b) Nature of the transaction Purchase of securities

 c)
 Price(s) and volume(s)

 Price(s) Volume(s)
 US$26.83  7,457
 
 d) Aggregated information

 - Aggregated volume 

 - Price

 N/A
 e) Date of the transaction December 22, 2025
 f) Place of the transaction NYSE American LLC

