Trading.com’s New Investment Account is Now Available to EU (EEA) Clients

LIMASSOL, Cyprus, Dec. 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Trading.com’s European entity has launched its Investment Account, allowing EEA clients to invest directly in shares listed on major global exchanges.

Fully integrated into the Trading.com platform, the Investment Account provides a simple, transparent way to invest in stocks, with zero commissions, no upfront deposit required, and the flexibility to build long-term value through dividends and strategic investing.

Investors can now access hundreds of global equities on an intuitive interface, with fast execution. This enables them to align their strategies with companies they believe in, while growing and maintaining control over their portfolio.

To make getting started even easier, Trading.com is offering all new verified EEA clients a €50 Free Welcome Bonus when opening an Investment Account*. This bonus can be used to invest in any shares on the platform. Clients keep 100% of any profits earned, giving them a risk-free way to explore investing and build confidence in their portfolio strategies at their own pace. Plus, users can unlock more benefits with their Investment Account:

• Earning interest on their balance, growing their funds while they invest.

• 10% deposit offer, getting extra value when they fund their account.

• Referring a friend and earning, inviting friends and enjoying rewards together.

“With the Investment Account, we’re giving clients the freedom to invest in shares and manage their portfolios their way,” said the Trading.com team. “It’s all about transparency and putting control back in our clients’ hands.”

With long-term investing and wealth management on the rise, this offering provides a cost-effective way to invest in individual companies, all within a familiar platform and alongside the full suite of Trading.com’s trading and analytical tools.

Trading.com also supports clients worldwide with leveraged products in digital assets, commodities, indices, and forex. Regulated by CySEC in the EU, FCA in the UK, NFA and CFTC in the US, and ASIC in Australia, the platform provides intuitive solutions for both beginners and experienced traders.

Discovering the Trading.com Investment Account

Users can explore how stock investing with zero commissions can help them build long-term value and claim their €50 Welcome Bonus

About Trading.com

Trading.com positions itself as a multi-regulated global broker focused on making trading simple, transparent, and accessible. The company emphasizes a seamless and fair trading experience through intuitive platforms, competitive pricing, and full execution transparency, helping reduce market complexity. With access to more than 1,400 instruments across Forex and CFDs on stocks, indices, commodities, and shares where available, Trading.com supports a wide range of trading strategies. This offering is complemented by multilingual 24/7 support, market insights, advanced technology, and a client-first approach aimed at building trust and confidence across experience levels.

* Terms and conditions apply. Welcome Bonus is available once per client. The Welcome Bonus is non-withdrawable, but all profits earned from it belong entirely to the client.

This solely constitutes a press release regarding product availability. This is for informational purposes only and does not in any way represent investment or other professional advice. Trading comes with a high risk of losing your money and you should consider whether you can afford to take such risk.

