CancerVax Reviews Major Scientific and Strategic Milestones Achieved in 2025

Lehi, Utah, Dec. 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lehi, Utah, December 23, 2025 - CancerVax, Inc., the developer of a breakthrough Universal Cancer Treatment Platform that uses the body’s immune system to treat cancer, today released a year-end summary highlighting significant advancements made throughout 2025. These achievements mark a transformative period in the Company’s development as it accelerates its mission to create safe, targeted, and broadly adaptable cancer treatments.

Throughout 2025, CancerVax achieved substantial scientific progress, expanded its leadership and intellectual property portfolio, and advanced the development of its AI-engineered "Smart mRNA" and nanoparticle delivery technologies. These accomplishments position the Company for a strong 2026 as it moves toward in-vivo studies and continued platform expansion.

Key Accomplishments Since January 2025

Strengthened Scientific Leadership- Appointed a world-class biotech executive as Chief Scientific Advisor to guide platform development and strategic execution (see source).

Engineered Precision Cell-Targeting Nanoparticles- Developed ligand-conjugated lipid nanoparticles capable of identifying cancer-specific biomarkers. Validated selective uptake into cancerous cells while avoiding healthy cells. Demonstrated functionality of dual-key targeting architecture (Marker1 + Marker2), (see source).

Expanded Platform Capability to Aggressive Liver Cancers- Initiated research programs targeting hepatocellular carcinoma (HCC) and intrahepatic cholangiocarcinoma (ICC), (see source).

Breakthrough: Cancer Cells Successfully Disguised as Pathogens- Achieved proof-of-principle demonstrating cancer cells can be disguised as common pathogens to trigger immune attack (see source).

Filed Foundational PCT Patent Application- Submitted non-provisional PCT application protecting the universal cancer immunotherapy platform (see source).

Advanced Smart mRNA Activation Technology- Confirmed Smart mRNA remains inactive in healthy human liver cells and Smart mRNA only activates inside cancer cells, reducing off-target toxicity (see source).

Strong cancer cell uptake and Smart mRNA activation- Recent In-vitro studies showed strong uptake of cell-targeting nanoparticles by cancer cells and strong activation of Smart mRNAs inside cancer cells, providing confidence in moving forward with animal testing (see source).

Platform Momentum and Path Toward 2026

As the Company plans for 2026, major milestones expected include: 1) Integration of nanoparticles with Smart mRNA to form full therapeutic nanoparticles. 2) Complete pre-IND animal studies to determine toxicity and efficacy in pancreatic and liver cancers. 3) Expand scientific collaborations and future IND groundwork.

CEO Statement

“Our progress in 2025 represents a turning point in the development of our universal cancer immunotherapy platform,” said Byron Elton, CEO of CancerVax. “This year, we shifted from theoretical possibility to validated scientific evidence. Our breakthroughs bring us significantly closer to delivering cancer treatments that are more precise, more accessible, and more humane.”

