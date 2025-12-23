HVAC Expert Mike Wilson of Mount Vernon Explains How to Tell if Your Humidity and Air Quality Are Okay for HelloNation

MOUNT VERNON, Ohio, Dec. 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- How can homeowners know if the air in their home feels right and is actually healthy to breathe? According to a HelloNation article , understanding indoor air quality and humidity levels is crucial for maintaining comfort, health, and the long-term condition of a home. HVAC Expert Mike Wilson of Xtreme Air in Mount Vernon shares how small steps and regular checks can help homeowners achieve cleaner, fresher indoor environments throughout the year.

The article highlights that temperature alone does not define comfort. Indoor air quality and humidity levels significantly impact the overall comfort of a home. Excessive or insufficient moisture can cause problems ranging from dry skin to mold growth. Wilson emphasizes that moisture control begins with awareness. A simple digital hygrometer allows homeowners to monitor humidity levels, which should ideally stay between 30 and 50 percent. When humidity falls below that range, the air becomes dry, increasing the risk of static electricity and sinus irritation. When it rises above 50 percent, the warm air feels heavy, and excess moisture encourages the growth of dust mites and mold.

Air circulation also affects how well humidity and pollutants move through a home. In the HelloNation article, Wilson explains that good air movement helps maintain moisture balance and enhances home ventilation. Rooms like kitchens and bathrooms are particularly prone to excess moisture from cooking and showers. Using exhaust fans regularly can reduce humidity and odors. When these fans are weak or seldom used, high levels of humidity accumulate on surfaces, leading to indoor air pollutants that can exacerbate allergy symptoms or trigger allergic reactions.

Mike Wilson points out that air quality involves more than moisture control. The air in your home contains microscopic particles, such as pet dander, pollen, and dust mites. Without proper filtration and airflow, these irritants can accumulate over time. Homeowners with allergies or asthma often experience more severe reactions when indoor air pollutants increase. Even people without sensitivities may experience dry throats or tiredness from stale air. Clean air filters and consistent air circulation help reduce these effects while improving energy efficiency.

An HVAC system that operates with a clean filter provides steady air movement, which supports a good indoor environment. Replacing filters every one to three months helps maintain proper air flow and prevents dust buildup. Wilson explains that modern filters, designed for fine particles, are especially useful in homes with pets or for people who suffer from food allergy issues or allergic reactions. Keeping the air conditioner or furnace fan running more often helps distribute clean air evenly, especially in homes that experience extreme seasonal changes in humidity levels.

Moisture problems often start small, but if ignored, they can lead to larger structural issues. The HelloNation feature explains that signs like condensation on windows or a musty odor indicate that air movement is too low or that the home's ventilation system is underperforming. Conversely, overly dry air can cause cracked furniture, peeling paint, or dry skin. A dehumidifier can help manage excess moisture, while a whole-home humidifier adds comfort during winter months when heating dries the air. Wilson recommends using both as needed to maintain a balanced humidity level across seasons.

Professional testing for indoor air quality provides additional insight. Wilson notes that HVAC experts can measure pollutants such as volatile organic compounds and carbon monoxide, which are invisible but harmful. These tests, often paired with duct inspections, reveal hidden problems in airflow or moisture control. Clean ductwork supports efficient energy recovery ventilation, preventing dust and allergens from circulating. By maintaining these systems, homeowners improve both their health and the performance of their HVAC system.

The HelloNation article also reminds readers that plants can help purify air naturally. While they can absorb certain toxins and release oxygen, they should complement—not replace—mechanical filtration and ventilation. Balanced air quality depends on managing moisture, ensuring airflow, and keeping air filters clean. Each of these steps works together to improve comfort and prevent the buildup of indoor air pollutants.

Energy efficiency and comfort often go hand in hand. When humidity levels are balanced, HVAC systems run more smoothly, saving energy while maintaining stable temperatures. Proper ventilation prevents excess moisture from straining the system, while clean filters reduce resistance and maintain steady airflow. Over time, these habits extend the life of heating and cooling equipment, helping homeowners save money while keeping the air in their home healthier.

Seasonal changes in the United States make humidity control especially important. In winter, dry air becomes common as heaters run for long periods. In summer, warm air holds more moisture, raising the need for dehumidifiers and stronger air circulation. Wilson explains that maintaining indoor balance during these shifts helps prevent moisture problems such as mold, mildew, and warped flooring. With consistent monitoring, even minor adjustments can lead to noticeable improvements in comfort.

In the closing section of the HelloNation article, Wilson emphasizes that good indoor air quality is about balance, not perfection. Simple habits—such as using exhaust fans, cleaning filters, running the HVAC fan regularly, and checking humidity levels—add up over time. These steps ensure steady air movement, helping homeowners breathe more easily. When the air feels fresh and humidity stays consistent, people sleep better, experience fewer allergy symptoms, and enjoy healthier indoor environments.

