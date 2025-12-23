GLP-1 Agonists (Ozempic, Wegovy, Mounjaro) Market - Global Forecast to 2033: With the Semaglutide Patent Expiring in 2026 Onwards, the Biosimilars Market is Expected to Grow Significantly

Dublin, Dec. 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "GLP-1 Agonists Market by Product (Ozempic, Wegovy, Mounjaro), Molecule (semaglutide, Tirzepatide), Type (Patented, Biosimilars), Format (Single Dose, Multi-dose, Tablets), ROA (SC, Oral), Indication (Diabetes, Obesity) - Global Forecast to 2033" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The GLP-1 agonists market is expected to reach USD 170.75 billion in 2033 from USD 64.42 billion in 2025 at a CAGR of 13.0%

The report will help market leaders/new entrants by providing the closest approximations of the revenue numbers for the overall GLP-1 agonists market and its subsegments. It will also help stakeholders better understand the competitive landscape and gain more insights to position their business better and make suitable go-to-market strategies. This report will enable stakeholders to understand the market's pulse and provide them with information on the key market drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges.

The GLP-1 agonists market has expanded rapidly due to several key drivers. One prominent factor is the growing number of new indication approvals for GLP-1 drugs by regulatory agencies. These approvals extend the uses of GLP-1 agonists beyond initial indications, allowing for treatments in broader patient populations, including newer indications such as cardiovascular conditions, Alzheimer's disease, obstructive sleep apnea, and obesity.

The rising prevalence of these chronic conditions globally further supports strong market growth, as more patients require effective therapies for diabetes and obesity. In parallel, GLP-1 agonists offer proven clinical benefits such as improved glycemic control and significant weight reduction, increasing their adoption rates among healthcare providers.



The patented products segment accounted for the largest share of the GLP-1 agonists market by type in 2024.



Based on type, the GLP-1 agonists market is segmented into patented products and biosimilars. In 2024, the patented products accounted for the largest share of the market. As biosimilars are expected to gain adoption post-2026, patented products currently account for the complete market. However, with the semaglutide patent expiring in 2026 onwards, the market for biosimilars is expected to grow significantly thereafter.

Patented GLP-1 agonists dominate prescribing patterns due to their robust clinical data, extensive safety profiles, and premium marketing investments. Additionally, the original GLP-1 makers have established broad insurance coverage, ensuring patient access despite high list prices. These factors are expected to support market growth.



By end user, the home-care settings and fitness/ weight management facilities accounted for the largest share in the GLP-1 agonists market in 2024.



Based on end user, the GLP-1 agonists market is segmented into home-care settings and fitness/ weight management facilities, long-term care facilities, and hospitals & specialty clinics. In 2024, the home-care settings and fitness/weight management facilities segment accounted for the largest share of the GLP-1 agonists market. The large share of this end-user segment can be attributed to the evolving patient needs and broader trends in obesity and diabetes management.

Home care settings offer convenience and flexible dosing schedules for patients, especially as most GLP-1 therapies are available in easy-to-administer, subcutaneous or oral formats. This increases patient adherence, with many preferring to self-administer medications, particularly for long-term therapies targeting obesity and type 2 diabetes. The spike in obesity prevalence and the mainstreaming of preventive health have also made GLP-1 usage in home environments much more common, driving share growth in this segment.



The US dominated the GLP-1 agonists market in 2024.



In 2024, the US dominated the GLP-1 agonists market due to a convergence of demographic, healthcare, regulatory, and commercial factors. The US has one of the highest prevalence rates globally for both obesity and type 2 diabetes, which significantly expands the patient pool eligible for GLP-1 treatment. Advanced healthcare infrastructure and widespread physician awareness ensure swift adoption of new therapies, while robust insurance coverage and reimbursement help broad patient access.





List of Companies Profiled in the Report:

Novo Nordisk A/S (Denmark)

Eli Lilly and Company (US)

Sanofi (France)

Hansoh Pharmaceutical Group Co., Ltd. (China)

Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH (Germany)

Innovent (China)

Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (India)

Pegbio Co. Ltd (China)

Structure Therapeutics (US)

Viking Therapeutics (US)

Amgen Inc. (Switzerland)

Altimmune (US)

Glenmark (India)

Biocon (India)

Teva Pharmaceuticals (Israel)

Terns Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (US)

VTV Therapeutics (US)

F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd (Switzerland)

Hanmi Pharm Co., Ltd. (South Korea)

Jiangsu Hengrui Pharmaceuticals Co., Ltd. (China)

Pfizer Inc. (US)

MetaVia Inc (US)

SCOHIA PHARMA, Inc. (Japan)

Sciwind Biosciences Co., Ltd. (China)

i2o Therapeutics, Inc. (US)

Biomed Industries, Inc. (US)

Neuraly Inc. (US)









The report provides insights into the following pointers:

Analysis of key drivers (expanding manufacturing capacity, shift of GLP-1 drugs from diabetes specialty to broader treatment option, growing prevalence of obesity and type 2 diabetes), restraints (stringent cost and payer controls), opportunities (increasing studies on oral GLP-1), and challenges (counterfeits and compounded GLP-1 gray market, safety, tolerability, persistence issues) influencing the growth of the market.

Product Development/Innovation: Detailed insights on newly approved and launched products of the GLP-1 agonists market

Market Development: Comprehensive information about lucrative markets - the report analyzes the market across varied regions.

Market Diversification: Exhaustive information about new services, untapped geographies, recent developments, and investments in the GLP-1 agonists market

Competitive Assessment: In-depth assessment of market shares, growth strategies, and product offerings of key players, including Novo Nordisk (Denmark), Eli Lilly (US), and Sanofi (France), among other players. A detailed analysis of the key industry players has been conducted to provide insights into their key strategies, product approvals and launches, acquisitions, partnerships, agreements, collaborations, expansions, recent developments, investment and funding activities, brand/product comparative analysis, and vendor valuation and financial metrics of the GLP-1 agonists market.





Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 456 Forecast Period 2025 - 2033 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025 $64.42 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2033 $170.75 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 13.0% Regions Covered Global



Premium Insights

Global Glp-1 Agonists Market Snapshot

North America: Glp-1 Agonists Market, by Indication and Country, 2024

Glp-1 Agonists Market, by Format, 2024

Glp-1 Agonists Market, by End-user, 2024

Glp-1 Agonists Market: Geographic Growth Opportunities

Unmet Needs & White Spaces

Strategic Analysis of Growth Opportunities

Strategic Analysis of Growth Opportunities

Emerging Business Models & Ecosystem Shifts

Interconnected Markets & Cross-Sector Opportunities

Glp-1 Agonists Production Capacity Highlights

Key Drug Launches Expected, 2025-2033

Sustainability Impact & Regulatory Policy Initiatives

Market Dynamics

Drivers

Expanding Manufacturing Capacities of Large Pharmaceutical Companies

Shift of Glp-1 Drugs from Diabetes Specialty to Broader Treatment Options

Rising Prevalence of Obesity and Type-2 Diabetes

Restraints

Stringent Cost and Payer Controls

Opportunities

Increasing Studies on Oral Glp-1

Challenges

Counterfeits and Compounded Glp-1 Gray Market

Safety, Tolerability, and Persistence Issues

Trends/Disruptions Impacting Customers' Businesses

Key Glp-1 Agonists Pipeline & Expected Launches

Pricing Analysis

Average Selling Price Trend of Glp-1 Agonist Products, by Key Player, 2022-2024

Average Selling Price Trend of Glp-1 Agonist Products, by Region, 2022-2024

Factors Impacting Glp-1 Agonists Pricing

Industry Trends

Shift of Weekly Injectables Toward Orals and Multi-Agonists

Vertical Integration and Capacity Scale-Up to Meet Demand

Technology Analysis

Key Technologies

Chemical Synthesis

Recombinant DNA Technology

Complementary Technologies

Peptelligence

Pegylation and Polymer Encapsulation

Adjacent Technologies

Hydrogel Depot Technologies

Technologies for Oral Delivery of Glp-1 Analogues

Impact of AI/Gen AI on Glp-1 Agonists Market

Impact at Development and Manufacturing Stages

AI Use Cases

Key Companies Implementing AI

Future of AI/Gen AI in Glp-1 Agonist Drug Development Ecosystem

