Assessment of Vietnam's System Integrators Market, 2025-2031, Featuring Profiles of 14 Companies Including FPT Corporation, TMA Solutions, Viettel Solutions

Dublin, Dec. 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Vietnam System Integrator Market 2025-2031" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Vietnam System Integrator Market is experiencing significant growth fueled by the increasing adoption of Industry 4.0 technologies, expanded ICT infrastructure, and a rising mobile subscriber base. Between 2022 and 2024, Vietnam's digital economy has continually accelerated with the ICT sector expanding through initiatives such as broadband penetration and 5G rollout.

Government initiatives on e-government and digital transformation have established a strong groundwork for automation and system integration, enhancing Vietnam's global ranking in e-government readiness by 2024. The burgeoning mobile market, inclusive of total connections, is propelling digital adoption in key industries such as manufacturing, telecom, and transport.

Vietnam System Integrator Market Overview

Projected to grow at a CAGR of 9.1% from 2025 to 2031, the Vietnam System Integrator Market is driven by strong national digitalization policies and large-scale automation projects. In the manufacturing sector, the integration of MES, SCADA, and digital twins progresses rapidly, with notable examples in LEGO's smart factory in Binh Duong and Foxconn's Industry 4.0 Lighthouse Factory in Bac Giang.

The transportation sector benefits from sustained infrastructure investments and the development of an EV ecosystem, facilitating automation solutions for baggage handling, passenger processing, and smart security systems, supporting Vietnam's transition towards a high-value, Industry 4.0-driven economy.

Market Segmentation by Technology

SCADA is anticipated to lead in revenue size by 2031, driven by its upgrades and integration with next-gen technologies like IIoT, AI, and predictive analytics. The smart manufacturing and remote monitoring expansion further strengthens its market dominance.

The IIoT segment is expected to see the fastest growth during 2025-2031, attributed to Vietnam's ambitious digital transformation strategy across various industries. Increased machine, sensor, and cloud system connectivity for real-time analytics and predictive maintenance will fuel IIoT adoption. Government incentives for smart factories spotlight Vietnam's progression towards large-scale IIoT deployment.

Market Segmentation by End Users

Manufacturing is poised as the largest revenue earner by 2031, with rapid growth driven by Vietnam's evolution into a regional manufacturing hub, attracting foreign direct investment in electronics, automotive, and machinery. This sector's shift towards advanced automation, robotics, and IIoT-based processes significantly boosts system integration demand. Government initiatives in smart industry zones and export-oriented production amplify SI investments.

Key Attractiveness of the Report

Comprehensive 10-year market projections.

Rich historical data from 2021-2024.

Strategic insights and forecasts until 2031.

Analysis of key performance indicators impacting the market.

Major upcoming industry developments and projects.

Key Highlights of the Report

Overview and comprehensive outlook of the Vietnam System Integrator Market.

In-depth forecasts and historical data analysis covering revenues by technology and end-users for 2021-2031.

Industry analysis including Porter's Five Forces and life cycle assessments.

Market drivers, restraints, and performance indicators.

Competitive benchmarking and company profiles.

Key Topics Covered



1. Executive Summary



2. Introduction

2.1 Report Description

2.2 Key Highlights of the Report

2.3 Market Scope & Segmentation

2.4 Research Methodology

2.5 Assumptions



3. Vietnam System Integrator Market Overview

3.1 Vietnam System Integrator Market Revenues, 2021-2031F

3.2 Vietnam System Integrator Market Industry Life Cycle

3.3 Vietnam System Integrator Market Porter's Five Forces



4. Vietnam System Integrator Market Dynamics

4.1 Impact Analysis

4.2 Market Drivers

4.3 Market Restraints



5. Vietnam System Integrator Market Trends



6. Vietnam System Integrator Market Overview, by Technology

6.1 Vietnam System Integrator Market Revenue Share, by Technology, 2024 & 2031F

6.1.1 SCADA

6.1.2 MES/MOM

6.1.3 ERP

6.1.4 PLC/PAC

6.1.5 Industrial Robots

6.1.6 Cloud Migration / Cloud Services

6.1.7 DCS

6.1.8 HMI

6.1.9 IIoT

6.1.10 Industrial PC

6.1.11 Others



7. Vietnam System Integrator Market Overview, by End Users

7.1 Vietnam System Integrator Market Revenue Share, by End Users, 2024 & 2031F

7.1.1 Manufacturing

7.1.2 BFSI

7.1.3 IT & Telecom

7.1.4 Transportation

7.1.5 Defence & Security

7.1.6 Healthcare

7.1.7 Retail

7.1.8 Oil & Gas

7.1.9 Others



8. Vietnam System Integrator Market Key Performance Indicators



9. Vietnam System Integrator Market Opportunity Assessment

9.1 By Technology, 2031F

9.2 By End Users, 2031F



10. Vietnam System Integrator Market Competitive Landscape

10.1 Market Revenue Ranking, by Companies, 2024

10.2 Competitive Benchmarking, by Operating Parameters

10.3 Competitive Benchmarking, by Technical Parameters



11. Company Profiles

11.1 FPT Corporation

11.2 TMA Solutions

11.3 Viettel Solutions

11.4 VNPT Technology

11.5 CMC Corporation

11.6 SystemEXE Co., Ltd.

11.7 MISA Joint Stock Company

11.8 Advanced Information Technology & Building Automation Co., Ltd.

11.9 SaoBacDau Technologies Group

11.10 ELCOM Telecommunications Technology Joint Stock Company

11.11 KDDI Corporation

11.12 AHT Tech

11.13 Hitachi Digital Services

11.14 Siemens Vietnam



12. Key Strategic Recommendations

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/r64g1b

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.