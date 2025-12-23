Assessment of Vietnam's System Integrators Market, 2025-2031, Featuring Profiles of 14 Companies Including FPT Corporation, TMA Solutions, Viettel Solutions

Dublin, Dec. 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Vietnam System Integrator Market 2025-2031" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Vietnam System Integrator Market is experiencing significant growth fueled by the increasing adoption of Industry 4.0 technologies, expanded ICT infrastructure, and a rising mobile subscriber base. Between 2022 and 2024, Vietnam's digital economy has continually accelerated with the ICT sector expanding through initiatives such as broadband penetration and 5G rollout.
Government initiatives on e-government and digital transformation have established a strong groundwork for automation and system integration, enhancing Vietnam's global ranking in e-government readiness by 2024. The burgeoning mobile market, inclusive of total connections, is propelling digital adoption in key industries such as manufacturing, telecom, and transport.
Vietnam System Integrator Market Overview
Projected to grow at a CAGR of 9.1% from 2025 to 2031, the Vietnam System Integrator Market is driven by strong national digitalization policies and large-scale automation projects. In the manufacturing sector, the integration of MES, SCADA, and digital twins progresses rapidly, with notable examples in LEGO's smart factory in Binh Duong and Foxconn's Industry 4.0 Lighthouse Factory in Bac Giang.
The transportation sector benefits from sustained infrastructure investments and the development of an EV ecosystem, facilitating automation solutions for baggage handling, passenger processing, and smart security systems, supporting Vietnam's transition towards a high-value, Industry 4.0-driven economy.
Market Segmentation by Technology
SCADA is anticipated to lead in revenue size by 2031, driven by its upgrades and integration with next-gen technologies like IIoT, AI, and predictive analytics. The smart manufacturing and remote monitoring expansion further strengthens its market dominance.
The IIoT segment is expected to see the fastest growth during 2025-2031, attributed to Vietnam's ambitious digital transformation strategy across various industries. Increased machine, sensor, and cloud system connectivity for real-time analytics and predictive maintenance will fuel IIoT adoption. Government incentives for smart factories spotlight Vietnam's progression towards large-scale IIoT deployment.
Market Segmentation by End Users
Manufacturing is poised as the largest revenue earner by 2031, with rapid growth driven by Vietnam's evolution into a regional manufacturing hub, attracting foreign direct investment in electronics, automotive, and machinery. This sector's shift towards advanced automation, robotics, and IIoT-based processes significantly boosts system integration demand. Government initiatives in smart industry zones and export-oriented production amplify SI investments.
Key Attractiveness of the Report
- Comprehensive 10-year market projections.
- Rich historical data from 2021-2024.
- Strategic insights and forecasts until 2031.
- Analysis of key performance indicators impacting the market.
- Major upcoming industry developments and projects.
Key Highlights of the Report
- Overview and comprehensive outlook of the Vietnam System Integrator Market.
- In-depth forecasts and historical data analysis covering revenues by technology and end-users for 2021-2031.
- Industry analysis including Porter's Five Forces and life cycle assessments.
- Market drivers, restraints, and performance indicators.
- Competitive benchmarking and company profiles.
Key Topics Covered
1. Executive Summary
2. Introduction
2.1 Report Description
2.2 Key Highlights of the Report
2.3 Market Scope & Segmentation
2.4 Research Methodology
2.5 Assumptions
3. Vietnam System Integrator Market Overview
3.1 Vietnam System Integrator Market Revenues, 2021-2031F
3.2 Vietnam System Integrator Market Industry Life Cycle
3.3 Vietnam System Integrator Market Porter's Five Forces
4. Vietnam System Integrator Market Dynamics
4.1 Impact Analysis
4.2 Market Drivers
4.3 Market Restraints
5. Vietnam System Integrator Market Trends
6. Vietnam System Integrator Market Overview, by Technology
6.1 Vietnam System Integrator Market Revenue Share, by Technology, 2024 & 2031F
6.1.1 SCADA
6.1.2 MES/MOM
6.1.3 ERP
6.1.4 PLC/PAC
6.1.5 Industrial Robots
6.1.6 Cloud Migration / Cloud Services
6.1.7 DCS
6.1.8 HMI
6.1.9 IIoT
6.1.10 Industrial PC
6.1.11 Others
7. Vietnam System Integrator Market Overview, by End Users
7.1 Vietnam System Integrator Market Revenue Share, by End Users, 2024 & 2031F
7.1.1 Manufacturing
7.1.2 BFSI
7.1.3 IT & Telecom
7.1.4 Transportation
7.1.5 Defence & Security
7.1.6 Healthcare
7.1.7 Retail
7.1.8 Oil & Gas
7.1.9 Others
8. Vietnam System Integrator Market Key Performance Indicators
9. Vietnam System Integrator Market Opportunity Assessment
9.1 By Technology, 2031F
9.2 By End Users, 2031F
10. Vietnam System Integrator Market Competitive Landscape
10.1 Market Revenue Ranking, by Companies, 2024
10.2 Competitive Benchmarking, by Operating Parameters
10.3 Competitive Benchmarking, by Technical Parameters
11. Company Profiles
11.1 FPT Corporation
11.2 TMA Solutions
11.3 Viettel Solutions
11.4 VNPT Technology
11.5 CMC Corporation
11.6 SystemEXE Co., Ltd.
11.7 MISA Joint Stock Company
11.8 Advanced Information Technology & Building Automation Co., Ltd.
11.9 SaoBacDau Technologies Group
11.10 ELCOM Telecommunications Technology Joint Stock Company
11.11 KDDI Corporation
11.12 AHT Tech
11.13 Hitachi Digital Services
11.14 Siemens Vietnam
12. Key Strategic Recommendations
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/r64g1b
About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.