South Africa Flour and Grain Mill Product Manufacturing Report 2025: Production and Consumption, Prices and Inflation, Consumption Trends, Food Security, Input Costs, Competition and Regulation

Dublin, Dec. 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Manufacture of Flour and Grain Mill Products in South Africa 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report focuses on the manufacture of flour and grain mill products, including the milling of maize and wheat. It provides information on production and consumption, prices and inflation, consumption trends, food security, input costs, competition and regulation.

The report includes information on new investments, notable players and corporate actions, as well as profiles of 21 companies. These include notable players such as Premier, Tiger Brands, Pride Milling, RCL Foods, VKB, Blinkwater Meule, Senwes, Pioneer, Indlovu and Ingrain.



Introduction

South Africa remains a significant exporter of maize products.

It continues to rely strongly on wheat imports, as local production is only sufficient to meet just over half of local demand.

Exports of milled grain products declined in the first half of 2025, while imports grew.

Grain prices, mainly maize, have declined in recent months.

An oversupply of maize products and increased competition have put pressure on maize milling profitability and made the industry ripe for consolidation.

Challenges include climate change, and logistics and infrastructure shortfalls.

Opportunities

Construction of grain storage and warehouses

Exporting maize meal products to drought- affected African countries

New export markets for milled products

The small milling industry encourages new skills development and can help communities to become self-sufficient

Updating equipment to improve efficiencies and productivity.

Trends

Cereal products inflation slowed in 2025

Grain storage capacity continues to increase

Maize prices declined in 2025 supported by a large crop, while wheat prices have generally trended sideways

More millers are milling close to farmers, helping them save on transport costs

Smaller millers have gained market share, particularly in maize milling

Smart milling is helping millers become more competitive

Some large milling companies are getting out of the oversupplied maize milling segment

Some wheat and maize millers are diversifying

Trade in milled products has risen sharply in the last five years

Wheat sales remain strong, while maize sales have been slow to reach previous levels following a decline in maize prices at the beginning of 2025.

Challenges

Climate change

Congestion at ports

Food security concerns end up costing producers more, through mechanisms as the wheat tariff which raises imported wheat prices

Government's land reform policy

Infestation of pests especially on maize crops

Low economic growth limits the growth of wheat products, and favours maize products, which are cheaper

Market dominance by major producers

Poor road and rail infrastructure

Rising input costs, particularly electricity

Shortage of experienced millers

The country is reliant on imports of some grains, especially wheat, and the industry is therefore affected by the volatility of the rand

Wheat millers must balance inconsistent domestic wheat quality with imports.

Outlook

While maize prices have trended down in 2025, there is ongoing concern about oversupply of milled products due to slow growth in consumption.

Competition among maize millers appears to have increased, and industry consolidation is expected, as up to 40% of maize milling capacity is standing idle.

The oversupply has led Tiger Brands to announce the sale of its maize mill.

Millers with efficient manufacturing processes will remain sustainable.

Low economic growth continues to limit the growth of wheat milling products, as consumption of maize meal has outpaced more expensive wheat products over the last decade.

Key Topics Covered:



1. INTRODUCTION



2. DESCRIPTION OF THE INDUSTRY

2.1. Industry Value Chain

2.2. Geographic Position

2.3. Size of the Industry



3. LOCAL

3.1. State of the Industry

3.2. Key Trends

3.3. Key Issues

3.4. Notable Players

3.5. Trade

3.6. Corporate Actions

3.7. Regulations

3.8. Enterprise Development and Social Development



4. AFRICA



5. INTERNATIONAL



6. INFLUENCING FACTORS

6.1. Economic Environment

6.2. Labour

6.3. Environmental Issues

6.4. Technology, R&D, Innovation

6.5. Government Support

6.6. Input Costs

6.7. Land Reform

6.8. Food Security



7. COMPETITIVE ENVIRONMENT

7.1. Competition

7.2. Ownership Structure of the Industry

7.3. Barriers to Entry



8. INDUSTRY SUMMARY



9. OUTLOOK



10. INDUSTRY ASSOCIATIONS

11.1. Publications

11.2. Websites



ANNEXURE 1

Industry Legislation

APPENDIX 1

Summary of Notable Players

COMPANY PROFILES

AFGRI AGRI SERVICES (PTY) LTD

ALLEM BROTHERS (PTY) LTD

BLINKWATER MEULE (PTY) LTD

BRENNER BRANDS (PTY) LTD

CAROLINA ROLLER MEULE (PTY) LTD

EENDAG MEULE BOTHAVILLE (PTY) LTD

GIDEON MILLING (PTY) LTD

GODRICH FLOUR MILLS (PTY) LTD

I L MOLINO (PTY) LTD

INDLOVU MAIZE MILLING (PTY) LTD

INGRAIN SA (PTY) LTD

KEYSTONE MILLING CO (PTY) LTD

PIONEER VOEDSEL (PTY) LTD

PREMIER FMCG (PTY) LTD

PRIDE MILLING COMPANY (PTY) LTD

RAND AGRI (PTY) LTD

RCL FOODS LTD

SENWES LTD

TIGER BRANDS LTD

VAAL MILLING COMPANY (PTY) LTD

VKB MILLING (PTY) LTD





Companies Featured





Afgri Agri Services (Pty) Ltd.

Allem Brothers (Pty) Ltd.

Blinkwater Meule (Pty) Ltd.

Brenner Brands (Pty) Ltd.

Carolina Roller Meule (Pty) Ltd.

Eendag Meule Bothaville (Pty) Ltd.

Gideon Milling (Pty) Ltd.

Godrich Flour Mills (Pty) Ltd.

I L Molino (Pty) Ltd.

Indlovu Maize Milling (Pty) Ltd.

Ingrain SA (Pty) Ltd.

Keystone Milling Co (Pty) Ltd.

Pioneer Voedsel (Pty) Ltd.

Premier Fmcg (Pty) Ltd.

Pride Milling Company (Pty) Ltd.

Rand Agri (Pty) Ltd.

Rcl Foods Ltd.

Senwes Ltd.

Tiger Brands Ltd.

Vaal Milling Company (Pty) Ltd.

Vkb Milling (Pty) Ltd





For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/srgtxi

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.