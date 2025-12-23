South Africa Plastics and Plastic Products Manufacturing Industry Report 2025: Polymer Sales, Consumption and Demand, Capacity Utilisation, and Recycling

Dublin, Dec. 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Manufacture of Plastics and Plastic Products in South Africa 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



This report on the manufacture of plastics and plastic products provides information on the size and state of the industry, including polymer sales, consumption and demand, capacity utilisation, and recycling. It examines growth trends, inventory destocking, shifts in product mix, feedstock security and import protection, as well as notable players, corporate actions and developments.

The report also examines regulatory developments and environmental issues, including treaties and plastic bans. There are profiles of 44 companies, including the two major players, Sasol and Safripol, as well as other notable companies such as Mpact, Alpla Packaging, Polyoak Packaging, Transpaco, and Apex Cordset Technologies.

Trends



Plastics product manufacturers' revenue and volumes have increased since the pandemic. Plastics recyclate collection and processing rates are increasing. Primary plastics producers are focusing on higher margin products. Producers are focusing on cost cutting, cash generation, debt management and production curtailment.

Introduction

Sasol and Safripol account for most polymers produced locally.

Sasol meets 80% of plastic converter demand for polymers.

Polymer production makes up just over 40% of Sasol's South African basic chemicals business and contributes US$2bn to its total revenues.

Safripol's 2024 polymer revenue was R9.3bn.

There are up to 1,800 plastics converters whose combined revenue exceeded R100bn for the first time in 2024.

Converters, recycling operations and plastic recycling collection provide significant employment.

Challenges

Feedstock insecurity.

Global oversupply.

High raw material costs for plastics converters.

Imports of primary plastics and plastics products.

Low polymer prices.

Opportunities

Agriculture, manufacturing, and construction demand for plastics.

Increased role for recycled plastics in new products.

Packaging plastics.

Outlook

Revenue growth in plastics conversion accelerated in 2024.

Global polymer oversupply is expected to correct by 2026 or 2027, but has led to asset disposals, production cuts, reduced capital expenditure, and a focus on cash generation and debt management.

Environmental concerns will likely raise costs and prompt petrochemical producers to reduce production.

Recycled plastics are increasingly displacing virgin polymers in the manufacture of new plastic products.

Improved economic growth will increase demand for plastics products and recycled plastics, ultimately leading to higher polymer prices.

Key Topics Covered:



1. INTRODUCTION



2. DESCRIPTION OF THE INDUSTRY

2.1. Industry Value Chain

2.2. Geographic Position

2.3. Size of the Industry



3. LOCAL

3.1. State of the Industry

3.2. Key Trends

3.3. Key Issues

3.4. Notable Players

3.5. Trade

3.6. Corporate Actions

3.7. Regulations

3.8. Enterprise Development and Social Development



4. AFRICA



5. INTERNATIONAL



6. INFLUENCING FACTORS

6.1. Unforeseen Events

6.2. Economic Environment

6.3. Labour

6.4. Environmental Issues

6.5. Technology, R&D, Innovation

6.6. Government Support

6.7. Input Costs



7. COMPETITIVE ENVIRONMENT

7.1. Competition

7.2. Ownership Structure of the Industry

7.3. Barriers to Entry



8. INDUSTRY SUMMARY



9. OUTLOOK



10. INDUSTRY ASSOCIATIONS

11.1. Publications

11.2. Websites



ANNEXURE 1 - List Of Relevant Legislation



APPENDIX 1 - Acronyms for Plastic Types



APPENDIX 2 - Manufacturers of Plastic in Primary Form



APPENDIX 3 - Manufacturers Of Plastic Products



COMPANY PROFILES - Manufacturers Of Plastic In Primary Form

Companies Featured

Alpha Plast (Pty) Ltd.

Basf Holdings South Africa (Pty) Ltd.

Biodegradable Future (Pty) Ltd.

Masterbatch South Africa (Pty) Ltd.

Ncs South Africa (Pty) Ltd.

Rocbolt Technologies (Pty) Ltd.

Safripol (Pty) Ltd.

Sasol Ltd.

Alpla Kempton Park (Pty) Ltd.

Alpla Packaging SA (Pty) Ltd.

Amanzi Starway (Pty) Ltd.

Ampa Plastics Group (Pty) Ltd.

Apex Cordset Technologies (Pty) Ltd.

Atlas Plastics (Pty) Ltd.

Bantex South Africa (Pty) Ltd.

Barrier Film Converters (Pty) Ltd.

Bowler Plastics (Pty) Ltd.

Ciba Packaging (Pty) Ltd.

Fibre-Wound SA (Pty) Ltd.

Flotek Pipes and Irrigation (Pty) Ltd.

Global Grinders (Pty) Ltd.

Gradco South Africa (Pty) Ltd.

Gundle Plastics Group (Pty) Ltd.

Huhtamaki South Africa (Pty) Ltd.

Italpac (Pty) Ltd.

Macneil Plastics (Pty) Ltd.

Marley Pipe Systems (SA) (Pty) Ltd.

Mcg Industries (Pty) Ltd.

Mpact Ltd.

Novus Holdings Ltd.

Pailpac (Pty) Ltd.

Pexmart Cc

Polyoak Packaging (Pty) Ltd.

Premier Plastics (Pty) Ltd.

Principle Plastics (Pty) Ltd.

Rare Holdings (Pty) Ltd.

Rpc Astrapak (Pty) Ltd.

Sinvac Operations (Pty) Ltd.

Sps Manufacturing (Pty) Ltd.

Storm Agri Products (Pty) Ltd.

Swan Plastics (Pty) Ltd.

Transpaco Ltd.

Unique Timberplastics (Pty) Ltd.

Zimco Group (Pty) Ltd

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/lcxbr0

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.