North American® and Annexus launch new Index with Deutsche Bank and ICE Data Indices for the Secure Horizon Fixed Index Annuity suite

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., Dec. 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- North American Company for Life and Health Insurance® (North American), a member company of Sammons® Financial Group and one of the largest issuers of fixed index annuities (FIAs) in the U.S.,1 and Annexus, a leading independent insurance retirement product design company, announce the addition of the NYSE® GEARS Index to the North American Secure HorizonSM FIA suite.

The NYSE® GEARS Index (the “Index”) is a growth-oriented index designed to identify the current global equity market environment and reallocate to capture equity performance through changing market conditions while using a proprietary risk management process to reduce volatility.

“We are very pleased to collaborate with North American, Annexus, and ICE Data Indices to bring the NYSE® GEARS Index to the North American Secure Horizon suite of FIAs,” said Anil Atluri, Head of the Institutional Client Group Americas at Deutsche Bank.

The Index has been designed by Deutsche Bank AG - a pioneer in the Equity Risk Premia space, having been active in equity research since the early 2000s. It is administered, calculated and maintained by ICE Data Indices, LLC (IDI), an affiliate of the New York Stock Exchange within Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (ICE).

“We’re excited for the opportunity to bring additional customization and flexibility to our agents and their clients,” said Rob TeKolste, President of Sammons Independent Annuity Group. “This new Index, when paired with a Secure Horizon product, can help offer customers greater growth potential in an increasingly volatile market.”

Tom Haines, EVP of Capital Markets and Index Solutions at Annexus, added, “The addition of this Index enhances the diversification opportunities for agents and their clients with North American Secure Horizon FIAs. The Index is growth focused and has low correlation to the other indices in the portfolio, making it a complement to the other indices in the portfolio.”

“We are excited to expand our relationship with Annexus with the inclusion of the NYSE® GEARS Index in the Secure Horizon FIA suite and enter into a new collaboration with Deutsche Bank and North American,” said Preston Peacock, Head of ICE Data Indices. “The NYSE® GEARS Index leverages the breadth of services we offer at ICE Data Indices across index construction, calculation and administration.”

More information on the NYSE GEARS Index can be found at https://www.nyse.com/nygears.

