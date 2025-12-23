Tiankai Higher Education Innovation Park Core Zone Boasts 201 Independent Invention Patents

TIANJIN, China, Dec. 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As of December 2025, Tiankai Square, the core area of Tiankai Higher Education Innovation Park operated by Tianjin Tiankai Development Group Co., Ltd., has fostered a total of 201 independent invention patents, according to the park, marking a significant milestone in the park's drive to become a leading hub for technological innovation.

Hailed as a flagship sci-tech innovation highland strategically developed by Tianjin, the innovation park is far more than a physical venue; it functions as a meticulously crafted innovation incubator.

Highlighting joint consultation, co-construction, and shared benefits, the park is positioned to serve as a source of sci-tech innovation, an incubator for research achievements, and an ecosystem for sci-tech service support, with a core focus on combining incubation and investment.

To accelerate innovation across five key sectors - next-generation information technology, new materials, high-end equipment manufacturing, biomedicine, and new energy - the group has partnered with institutions including the Patent Examination Cooperation (Tianjin) Center of the Patent Office under the China National Intellectual Property Administration (CNIPA) to establish a green channel for expedited patent preliminary examination.

Complementing this, the Patent Examination Cooperation (Tianjin) Center of the Patent Office under the CNIPA and other relevant bodies have implemented a "one specialized team per field" mechanism. These synergistic efforts have drastically shortened the patent authorization cycle: what once took 2 to 3 years can now be completed in as little as 34 days.

The park has spared no effort in building a comprehensive sci-tech innovation service system. It has rolled out concept verification platforms to smooth the initial period of scientific and technological achievement transformation; assembled pilot-scale and maturation platforms to accelerate the commercialization of research outcomes; and refined its incubation chain to support the growth and expansion of sci-tech startups.

Tiankai Higher Education Innovation Park is dedicated to fostering an innovative and entrepreneurial ecosystem where key elements such as application scenarios, talent, and technology interact dynamically, according to a senior management from the group, adding that as this thriving hub of sci-tech innovation continues to evolve, the park is poised to yield even more remarkable achievements in the years ahead.

