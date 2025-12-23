China's Aviation Metropolis Invites Global Partners to Seize New Opportunities in Opening-Up

ZHENGZHOU, China, Dec. 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In central China's Henan Province, the Zhengzhou Airport Economy Zone is capturing global investors' attention with its dynamic growth. Established in 2013 as China's first aviation economic pilot zone approved by the State Council, this area has transformed from a small airport town spanning less than 20 square kilometers into an aviation metropolis covering 747 square kilometers with a permanent population of 800,000.

Zhengzhou Airport Economy Zone Management Committee Party-Mass Work Department noted that it not only features a globally integrated super hub with "four ports in synergy" - airport, rail port, road port, and seaport - but also extends the "Four Silk Roads" of air, land, digital, and sea, helping more enterprises integrate into global industrial and supply chains. At Zhengzhou Xinzheng International Airport's northern cargo zone, 64 all-cargo routes now connect over 30 countries and regions, forming a network spanning Europe, America, and Asia that covers major global economies. Dual-hub routes like Zhengzhou-Luxembourg and Zhengzhou-Kuala Lumpur have become vital trade corridors linking Henan Province to Europe and ASEAN, with cumulative air cargo volume exceeding 1 million tons to date. China-Europe freight trains departing from Zhengzhou International Land Port reach Europe in just 15 days. The Henan International Road Transport Hub, integrated with land-sea corridors, connects the inland Central Plains region to the world.

Zhengzhou Airport Economy Zone Management Committee Party-Mass Work Department noted that in the first three quarters of 2025, Zhengzhou Airport Economy Zone's GDP reached 121.33 billion yuan, marking an 11.1% year-on-year increase. Led by Foxconn and Loongson, the trillion-yuan electronic information industry has established a full ecosystem spanning chips, displays, networks, terminals, and devices. Foxconn's Zhengzhou plant has produced over 1.2 billion smartphones, making it the world's largest smart terminal manufacturing base. Meanwhile, the BYD-led new energy vehicle industry, valued at over 100 billion yuan, operates with remarkable efficiency - rolling out a new energy vehicle every 50 seconds and producing a power battery cell every 3 seconds - with cumulative output value exceeding 170 billion yuan. Cross-border e-commerce annual transaction volume surpassed 25.8 billion yuan. The Jumei Aeronautics Port Vertical Screen Film Base produces over 900 works annually... Here, advanced manufacturing clusters are accelerating their rise, and various emerging industries are thriving.

In recent years, with the establishment of a market-oriented, law-based, and internationalized business environment, Zhengzhou Airport Economy Zone has become a preferred location for enterprises to establish operations. Moving forward, the Zone will accelerate the development of five major centers, including advanced manufacturing and commerce-logistics, and sincerely invites global business leaders to share in the development dividends of inland opening-up and industrial upgrading.

Source: Party-Mass Work Department, Zhengzhou Airport Economy Zone Management Committee