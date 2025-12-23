South Africa Elderly Residential Facilities Industry Report 2025, Profiles of AFM Welfare, Noah, Tafta, Medwell SA, Evergreen Lifestyle, Devmark, Oasis and Life Nkanyisa

Dublin, Dec. 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Residential Facilities for the Elderly in South Africa 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report on residential facilities for the elderly in South Africa includes information on state-funded nursing homes and frail care centres, home-based support services, assisted living options and retirement villages and estates.

It provides information on life expectancy, subsidies, facilities and services, funding, retirement village models, private retirement property sales, mismanagement and corruption, retirement savings and affordability, notable players and corporate actions.

There are profiles of 33 notable players including non-profit organisations such as AFM Welfare, Flower Foundation Retirement Homes Neighbourhood Old Age Homes (Noah) and The Association for the Aged (Tafta), private companies such as Medwell SA, Evergreen Lifestyle, Devmark, Oasis and Life Nkanyisa.

Introduction



In South Africa, the number of adults aged 60 and over has grown to over 6.6 million or more than 10% of the population in 2025.

As the demographic shift accelerates, demand for elderly care is increasing.

This creates opportunities for investment in assisted living, frail care, home-based support, and integrated health services.

Challenges include disparities in access between urban and rural communities, affordability constraints, varying standards of care and elder abuse.

Trends

Growing demand for specialised dementia care.

High-end retirement lifestyle villages and estates targeting affluent retirees and foreign nationals are expanding and increasingly providing premium resort-style amenities

Long waiting lists for subsidised care facilities reflect growing demand in the low-income segment

Policymakers are facing increasing pressure to expand subsidies, regulate standards, and support community-based care models

Retirement villages increasingly offer integrated services spanning independent living, assisted living, frail care and palliative care

Rising demand for formal care across income groups is being driven by longer life expectancy and changing family structures

The retirement property market is experiencing cross-sector convergence of real estate, healthcare, hospitality, and technology

There is growing demand for affordable mid-tier retirement housing, including rental units.

Opportunities

Affordable life right housing and rental units for the mid-tier market

Dementia-specific care, including public-private partnerships to expand subsidised care

Home-based care services

Providing pet-friendly facilities

Real estate investment, training programmes and facilities management services in Mauritius

Supplying technologies such as telemedicine and remote medical monitoring, wearable fall-alert devices, and voice-controlled lights

Upscale lifestyle retirement estates catering for high-income retirees, foreign retirees and expatriates.

Challenges

Financial insecurity, with most South Africans reliant on modest pensions or grants

Inequitable access to care, notably in rural areas, townships and informal settlements

Mismanagement of facilities and corruption, including contractual violations and exploitation of life right holders

Shortage of professional healthcare providers, support staff and caregivers

State funding for non-profit services is declining and community-based programmes are underfunded and under-resourced

The prevalence of elder abuse.

Outlook



As growing numbers of older people face health challenges, mobility limitations, isolation, and economic insecurity, demand for care services is expected to increase.

Demand for assisted living, frail care, palliative care, and community-based support services is likely to rise across all income levels, especially state pensioners.

New subsidised facilities are unlikely to be built in the near term due to funding constraints.

There is expected to be a greater focus on home-based care, community caregiver training, and expanding capacity in existing facilities.

Demand for middle- and high-end retirement properties is expected to accelerate.

The retirement real estate sector is widely regarded as under-supplied.

Key Topics Covered:



1. INTRODUCTION



2. DESCRIPTION OF THE SECTOR

2.1. Value Chain

2.2. Geographic Position

2.3. Size of the Sector



3. LOCAL

3.1. State of the Sector

3.2. Key Trends

3.3. Key Issues

3.4. Notable Players

3.5. Corporate Actions

3.6. Regulations

3.7. Enterprise Development and Social Development



4. AFRICA



5. INTERNATIONAL



6. INFLUENCING FACTORS

6.1. Unforeseen Events

6.2. Economic Environment

6.3. Labour

6.4. Environmental Issues

6.5. Technology, R&D, Innovation

6.6. Government Support

6.7. Input Costs



7. COMPETITIVE ENVIRONMENT

7.1. Competition

7.2. Ownership Structure of the Sector

7.3. Barriers to Entry



8. INDUSTRY SUMMARY



9. OUTLOOK



10. ASSOCIATIONS

11.1. Publications

11.2. Websites

Companies Featured

Afrikaanse Christelike Vroue Vereeniging

Algoa Bay Council for the Aged

Amber Valley Body Corporate

Association for the Aged (The)

Badisa

Brenthurst Retirement Holdings (Pty) Ltd.

Cape Peninsula Organisation for the Aged

Devmark Developments (Pty) Ltd.

Echo Foundation Npc

Evergreen Lifestyle Villages (Pty) Ltd.

Executive Welfare Council of the Afm of SA (The)

Flower Foundation Retirement Homes

Josdel Property No 137 (Pty) Ltd.

Kwabadala Residential Care Facility

Life Nkanyisa (Pty) Ltd.

Mangaung Society for the Care of the Aged

Medifrail Centurion Operations (Pty) Ltd.

Medwell SA (Pty) Ltd.

Methodist Homes for the Aged (Bloemfontein) Npc (The)

Methodist Homes for the Aged (Eastern Cape) Npc

Methodist Homes for the Aged Npc

Mowana Communities Npc

Neighbourhood Old Age Homes

Rabie Property Developers (Pty) Ltd.

Rand Aid Association

Residentia Foundation

Ruby Living (Pty) Ltd.

Savf

Silver Crown Old Age Home

South Africa Red Cross Society Npc (The)

Totalcare South Africa (Pty) Ltd.

Trans-50 Vereniging Npc

Zanele Mbeki Frail Care Centre

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/4ebi7c

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.