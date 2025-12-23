Namibia Financial Services Industry Report 2025, Profiles of Standard Bank, Nedbank, FNB, Windhoek, Letshego, Development Bank of Namibia, and NamPost Financial Brokers

Dublin, Dec. 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Financial Services in Namibia 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



This report on financial services in Namibia includes information on the size and state of the industry such as the assets and size and performance of the big banks, the value of transactions, returns, branches and ATMs.

The report includes information on notable players and developments, and influencing factors such as environmental issues, government support, and oil and gas discoveries. While focusing on commercial banks, the report includes information on microfinance institutions, e-money services and fintech.

There are profiles of 17 companies such as the major South African-owned Standard Bank, Nedbank and FNB, local banks Windhoek and Letshego, and state-owned Development Bank of Namibia, and NamPost Financial Brokers (PostFin).

Introduction

Banking assets are concentrated in four major banks, three of which are subsidiaries of South African banks.

The sector is uncompetitive, stable, resilient, well-capitalised and profitable, with well-regulated and developed systems.

Key issues include rising operational costs, high non-performing loans, climate change risks, reliance on wholesale funding from non-bank institutions, a widening credit gap, and digital skills shortages.

The banking industry is expected to play a significant role providing products and services aligned with the oil and gas sector, as oil and gas discoveries are expected to attract new investments.

Opportunities

Accelerated digitalisation opens new opportunities for innovative new digital products, online payments and e-money services

Financial services for the unbanked and underserved low income groups particularly rural communities

Opportunities for training digital skills and educational financial literacy programmes

Provision of funding for sustainable development projects

The discovery of oil and gas is expected to increase the demand for innovative banking products and services aligned to the energy sector

Unmet demand for funding SMEs

With increasing regulations there is need for professionals with expertise in compliance, cybersecurity, anti-money laundering and financial crime prevention.

Trends

Banks are increasing investments in digital platforms to offer a broader range of services and reach customers more effectively

Banks continue to rely heavily on wholesale funding from non-bank financial institutions

Financial indicators such as banking assets, loans and advances indicate a growing and expanding financial sector

Financial services players are under pressure from established competitors and new entrants that include startups that use innovative technologies to offer products and services at lower prices

Growing collaboration between fintechs and traditional banks

Growth in new microfinance entrants

Large banks are profitable, driven by increases in net interest income and operating income

Loans and advances are driven by high demand for mortgage loans

Plans at an advanced stage to introduce open banking services

Reasonably strong credit appetite with the growth of key economic sectors and the rise of the Namibian energy sector

The discovery of oil and gas is expected to attract investments, with banks playing a significant role in designing products and services that will align with the needs of this segment

The repo rate has continued to be reduced downwards

The value of transactions has continued to grow, driven by card transactions.

Challenges

Accelerated digitisation has introduced new cybersecurity threats

Access to funding remains a challenge to the urban poor, rural committees and working capital for SMEs, leading to a widening credit gap

Concentration of banking assets in four large banks and the reliance on mortgages exposes the banking sector to potential credit risks

High operating costs restrict profit growth

Many SMEs operate informally, making it difficult to assess their creditworthiness and hindering access to formal finance

Namibia is susceptible to climate shocks that affect farmers, households, and business that rely on earnings from agriculture activities, affecting banking sector revenues and loan defaults

Shortages of specialised skills in data analytics, fintech, and cybersecurity

Subsidiaries of South African banks hold the majority of banking assets, so any potential risk from the parent companies or economic shocks in South Africa will spill over into the Namibian banking sector

The banking sector lacks sufficient local ownership

The microlending sector is fragmented and reliant on salaried clients, resulting in high unmet demand for SME funding

Uncompetitive nature and behaviour of the banking sector is skewed towards serving large companies than extending more services to entrepreneurs and SMEs.

Outlook

Traditional banking will continue to dominate, while digital banking will make inroads.

The economic outlook for 2025 is positive, and corporate tax reductions will be positive for the banking sector.

The banking sector could benefit from government spending on infrastructure development and investment in the oil and gas industry.

Lower diamond revenues and potential trade disruptions pose significant challenges to the economy.

Non-performing loans are likely to remain elevated, with banks taking a cautious lending approach.

Microfinance is expected to grow.

Barriers to access finance by SMEs will remain a key challenge.

Key Topics Covered:



1. INTRODUCTION



2. COUNTRY PROFILE



3. DESCRIPTION OF THE INDUSTRY

3.1. Value Chain

3.2. Geographic Position

3.3. Size of the Industry



4. LOCAL

4.1. State of the Industry

4.2. Key Trends

4.3. Key Issues

4.4. Notable Players

4.5. Corporate Actions

4.6. Regulations

4.7. Enterprise Development and Social Development



5. AFRICA



6. INTERNATIONAL



7. INFLUENCING FACTORS

7.1. Unforeseen Events

7.2. Economic Environment

7.3. Labour

7.4. Environmental Issues

7.5. Technology, R&D, Innovation

7.6. Government Support

7.7. Cybersecurity and Fraud

7.8. Oil and Gas Discoveries

7.9. Input Costs



8. COMPETITIVE ENVIRONMENT

8.1. Competition

8.2. Ownership Structure of the Industry

8.3. Barriers to Entry



9. INDUSTRY SUMMARY



10. OUTLOOK



11. INDUSTRY ASSOCIATIONS

11.1. Publications

11.2. Websites



Companies Featured

Banco Atlantico Europa, SA

Bank Bic Namibia Ltd.

Bank of Namibia

Bank Windhoek Ltd.

Development Bank of Namibia Ltd.

Express Credit Cash Advance (Pty) Ltd.

First National Bank of Namibia Ltd.

Konga Microfinance (Pty) Ltd.

Letshego Bank (Namibia) Ltd.

Letshego Holdings (Namibia) Ltd.

Nam-Mic Financial Services Holdings (Pty) Ltd.

Namibia Public Service Savings and Credit Co-Operative

Nampost Financial Brokers (Pty) Ltd.

Nedbank Namibia Ltd.

Nictus Holdings Ltd.

Standard Bank Namibia Ltd

