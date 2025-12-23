Ghana Sea and Coastal Water Transport Industry Report 2025: Annual Cargo Handled by Ghana's Tema and Takoradi Ports Has Continued to Increase with the Modernisation of Port Infrastructure

Dublin, Dec. 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Sea and Coastal Water Transport Industry in Ghana 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



This report on sea, coastal and inland water transport in Ghana includes information on its major ports and harbours, vessel calls, cargo handled, major developments and expansion plans. There is information on inland waterways and ports, regional competitors, major challenges, notable players, regulations and influencing factors, including Ghana's economic growth, government support, input costs and piracy.

There are profiles of 26 companies including state-owned Volta Lake Transport Company and the Ghana Maritime Authority, subsidiaries of major international companies such as MSC Ghana and Maersk Ghana, and other notable industry players such as BluChip Logistics, Inchcape Shipping Services, Sharaf Shipping Agency and Supermaritime.



Challenges



A fragmented maritime legal framework with overlapping responsibilities among key regulators. Despite recent investments, inadequate infrastructure remains a challenge. Due to inadequate regulation, several unregistered boat operators ply their trade, particularly in the inland waterways. Ghana's ports have high port charges and demurrage fees. High accident rates on Lake Volta due to inadequate safety measures. High costs of marine fuel and freight charges. Inefficiencies in customs clearance processes. Processes at the ports are often bureaucratic and marred by allegations of corruption. Shortage of qualified professionals with technical and managerial skills. Tema and Takoradi ports often suffer from severe congestion. The escalation of informal transporters, especially along the Volta River. The high cost of compliance with environmental regulations adds to the already high costs of port fees. The inland waterways are prone to fluctuating water levels and debris. The inland waterways transport systems face competition from road transport operators.



Introduction

Ghana's strategic location and its coastline on the Gulf of Guinea provide access to major trade routes, facilitating trade to its landlocked neighbours.

The annual cargo handled by Ghana's Tema and Takoradi ports has continued to increase with the modernisation of port infrastructure.

The adoption of digital platforms has significantly reduced cargo clearance times at both ports.

Ghana is facing increasing competition from countries that have made significant investments in port infrastructure to attract freight traffic and increase trade volumes.

Tema and Takoradi ports, despite undergoing expansion, still experience congestion, especially during peak shipping seasons.

The increasing frequency of storms and flooding during port operations is leading to costly infrastructure damage.

Opportunities

Construction of a new port at Keta and associated infrastructure in the Volta Region offers opportunities in the whole maritime value chain and it will act as a hub for regional trade

Expansion of ports creates significant opportunities for technological supplies

Ongoing construction of a new floating dock for ship repair at Takoradi opens opportunities in ship repair services, and support sectors that supply materials and services

Sustainable projects create opportunities in renewable energy, related industries, and the supply of green technology equipment

The African Continental Free Trade Area Secretariat, based in Accra, Ghana, is spearheading the drive to promote intra-African trade

The oil and gas terminal at Takoradi will position the port as an offshore oil and gas supply hub

The scheduled completion of Tema Port Phase 2 expansion project will increase container handling capacity to handle more cargo and accommodate larger vessels.

Outlook

Ghana has the potential to unlock its full trade potential and compete effectively in the global shipping industry by investing in logistics and promoting its ports.

The ongoing Tema expansion will significantly increase its handling capacity.

The proposed new Keta port and the recently implemented 24-hour operations at Tema and Takoradi ports will result in increased trade volumes and cargo throughput.

24-hour operations at ports are expected to reduce congestion and vessel turnaround times.

Regional competition is expected to intensify and could lead to a decline in market share.

Trends





An increase in regional competition from neighbouring ports in West Africa

Digitalisation of ports through smart port technologies, IoT sensors to improve cargo processing and management

Expansion and modernisation of ports particularly at Tema and Takoradi aiming to increase capacity and enhance Ghana's position as a regional trade hub

Ghana Shippers Authority Act is seen as a positive development to address issues of arbitrary shipping charges and promote fair trade practices

Growth in local and transit cargo movement is driving the need for expansion and modernisation of port infrastructure

Increase in cargo throughput

Private public partnerships in port infrastructure development as evidenced by Tema Port Phase 2 expansion project involving Meridian Port Services and the Ghana Ports and Harbours Authority

Projections highlight potential growth in freight and transport on Lake Volta

Reducing environmental impact and exploration of the use of renewable energy

Takoradi Port, a key hub for Ghana's oil and gas industry, is developing facilities to support this sector

Volta Lake Transport Company is looking to integrate its services with road and railway networks to create a more comprehensive transport system

Volta Lake Transport Company is working on modernising its fleet through buying and leasing, to increase capacity and attract a larger client base.

Key Topics Covered:



1. INTRODUCTION



2. COUNTRY INFORMATION



3. DESCRIPTION OF THE INDUSTRY

3.1. Industry Value Chain

3.2. Geographic Position

3.3. Size of the Industry



4. LOCAL

4.1. State of the Industry

4.2. Key Trends

4.3. Key Issues

4.4. Notable Players

4.5. Trade

4.6. Corporate Actions

4.7. Regulations

4.8. Enterprise Development and Social Development



5. AFRICA



6. INTERNATIONAL



7. INFLUENCING FACTORS

7.1. Unforeseen Events

7.2. Economic Environment

7.3. Environmental Issues

7.4. Technology, R&D, Innovation

7.5. Government Support

7.6. Input Costs

7.7. Offshore Oil and Gas

7.8. Piracy



8. COMPETITIVE ENVIRONMENT

8.1. Competition

8.2. Ownership Structure of the Industry

8.3. Barriers to Entry



9. INDUSTRY SUMMARY



10. OUTLOOK



11. INDUSTRY ASSOCIATIONS

12.1. Publications

12.2. Websites



ANNEXURE 1

Relevant Legislation

Other Regulations

Companies Featured

Africa Global Logistics Ghana Ltd.

ALS Global Shipping and Logistics Ltd.

Aquantuo Company Ltd.

Baj Freight and Logistics Ltd.

Bluchip Logistics Ltd.

Cma Cgm Ghana Ltd.

Ghana Maritime Authority

Ghana Shippers Authority

Gmt Shipping Ghana Ltd.

Grimaldi Ghana Ltd.

Hapag-Lloyd (Ghana) Ltd.

Hull Blyth Ghana Ltd.

Inchcape Shipping Services Ghana Ltd.

Inter Maritime Services Ltd.

Intermodal Shipping Agencies Ghana Ltd.

Logical Maritime Services Ltd.

Maersk Ghana Ltd.

Msc Mediterranean Shipping Company Ghana Ltd.

Oma Ghana Ltd.

Pil (Ghana) Ltd.

R&G Logistics Ltd.

Rachans Logistics Ltd.

Rich Freight Services Ltd.

Sharaf Shipping Agency Ltd.

Supermaritime (Ghana) Ltd.

Volta Lake Transport Company Ltd

