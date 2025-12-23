Managed Domain Name System (DNS) Industry Trends and Strategic Profiles (2025-2030) Featuring Akamai Technologies, Alibaba Cloud, Cloudflare, IBM NS1 Connect, No-IP, Verisign and More

Dublin, Dec. 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Managed Domain Name System (DNS) - Global Strategic Business Report" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global market for Managed Domain Name System (DNS) was valued at US$687.4 Million in 2024 and is projected to reach US$1.8 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 17.1% from 2024 to 2030. This comprehensive report provides an in-depth analysis of market trends, drivers, and forecasts, helping you make informed business decisions.

What are the Key Market Drivers?



The increasing reliance on cloud-based applications, the rise in cyber threats, and the demand for high-availability website infrastructure are major drivers of the managed DNS market. The e-commerce boom, software-as-a-service industry growth, and increasing adoption of remote work environments have further highlighted the importance of efficient DNS management.



Additionally, compliance regulations such as the General Data Protection Regulation, the California Consumer Privacy Act, and the Payment Card Industry Data Security Standard are prompting businesses to invest in secure and scalable managed DNS solutions to ensure data privacy and legal compliance. As companies increasingly adopt multi-cloud strategies, managed DNS providers offering seamless integration across different cloud environments are seeing strong demand.



What Challenges and Future Opportunities Exist?



Challenges include cybersecurity risks associated with DNS hijacking, high dependency on third-party DNS providers, and cost constraints for small businesses. However, artificial intelligence-driven self-healing DNS networks, blockchain-based decentralized DNS, and fifth-generation-powered DNS edge computing present exciting opportunities for the future. The increasing adoption of artificial intelligence-based anomaly detection and DNS-layer threat mitigation solutions will further enhance security and performance in managed DNS services.



Report Scope



The report analyzes the Managed Domain Name System (DNS) market, presented in terms of market value. The analysis covers the key segments and geographic regions outlined below.

Segments: DNS Service (Anycast Network DNS Service, Distributed Denial of Service Protection, GeoDNS, Other DNS Services); DNS Server (Primary DNS Servers, Secondary DNS Servers); Cloud Deployment (Public Cloud Deployment, Private Cloud Deployment, Hybrid Cloud Deployment); End-User (Service Providers End-User, Enterprises End-User); Organization (BFSI Enterprise, Retail & eCommerce Enterprise, Media & Entertainment Enterprise, Healthcare Enterprise, IT & ITeS Enterprise, Government Enterprise, Education Enterprise, Other Enterprises).

DNS Service (Anycast Network DNS Service, Distributed Denial of Service Protection, GeoDNS, Other DNS Services); DNS Server (Primary DNS Servers, Secondary DNS Servers); Cloud Deployment (Public Cloud Deployment, Private Cloud Deployment, Hybrid Cloud Deployment); End-User (Service Providers End-User, Enterprises End-User); Organization (BFSI Enterprise, Retail & eCommerce Enterprise, Media & Entertainment Enterprise, Healthcare Enterprise, IT & ITeS Enterprise, Government Enterprise, Education Enterprise, Other Enterprises). Geographic Regions/Countries: World; United States; Canada; Japan; China; Europe (France; Germany; Italy; United Kingdom; Spain; Russia; and Rest of Europe); Asia-Pacific (Australia; India; South Korea; and Rest of Asia-Pacific); Latin America (Argentina; Brazil; Mexico; and Rest of Latin America); Middle East (Iran; Israel; Saudi Arabia; United Arab Emirates; and Rest of Middle East); and Africa.

Key Insights:

Market Growth: Understand the significant growth trajectory of the Anycast Network DNS Service segment, which is expected to reach US$692.1 Million by 2030 with a CAGR of a 14.6%. The Distributed Denial of Service Protection segment is also set to grow at 19.8% CAGR over the analysis period.

Understand the significant growth trajectory of the Anycast Network DNS Service segment, which is expected to reach US$692.1 Million by 2030 with a CAGR of a 14.6%. The Distributed Denial of Service Protection segment is also set to grow at 19.8% CAGR over the analysis period. Regional Analysis: Gain insights into the U.S. market, valued at $187.3 Million in 2024, and China, forecasted to grow at an impressive 22.2% CAGR to reach $383.7 Million by 2030. Discover growth trends in other key regions, including Japan, Canada, Germany, and the Asia-Pacific.

Report Features:

Comprehensive Market Data: Independent analysis of annual sales and market forecasts in US$ Million from 2024 to 2030.

Independent analysis of annual sales and market forecasts in US$ Million from 2024 to 2030. In-Depth Regional Analysis: Detailed insights into key markets, including the U.S., China, Japan, Canada, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa.

Detailed insights into key markets, including the U.S., China, Japan, Canada, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa. Complimentary Updates: Receive free report updates for one year to keep you informed of the latest market developments.

Some of the 36 companies featured in this Managed Domain Name System (DNS) market report include:

Akamai Technologies

Alibaba Cloud

Amazon Web Services (AWS)

CDNetworks

Cloudflare, Inc.

ClouDNS

Constellix

DigitalOcean

DNS Made Easy

Dyn

easyDNS

G-Core Labs

Google Cloud Platform

IBM NS1 Connect

Infoblox

Microsoft Azure

No-IP

Oracle Corporation

UltraDNS (Neustar)

Verisign

Key Attributes

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 573 Forecast Period 2024-2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $687.4 Million Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $1.8 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 17.1% Regions Covered Global

MARKET OVERVIEW

Trade Shocks, Uncertainty, and the Structural Rewiring of the Global Economy

How Trump's Tariffs Impact the Market? The Big Question on Everyone's Mind

Managed Domain Name System (DNS) - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2025 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2025 (E)

MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Surging Growth in Internet Traffic and Digital Services Drives Need for Scalable Managed DNS Solutions

Increased Threat of DDoS and Cyberattacks Propels Adoption of Resilient DNS Infrastructure

Rising Demand for Low-Latency Web Performance Enhances the Business Case for Global DNS Management

Growth in SaaS and Cloud-Delivered Applications Spurs Integration with Managed DNS Services

Expansion of Multi-Cloud and Hybrid IT Environments Increases Complexity, Driving DNS Outsourcing

Regulatory Compliance and Data Residency Requirements Spur Demand for Regionally Compliant DNS Providers

Rapid Adoption of IoT Ecosystems and Edge Computing Boosts the Need for Distributed DNS Networks

E-Commerce and Digital Media Platforms Require High Availability, Driving Managed DNS Utilization

Shift Toward IPv6 Adoption Accelerates Migration to DNS Systems with Future-Proofing Capabilities

Small and Medium Business Digitization Trends Propel Demand for Affordable DNS-as-a-Service Models

Integration of DNS with Web Application Firewalls and CDN Services Supports Holistic Security Strategies

Increased Emphasis on Brand Protection and Uptime Monitoring Strengthens Interest in Premium DNS Offerings

Global Expansion of 5G Infrastructure Enhances Edge DNS Deployment and Real-Time Routing Needs

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/h52lcw

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment