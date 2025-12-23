South Africa Real Estate Activity Report 2025: Opportunities Driven by Affordable Housing, Energy-Efficient Retrofits, Student and Medical Campuses, and Demand for Real Estate Developments

Dublin, Dec. 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Real Estate Activities in South Africa 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



This report focuses on the real estate industry, which comprises commercial, industrial, and residential properties, as well as property development, property valuation and bond origination.

The report includes information on the size and state of the sector, ners, JSE-listed companies, construction value add, completed buildings and value of transactions, mortgage activity, investment in new developments and price increases. There is information on affordable housing, student housing and the clampdown on Airbnbs, affordability, notable players and new developments.

The report includes profiles of 127 companies including major players such as Growthpoint, Hyprop, Vukile, Calgro M3, Redefine and Attacq, and many other property developers, managers, valuers and bond originators.

Introduction

Residential property sales accelerated in the first five months of 2025 on the back of interest rate cuts and lower inflation.

Total returns on the commercial property sector in 2024 were strong.

Challenges include low economic growth, which has limited sales, and the rising cost of living, which has made property unaffordable to many.

Declining municipal governance and continued above-inflation property rate hikes are other major challenges.

The luxury residential property market in Cape Town is booming, but there is growing concern that the city is becoming increasingly unaffordable.

Opportunities

Affordable housing developments

Demand by building owners for energy and water efficiency installations

Development of student housing

Medical campuses

New regulations compel owners of non-residential buildings to display energy efficiency certificates

Retirement complexes

The development and sale of luxury property, including estates

Township shopping centres

Challenges

Affordability is a major hurdle for many house buyers

Continued above-inflation municipal rates increases

Cybercrime and crime

Declining municipal governance

Declining political sentiment if reforms fail to take off and the Government of National Unity collapses

Expropriation Act

Government has been slow to put infrastructure projects out to tender

Increasing operating costs

Pending clampdown on Airbnb's

Slow economic growth and the poor construction sector performance

The construction mafia is holding back the development of new infrastructure

The property sector has experienced above inflation costs increases in recent years

Water and power challenges

Outlook

The outlook remains optimistic following recent interest rate cuts.

All property types, including the office sector, are showing signs of improvement.

Listed property companies were expected to increase earnings in 2025.

The outlook hinges on improving sentiment.

Risks such as decaying infrastructure and crime, fewer interest rate cuts and increasing municipal charges could affect the sector.

Trends

Growing luxury residential property sales, particularly in Cape Town

In the residential market developers are favouring the construction of flats and towns houses over free-standing homes

Interest rate cuts are driving residential and commercial property sales

IoT and AI has propelled a growth in smart buildings

Property has become unaffordable for many first-time home buyers, particularly in Cape Town

Property owners facing rising cost increases are looking at water and energy efficiency measures to contain costs

Semigration, which drove sales in coastal areas, has slowed

The construction sector continues to struggle

The government and private sector are investing in student housing

The green building trend continues as owners look to lower operating costs

There has been a long-term shift from buying to renting.

Key Topics Covered:



1. INTRODUCTION



2. DESCRIPTION OF THE INDUSTRY

2.1. Industry Value Chain

2.2. Geographic Position

2.3. Size of the Industry



3. LOCAL

3.1. State of the Industry

3.2. Key Trends

3.3. Key Issues

3.4. Notable Players

3.5. Corporate Actions

3.6. Regulations

3.7. Enterprise Development and Social Development



4. AFRICA



5. INTERNATIONAL



6. INFLUENCING FACTORS

6.1. Economic Environment

6.2. Labour

6.3. Environmental Issues

6.4. Technology, R&D, Innovation

6.5. Government Support and Initiatives

6.6. Input Costs

6.7. Safety and Security

6.8. Construction Costs and Activity



7. COMPETITIVE ENVIRONMENT

7.1. Competition

7.2. Ownership Structure of the Industry

7.3. Barriers to Entry



8. INDUSTRY SUMMARY



9. OUTLOOK



10. INDUSTRY ASSOCIATIONS

11.1. Publications

11.2. Websites



Companies Featured

Abfund (Pty) Ltd.

Accelerate Property Fund Ltd.

Acsion Ltd.

Afhco Holdings (Pty) Ltd.

Aida National Franchises (Pty) Ltd.

Appraisal Corporation Cc

Atlantis Special Economic Zone Company Soc Ltd.

Attacq Ltd.

Atterbury Management Company (Pty) Ltd.

Beare Properties (Pty) Ltd.

Benchmark Group (Pty) Ltd.

Betterhome Group Ltd.

Broll Property Group (Pty) Ltd.

Broll Valuation and Advisory Services (Pty) Ltd.

Burstone Group Ltd.

Calgro M3 Holdings Ltd.

Castleview Property Fund Ltd.

City Lodge Hotels Ltd.

Coega Development Corporation (Pty) Ltd.

Collins Property Group Ltd.

Corporate Valuations Cc

Ddp Valuers (Pty) Ltd.

Delta Property Fund Ltd.

Dijalo Property Management (Pty) Ltd.

Dipula Properties Ltd.

Divercity Urban Property Group (Pty) Ltd.

East London Industrial Development Zone Soc Ltd.

Electronic Realty Associates (South Africa) (Pty) Ltd.

Emira Property Fund Ltd.

Enyuka Prop Holdings (Pty) Ltd.

Equites Property Fund Ltd.

Eris Property Group (Pty) Ltd.

Everybody Wins Real Estate Franchising (Pty) Ltd.

Excellerate Real Estate Services (Pty) Ltd.

Exemplar Reitail Ltd.

Fairvest Ltd.

Fieldspace Property Managers (Pty) Ltd.

First Realty Central (Pty) Ltd.

Firzt Realty (Pty) Ltd.

Fortress Real Estate Investments Ltd.

Free State Development Corporation

Gap Infrastructure Corporation (Pty) Ltd.

Geffen International Realty Franchises (Pty) Ltd.

Giflo Holdings (Pty) Ltd.

Growthpoint Healthcare Property Holdings (Rf) Ltd.

Growthpoint Properties Ltd.

Hammerson PLC

Heriot Reit Ltd.

Hermans and Roman Property Solutions (Pty) Ltd.

Hyprop Investments Ltd.

Inframax Holdings (Pty) Ltd.

Ingenuity Property Investments (Pty) Ltd.

Investec Property (Pty) Ltd.

Jawitz Properties (Pty) Ltd.

Jhi Retail (Pty) Ltd.

Just Property Group Holding (Pty) Ltd (The)

Kat Leisure (Pty) Ltd.

Keystone Investments (Pty) Ltd.

Leapfrog Property Group (Pty) Ltd.

Legacy Hotels and Resorts (Pty) Ltd.

Liberty Holdings Ltd.

Life Healthcare Group Holdings Ltd.

Maxprop Holdings (Pty) Ltd.

Mediclinic Group Ltd.

Mills Fitchet (Gauteng) Cc

Mills Fitchet (Kzn) Cc

Mills Fitchet Africa (Pty) Ltd.

Mills Fitchet Valuations (Pty) Ltd.

Montagu Homes (Pty) Ltd.

Mortgagemarket (Pty) Ltd.

Multinet Home Loans (Pty) Ltd.

My Africa Properties (Pty) Ltd.

Netcare Ltd.

Nu-Way Housing Developments (Pty) Ltd.

Oasis Crescent Property Fund

Oasis Crescent Property Fund Managers Ltd.

Octodec Investments Ltd.

Old Mutual Ltd.

Ooba (Pty) Ltd.

Orbvest SA (Pty) Ltd.

Orion Real Estate (Pty) Ltd.

Pam Golding Properties (Pty) Ltd.

Pareto Ltd.

Passenger Rail Agency of South Africa

Peermont Global (Pty) Ltd.

Power Development Projects (Pty) Ltd.

Property Referral Network (Pty) Ltd.

Public Investment Corporation Soc Ltd.

Putprop Ltd.

Rabie Property Developers (Pty) Ltd.

Rawson Residential Franchises (Pty) Ltd.

Realty One International Property Group (Pty) Ltd.

Redefine Properties Ltd.

Renprop (Pty) Ltd.

Resilient Reit Ltd.

Richards Bay Industrial Development Zone Company Soc Ltd.

Rmg Management Group SA (Pty) Ltd.

Rpp Developments (Pty) Ltd.

S a Appraisers and Valuers Cc

SA Corporate Real Estate Ltd.

SA Home Loans (Pty) Ltd

Sanlam Ltd.

Sargas (Pty) Ltd.

Seeff Property Services (Pty) Ltd.

Southern Sun Ltd.

Spear Reit Ltd.

Spectrum Valuations and Asset Solutions (Pty) Ltd.

Stor Age Property Reit Ltd.

Strategic Real Estate Managers (Pty) Ltd.

Summercon Holdco (Pty) Ltd.

Sun International Ltd.

Swish Property Group (Pty) Ltd.

TCI Properties (Pty) Ltd.

Talis Property Fund (Pty) Ltd.

Texton Property Fund Ltd.

Tourvest Holdings (Pty) Ltd.

Tower Property Fund (Pty) Ltd.

Trafalgar Property Management (Pty) Ltd.

Transnet Soc Ltd.

Trustgro Developments (Pty) Ltd.

Visual International Holdings Ltd.

Vukile Property Fund Ltd.

Wakefields Real Estate (Pty) Ltd.

Wbho Construction (Pty) Ltd.

Westbrook Country Estate (Pty) Ltd.

Zenprop Property Holdings (Pty) Ltd.

Zotos Brothers (Pty) Ltd.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/kbrd5a

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.