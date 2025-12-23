Mozambique Petroleum Industry Report 2025, Profiles of ExxonMobil, Eni, TotalEnergies, Sasol, Puma, Galp, Petromac, and Vivo Energy

Dublin, Dec. 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "The Petroleum Industry in Mozambique 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



This report on the petroleum and gas industry in Mozambique provides information on oil and gas exploration and production, and petroleum products. It includes information on oil and gas fields and basins, reserves, licences, exploration projects, refinery expansion, and supply issues.

There is information on notable players, corporate actions and developments, and influencing factors such as insurgencies, economic conditions, infrastructure challenges and environmental issues.

There are profiles of 11 companies, including major multinational exploration and production companies ExxonMobil, Eni, and TotalEnergies, as well as major South African player Sasol, and other notable players such as Puma, Galp, Petromac, and Vivo Energy.



Challenges



Attacks by insurgents in the area near the Mozambique LNG and Rovuma LNG projects is preventing the resumption of work on the projects. Funds owed to them by the government and a lack of foreign currency are affecting some distributors' ability to import petroleum products.



Introduction

Mozambique has the third-largest proven natural gas reserves in Africa, after Nigeria and Algeria.

Production from these reserves could transform it into a substantial liquefied natural gas producer and exporter.

Numerous companies, including multinational oil companies, are involved in exploration and production.

However, attacks by insurgents are preventing the resumption of work on several big projects.

Large volumes of petroleum products are exported to neighbouring landlocked countries.

A refinery is being planned that will enable Mozambique to reduce its imports of petroleum products and export locally-refined products.

Opportunities



Establishment of a planned refinery will allow the country to reduce its imports of petroleum products and export locally-refined products. Mozambique's growing population and expected GDP growth will be drivers of increased demand for petroleum products. Rising production and exports of natural gas. Trade in petroleum products is forecast to increase amid higher demand in landlocked neighbouring countries.



Outlook

Mozambique is forecast to become one of the world's top 10 natural gas producers by 2040.

Mozambique's growing population and expected GDP growth are expected to drive increased demand for petroleum products.

Trade in these products is forecast to increase amid higher demand in landlocked neighbouring countries.

The establishment of a planned refinery will allow the country to reduce its imports of petroleum products and export locally-refined products.

The IMF expects the economy to grow significantly by 2030 due to the start of large-scale liquefied natural gas production.

Trends



LPG use is rising in middle- and lower-income households, especially in areas close to service stations. Natural gas production is increasing, largely due to the Coral South FLNG facility entering production in October 2022, and it is expected to rise dramatically when the Mozambique LNG and Rovuma LNG projects enter production.

Petroleum products and natural gas infrastructure, such as storage tanks and pipelines, is being expanded in response to rising consumption. The number of service stations is increasing. The role of natural gas in electricity generation has grown from less than 0.1% of the total in 2000 to 15.7% in 2022, and its share is expected to increase.



Key Topics Covered:



1. INTRODUCTION



2. COUNTRY INFORMATION



3. DESCRIPTION OF THE INDUSTRY

3.1. Industry Value Chain

3.2. Geographic Position

3.3. Size of the Industry



4. LOCAL

4.1. State of the Industry

4.2. Key Trends

4.3. Key Issues

4.4. Notable Players

4.5. Trade

4.6. Corporate Actions

4.7. Regulations

4.8. Enterprise Development and Social Development



5. AFRICA



6. INTERNATIONAL



7. INFLUENCING FACTORS

7.1. Unforeseen Events

7.2. Economic Environment

7.3. Labour

7.4. Environmental Issues

7.5. Infrastructure Challenges

7.6. Technology, R&D and Innovation



8. COMPETITIVE ENVIRONMENT

8.1. Competition

8.2. Ownership Structure of the Industry

8.3. Barriers to Entry



9. INDUSTRY SUMMARY



10. OUTLOOK



11. INDUSTRY ASSOCIATIONS

12.1. Publications

12.2. Websites

12.3. Other sources



Companies Featured

Autogas Sarl

Cnooc Ltd.

Empresa Nacional De Hidrocarbonetos, E.P.

Eni Mozambico Spa

Exxonmobil Mocambque Lda

Galp Mozambique Lda

Petroleos De Mozambique SA

Puma Energy (Mocambique) Lda

Sasol Ltd.

Totalenergies Ep Mozambique Area 1, Lda

Totalenergies Marketing Mocambique SA

Vivo Energy Mozambique Lda

