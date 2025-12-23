Trends & Strategies Shaping the $222 Billion Yoga Tourism Market, 2025-2030, Featuring BookRetreats, Drishti Journeys, EAT PRAY MOVE, International Yoga, The Travel Yogi, The Yoga Department and More

Dublin, Dec. 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Yoga Tourism Market - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global market for Yoga Tourism was valued at US$177.1 Billion in 2024 and is projected to reach US$222.5 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 3.9% from 2024 to 2030. This comprehensive report provides an in-depth analysis of market trends, drivers, and forecasts, helping you make informed business decisions.

The growth in the yoga tourism market is driven by several factors, including the rising demand for wellness travel, the increasing popularity of spiritual tourism, and the growing emphasis on stress reduction. As travelers shift away from conventional vacations toward experiences that promote self-care and inner peace, yoga retreats have gained traction among individuals looking to reset and recharge.

The expansion of corporate wellness initiatives has also contributed to market growth, as companies invest in wellness retreats to enhance employee well-being and productivity. Social media exposure has played a crucial role in promoting yoga tourism, with influencers and celebrities endorsing retreats, making them aspirational experiences for wellness enthusiasts. The rise of solo travel, particularly among women, has further fueled demand for safe and structured wellness retreats that offer community engagement and self-exploration opportunities.

As technology continues to improve accessibility and retreat operators refine their offerings to cater to diverse consumer needs, yoga tourism is expected to maintain its upward trajectory, providing transformative experiences to a growing global audience.



The report analyzes the Yoga Tourism market, presented in terms of market value (US$). The analysis covers the key segments and geographic regions outlined below:

Segments: Gender (Women, Men).

Geographic Regions/Countries: World; United States; Canada; Japan; China; Europe (France; Germany; Italy; United Kingdom; Spain; Russia; and Rest of Europe); Asia-Pacific (Australia; India; South Korea; and Rest of Asia-Pacific); Latin America (Argentina; Brazil; Mexico; and Rest of Latin America); Middle East (Iran; Israel; Saudi Arabia; United Arab Emirates; and Rest of Middle East); and Africa.

Key Insights:

Market Growth: Understand the significant growth trajectory of the Women Gender segment, which is expected to reach US$145.7 Billion by 2030 with a CAGR of a 3.2%. The Men Gender segment is also set to grow at 5.3% CAGR over the analysis period.

Regional Analysis: Gain insights into the U.S. market, valued at $48.2 Billion in 2024, and China, forecasted to grow at an impressive 7% CAGR to reach $44.7 Billion by 2030. Discover growth trends in other key regions, including Japan, Canada, Germany, and the Asia-Pacific.

Comprehensive Market Data: Independent analysis of annual sales and market forecasts in US$ Million from 2024 to 2030.

In-Depth Regional Analysis: Detailed insights into key markets, including the U.S., China, Japan, Canada, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa.

Complimentary Updates: Receive free report updates for one year to keep you informed of the latest market developments.

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 180 Forecast Period 2024-2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $177.1 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $222.5 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 3.9% Regions Covered Global

Trade Shocks, Uncertainty, and the Structural Rewiring of the Global Economy

How Trump's Tariffs Impact the Market? The Big Question on Everyone's Mind

Yoga Tourism - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2025

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2025

MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Rising Interest in Wellness Travel and Spiritual Retreats Propels Growth in Yoga Tourism

Increased Health Consciousness and Mental Wellbeing Awareness Expands Addressable Market for Holistic Travel

Integration of Ayurvedic and Meditation Practices Into Travel Packages Strengthens Business Case for Yoga Retreats

Growing Popularity of Digital Detox Vacations Throws Spotlight on Remote Yoga Destinations

Government Initiatives to Promote Traditional Healing Systems Accelerate Growth of Yoga Tourism Infrastructure

Expansion of Experiential and Transformational Travel Trends Drives Demand for Authentic Yoga Experiences

Post-Pandemic Focus on Immune Health and Stress Recovery Sustains Demand for Therapeutic Yoga Retreats

Development of Sustainable Eco-Resorts and Nature-Immersive Programs Enhances Appeal of Yoga Tourism Offerings

Rising Participation of International Travelers in Yoga Teacher Training Programs Expands Long-Stay Tourism Market

Social Media Influencers and Wellness Bloggers Propel Destination Visibility and Program Enrollments

Increase in Customized and Luxury Wellness Packages Generates Premium Segments Within Yoga Tourism

Integration of Cultural and Culinary Experiences With Yoga Retreats Expands Value Proposition for Travelers

Global Recognition of International Yoga Day Enhances Awareness and Institutional Promotion of Yoga Destinations

Corporate Wellness Offsites and Executive Retreats Drive Adoption of Business-Oriented Yoga Travel Packages

Availability of Hybrid Models Combining Online Pre-Retreat Learning With Onsite Practice Strengthens Engagement

Partnerships Between Travel Agencies and Wellness Brands Enhance Structured Product Offerings

Rise of Women's Wellness and Empowerment Travel Segments Drives Gender-Focused Yoga Tourism

Increased Visa Flexibility and Digital Nomad Programs Expand Access to Extended Wellness Stays

Growing Demand for Small-Group and Private Retreats Sustains Boutique Yoga Center Expansion

Certification and Accreditation Standards for Yoga Retreats Support Market Professionalization and Consumer Trust

Diversification of Yoga Tourism to Include Surfing, Hiking, and Nature Therapy Expands Cross-Segment Potential

A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes, but is not limited to:

BookRetreats

Drishti Journeys

EAT PRAY MOVE

International Yoga

One Yoga Global

Retreat Guru

The Global Retreat Company

The Travel Yogi

The Yoga Department

TourRadar GmbH

