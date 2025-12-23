Trends & Strategies Shaping the $222 Billion Yoga Tourism Market, 2025-2030, Featuring BookRetreats, Drishti Journeys, EAT PRAY MOVE, International Yoga, The Travel Yogi, The Yoga Department and More

Dublin, Dec. 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Yoga Tourism Market - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global market for Yoga Tourism was valued at US$177.1 Billion in 2024 and is projected to reach US$222.5 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 3.9% from 2024 to 2030. This comprehensive report provides an in-depth analysis of market trends, drivers, and forecasts, helping you make informed business decisions.
The growth in the yoga tourism market is driven by several factors, including the rising demand for wellness travel, the increasing popularity of spiritual tourism, and the growing emphasis on stress reduction. As travelers shift away from conventional vacations toward experiences that promote self-care and inner peace, yoga retreats have gained traction among individuals looking to reset and recharge.
The expansion of corporate wellness initiatives has also contributed to market growth, as companies invest in wellness retreats to enhance employee well-being and productivity. Social media exposure has played a crucial role in promoting yoga tourism, with influencers and celebrities endorsing retreats, making them aspirational experiences for wellness enthusiasts. The rise of solo travel, particularly among women, has further fueled demand for safe and structured wellness retreats that offer community engagement and self-exploration opportunities.
As technology continues to improve accessibility and retreat operators refine their offerings to cater to diverse consumer needs, yoga tourism is expected to maintain its upward trajectory, providing transformative experiences to a growing global audience.
Report Scope
The report analyzes the Yoga Tourism market, presented in terms of market value (US$). The analysis covers the key segments and geographic regions outlined below:
- Segments: Gender (Women, Men).
- Geographic Regions/Countries: World; United States; Canada; Japan; China; Europe (France; Germany; Italy; United Kingdom; Spain; Russia; and Rest of Europe); Asia-Pacific (Australia; India; South Korea; and Rest of Asia-Pacific); Latin America (Argentina; Brazil; Mexico; and Rest of Latin America); Middle East (Iran; Israel; Saudi Arabia; United Arab Emirates; and Rest of Middle East); and Africa.
Key Insights:
- Market Growth: Understand the significant growth trajectory of the Women Gender segment, which is expected to reach US$145.7 Billion by 2030 with a CAGR of a 3.2%. The Men Gender segment is also set to grow at 5.3% CAGR over the analysis period.
- Regional Analysis: Gain insights into the U.S. market, valued at $48.2 Billion in 2024, and China, forecasted to grow at an impressive 7% CAGR to reach $44.7 Billion by 2030. Discover growth trends in other key regions, including Japan, Canada, Germany, and the Asia-Pacific.
Report Features:
- Comprehensive Market Data: Independent analysis of annual sales and market forecasts in US$ Million from 2024 to 2030.
- In-Depth Regional Analysis: Detailed insights into key markets, including the U.S., China, Japan, Canada, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa.
- Complimentary Updates: Receive free report updates for one year to keep you informed of the latest market developments.
Key Attributes
|Report Attribute
|Details
|No. of Pages
|180
|Forecast Period
|2024-2030
|Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024
|$177.1 Billion
|Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030
|$222.5 Billion
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|3.9%
|Regions Covered
|Global
MARKET OVERVIEW
- Trade Shocks, Uncertainty, and the Structural Rewiring of the Global Economy
- How Trump's Tariffs Impact the Market? The Big Question on Everyone's Mind
- Yoga Tourism - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2025
- Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2025
MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
- Rising Interest in Wellness Travel and Spiritual Retreats Propels Growth in Yoga Tourism
- Increased Health Consciousness and Mental Wellbeing Awareness Expands Addressable Market for Holistic Travel
- Integration of Ayurvedic and Meditation Practices Into Travel Packages Strengthens Business Case for Yoga Retreats
- Growing Popularity of Digital Detox Vacations Throws Spotlight on Remote Yoga Destinations
- Government Initiatives to Promote Traditional Healing Systems Accelerate Growth of Yoga Tourism Infrastructure
- Expansion of Experiential and Transformational Travel Trends Drives Demand for Authentic Yoga Experiences
- Post-Pandemic Focus on Immune Health and Stress Recovery Sustains Demand for Therapeutic Yoga Retreats
- Development of Sustainable Eco-Resorts and Nature-Immersive Programs Enhances Appeal of Yoga Tourism Offerings
- Rising Participation of International Travelers in Yoga Teacher Training Programs Expands Long-Stay Tourism Market
- Social Media Influencers and Wellness Bloggers Propel Destination Visibility and Program Enrollments
- Increase in Customized and Luxury Wellness Packages Generates Premium Segments Within Yoga Tourism
- Integration of Cultural and Culinary Experiences With Yoga Retreats Expands Value Proposition for Travelers
- Global Recognition of International Yoga Day Enhances Awareness and Institutional Promotion of Yoga Destinations
- Corporate Wellness Offsites and Executive Retreats Drive Adoption of Business-Oriented Yoga Travel Packages
- Availability of Hybrid Models Combining Online Pre-Retreat Learning With Onsite Practice Strengthens Engagement
- Partnerships Between Travel Agencies and Wellness Brands Enhance Structured Product Offerings
- Rise of Women's Wellness and Empowerment Travel Segments Drives Gender-Focused Yoga Tourism
- Increased Visa Flexibility and Digital Nomad Programs Expand Access to Extended Wellness Stays
- Growing Demand for Small-Group and Private Retreats Sustains Boutique Yoga Center Expansion
- Certification and Accreditation Standards for Yoga Retreats Support Market Professionalization and Consumer Trust
- Diversification of Yoga Tourism to Include Surfing, Hiking, and Nature Therapy Expands Cross-Segment Potential
A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes, but is not limited to:
- BookRetreats
- Drishti Journeys
- EAT PRAY MOVE
- International Yoga
- One Yoga Global
- Retreat Guru
- The Global Retreat Company
- The Travel Yogi
- The Yoga Department
- TourRadar GmbH
