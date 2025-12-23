Secura Bio Announces Participation in Gilmartin Group’s 2026 Corporate Access Event in San Francisco

BERKELEY HEIGHTS, N.J., Dec. 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Secura Bio, Inc. (www.securabio.com), an integrated pharmaceutical company dedicated to the worldwide development and commercialization of impactful oncology medicines, today announced that Chip Romp, Chief Executive Officer; Will Brown, Chief Financial Officer; and other members of the company management team will participate in Gilmartin Group’s 2026 Corporate Access event taking place on January 12-14, 2026 in San Francisco, CA.

The company recently announced that as of November 2025, Secura’s commercial sales in the U.S. of COPIKTRA® (duvelisib) for adult patients with relapsed/refractory (r/r) chronic lymphocytic leukemia/small lymphocytic lymphoma (CLL/SLL) after at least two prior therapies grew over 30% annually. The company is also developing COPIKTRA for the treatment r/r nodal T-follicular helper cell lymphoma (nTFHL) in a Phase 3 TERZO study, which is on track for an interim data readout in early 2027.

The Secura management team will be available to meet 1x1 with investors on Monday, January 12th and Tuesday, January 13th. If you would like to request a meeting with company management, please contact ir@securabio.com.

About COPIKTRA (duvelisib)

COPIKTRA is an oral inhibitor of phosphoinositide 3-kinase (PI3K) and the first US approved dual inhibitor of PI3K-delta and PI3K-gamma pathways, two enzymes known to help support the growth and survival of malignant cells. PI3K signaling may lead to the proliferation of malignant cells and is thought to play a role in the formation and maintenance of a supportive tumor microenvironment. COPIKTRA is indicated in the United States for the treatment of adult patients with relapsed or refractory chronic lymphocytic leukemia/small lymphocytic lymphoma (CLL/SLL) after at least two prior therapies. COPIKTRA is also being developed for the treatment of peripheral T-cell lymphoma (PTCL), for which it has received Fast Track status in the United States and is being investigated in combination with other agents through investigator-sponsored studies. Treatment of T-cell lymphomas is a disease category for which COPIKTRA is not currently indicated. For more information on COPIKTRA, please visit www.COPIKTRA.com. Information about duvelisib clinical trials can be found on www.clinicaltrials.gov.

IMPORTANT SAFETY INFORMATION ABOUT COPIKTRA

WARNING: FATAL AND SERIOUS TOXICITIES: INFECTIONS, DIARRHEA OR COLITIS, CUTANEOUS REACTIONS, and PNEUMONITIS

See full prescribing information for complete boxed warning

Treatment-related mortality occurred in 15% of COPIKTRA-treated patients.

Fatal and/or serious infections occurred in 31%of COPIKTRA-treated patients. Monitor for signs and symptoms of infection. Withhold COPIKTRA if infection is suspected.

Fatal and/or serious diarrhea or colitis occurred in 18% of COPIKTRA-treated patients. Monitor for the development of severe diarrhea or colitis. Withhold COPIKTRA.

Fatal and/or serious cutaneous reactions occurred in 5% of COPIKTRA-treated patients. Withhold COPIKTRA.

Fatal and/or serious pneumonitis occurred in 5% of COPIKTRA-treated patients. Monitor for pulmonary symptoms and interstitial infiltrates. Withhold COPIKTRA.



INDICATIONS AND USAGE

COPIKTRA is a kinase inhibitor indicated for the treatment of adult patients with:

Relapsed or refractory chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL) or small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL) after at least two prior therapies.

Limitations of Use: COPIKTRA is not indicated or recommended for the treatment of any patients with CLL or SLL as initial or second line treatment due to an increased risk of treatment-related mortality.

WARNINGS AND PRECAUTIONS

Hepatotoxicity: Monitor hepatic function.

Neutropenia: Monitor blood counts.

Embryo-Fetal toxicity: COPIKTRA can cause fetal harm. Advise patients of potential risk to a fetus and to use effective contraception.



ADVERSE REACTIONS

The most common adverse reactions (≥20%) are diarrhea or colitis, neutropenia, rash, fatigue, pyrexia, cough, nausea, upper respiratory infection, pneumonia, musculoskeletal pain, and anemia.

DRUG INTERACTIONS

CYP3A4 inducers: Avoid co-administration with strong or moderate CYP3A4 inducers.

CYP3A4 inhibitors: Monitor for COPIKTRA toxicities when co-administered with strong or moderate CYP3A4 inhibitors. Reduce COPIKTRA dose to 15 mg twice daily when co-administered with strong CYP3A4 inhibitors.

CYP3A4 substrates: Monitor for signs of toxicities when co-administering COPIKTRA with sensitive CYP3A substrates.



USE IN SPECIFIC POPULATIONS

Lactation: Advise women not to breastfeed.

Please see complete Prescribing information, including boxed warning, at: www.copiktra.com.

You are encouraged to report negative side effects of prescription drugs to the FDA. Visit MedWatch or call 1-800-FDA-1088.

About Secura Bio, Inc.

Secura Bio is an integrated, commercial-stage pharmaceutical company dedicated to the worldwide development and commercialization of impactful oncology therapies for physicians and their patients. For more information on Secura Bio, please visit https://www.securabio.com/.

