Invivyd Announces Initiation of DECLARATION Clinical Trial, a Phase 3 Placebo-Controlled Pivotal Study of VYD2311, a Vaccine-Alternative Antibody to Prevent COVID

DECLARATION is a Phase 3, randomized, placebo-controlled clinical trial to evaluate the safety and efficacy of VYD2311 in the prevention of COVID versus placebo, at three months, from a single intramuscular (IM) dose, with protection beyond three months anticipated

A second arm will evaluate monthly IM doses versus placebo to demonstrate the safety and efficacy of more frequent dosing to support individual choice should at-risk persons seek periodic extra protection from COVID

Primary endpoint is the reduction of PCR-confirmed symptomatic COVID incidence versus placebo; total expected enrollment of 1770 people across all three arms

DECLARATION is part of the Company’s REVOLUTION clinical program aimed at establishing monoclonal antibody prophylaxis for prevention of COVID; top-line data are expected mid-2026

NEW HAVEN, Conn., Dec. 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Invivyd, Inc. (Nasdaq: IVVD) today announced initiation of the DECLARATION trial evaluating VYD2311, an investigational vaccine-alternative monoclonal antibody candidate for the prevention of COVID. DECLARATION is the company’s Biologics License Application (BLA)-enabling, Phase 3 randomized, triple-blind, placebo-controlled clinical trial to evaluate VYD2311 efficacy and safety in prevention of symptomatic COVID in a broad population of participants including adults and adolescents.

The DECLARATION study will evaluate prevention of symptomatic COVID at three months, with either a single dose or monthly doses of VYD2311, each administered via intramuscular (IM) injection, compared to placebo. A single IM dose of VYD2311 is expected to confer strong protection from COVID across the three-month measured dosing interval and beyond, with further clinical demonstration of long-term protection possible post-approval. By including a monthly dosing arm, the DECLARATION trial could also provide safety and efficacy data that support a VYD2311 indication and administration paradigm that enables individual choice and flexibility for extra periodic protection from COVID if desired, as opposed to a single centrally defined or mandated protection regimen. If approved, access to baseline and periodic extra protection via VYD2311 could, for example, support long interval protection such as annual or semi-annual dosing, as well as provide a mechanism for increased protection through additional doses for at-risk populations seeking extra protection or for individuals facing periods of enhanced risk of COVID. In the Phase 1/2 study, IM administered VYD2311, at 4 times the planned dose in DECLARATION, was well tolerated, with all adverse events (AEs) considered mild to moderate in severity with no serious or severe AEs reported. All AEs, including headache and injection site pain, were deemed unrelated to study drug,

“Initiating the clinical trial by the end of the year, as we committed to doing less than two months ago, marks a significant milestone as we move swiftly to bring Americans a potential vaccine-alternative choice for protection from COVID,” said Marc Elia, Chairman of Invivyd’s Board of Directors. “Enrollment in the DECLARATION study is expected during one of the peak seasons for COVID infections. Based on CDC data from the last two years, COVID infections peaked in January, and again in the summer. With COVID attack rates projected to follow historical trends or perhaps a bit later in the winter, we are looking forward to recruiting and executing the study.”

Invivyd has produced commercial launch quantities of VYD2311 and, over the past four months, has secured significant capital to support the DECLARATION pivotal study and commercial preparedness for the potential launch of VYD2311, if approved.

About VYD2311

VYD2311 is a novel monoclonal antibody (mAb) candidate being developed for COVID-19 to continue to address the urgent need for new prophylactic and therapeutic options. The pharmacokinetic profile and antiviral potency of VYD2311 may offer the ability to deliver clinically meaningful titer levels through more patient-friendly means such as an intramuscular route of administration.

VYD2311 was engineered using Invivyd’s proprietary integrated technology platform and is the product of serial molecular evolution designed to generate an antibody optimized for neutralizing contemporary virus lineages. VYD2311 leverages the same antibody backbone as pemivibart, Invivyd’s investigational mAb granted emergency use authorization in the U.S. for the pre-exposure prophylaxis (PrEP) of symptomatic COVID-19 in certain immunocompromised patients, and adintrevimab, Invivyd’s investigational mAb that has a robust safety data package and demonstrated clinically meaningful results in global Phase 2/3 clinical trials for the prevention and treatment of COVID-19.

About DECLARATION

DECLARATION is a Phase 3, randomized, triple-blind, placebo-controlled trial to evaluate VYD2311 efficacy and safety in prevention of symptomatic COVID in a broad population of participants including adults and adolescents both with and without risk factors for progression to severe COVID-19 at three months. Participants will receive either a single dose or monthly doses of VYD2311, each administered via intramuscular (IM) injection, compared to placebo. Total enrollment of the trial is expected to be 1770 participants.

About Invivyd

Invivyd, Inc. (Nasdaq: IVVD) is a biopharmaceutical company devoted to delivering protection from serious viral infectious diseases, beginning with SARS-CoV-2. Invivyd deploys a proprietary integrated technology platform unique in the industry designed to assess, monitor, develop, and adapt to create best in class antibodies. In March 2024, Invivyd received emergency use authorization (EUA) from the U.S. FDA for a monoclonal antibody (mAb) in its pipeline of innovative antibody candidates. Visit https://invivyd.com/ to learn more.

