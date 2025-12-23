Agriculture Robots Market Trends, Sizing, Demand and Opportunity Outlook 2025-2035: Total Revenues to Grow from $12.2 Billion in 2025 to $139.4 Billion by 2035

Dublin, Dec. 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Agriculture Robots Market, Till 2035: Distribution by Type of Robot, Type of Offering, Type of Farming Environment, Type of Farm Products, Type of Application, Type of Distribution Channel, Type of Farm Size and Geographical Regions: Industry Trends and Global Forecasts" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global agriculture robots market is poised for remarkable growth, expanding from USD 12.2 billion this year to USD 139.4 billion by 2035, with a CAGR of 24.78% during the forecast period.

The global population surpasses 8 billion, with estimates indicating a rise to 10 billion by 2050, amplifying the urgency for increased food production. Agricultural robots are at the forefront of innovations in the robotics sector due to their enhanced efficiency and capabilities. These robots support various farming operations, including planting, harvesting, weeding, and crop monitoring.

Notably, their adoption leads to improved operational efficiency, reduced labor costs, and increased safety. Advanced technologies like sensors and computer vision enable them to adapt promptly to shifting agricultural environments. A recent surge in robotics deployment was reported by the International Federation of Robotics, marking a 48% year-over-year growth in professional robots' sales.

Artificial intelligence and machine learning have unlocked the full potential of agricultural robots, significantly enhancing precision agriculture and enabling real-time assessments of crop conditions. Technologies such as LiDAR, machine vision, and edge AI have made quick decision-making feasible. In March 2024, SIZA Robotics introduced TOOGO, an autonomous robot aimed at vegetable and beet crops, set to be released in 2025, emphasizing solutions to labor shortages and escalating agricultural costs.

Agriculture Robots Market: Key Segments

Market Share by Type of Robot: The global market segments into automated harvesting systems, driverless tractors, milking robots, UAVs, and more. Currently, milking robots hold the dominant market share due to their benefits, such as increased milk production and enhanced animal welfare. UAVs are expected to exhibit the highest growth rate.

Agriculture Robots Market: Research Coverage

Market Sizing and Opportunity Analysis: Detailed exploration of market segments.

Detailed exploration of market segments. Competitive Landscape: In-depth analysis of participating companies.

In-depth analysis of participating companies. Company Profiles: Detailed profiles of leading players.

Detailed profiles of leading players. Megatrends: Analysis of ongoing industry trends.

Analysis of ongoing industry trends. Patent Analysis: Insightful review of domain patents.

Insightful review of domain patents. Porter's Five Forces Analysis: Examination of competitive forces.

Examination of competitive forces. Recent Developments: Overview and analysis of recent initiatives.

Key Questions Answered in This Report

What is the current and future market size and distribution?

How do software advancements enhance agriculture robots?

What impacts the market's evolution? How do policies contribute?

Which companies lead the market? What is the market's CAGR?

Reasons to Buy This Report

Comprehensive market analysis for established leaders and new entrants.

In-depth understanding of competitive dynamics for strategic positioning.

Insight into market drivers, barriers, and opportunities for informed decision-making.

Key Attributes

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 178 Forecast Period 2025-2035 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025 $12.2 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2035 $139.4 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 24.7% Regions Covered Global

