Global AI Chips Market Analysis Report 2025-2035 Featuring Profiles of Key Players - Amazon, Gyrfalcon Technology, Huawei Technologies, Intel, Nvidia, NXP Semiconductors, Wave Computing and More

Dublin, Dec. 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "AI Chip Market, Till 2035: Distribution by Type of Chip, Type of Processing, Type of Technology, Type of Function, Type of Application, Type of End-User, Type of Enterprise and Geographical Regions: Industry Trends and Global Forecasts" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global AI chip market is experiencing remarkable expansion, projected to soar from USD 31.6 billion in the current year to an impressive USD 846.8 billion by 2035. This equates to a CAGR of 34.84% during the forecast period.

In alignment with emerging market trends, 64% of companies believe AI will significantly boost productivity, underscoring its vital role in sectors like healthcare, finance, automotive, and telecommunications. The increasing demand for AI-driven efficiency and innovation is further accentuated by projections that suggest one in ten vehicles will be self-driving by 2030.

The AI chip market is pivotal in the global shift towards increased technological efficiency and digital transformation, with natural language processing and machine learning being instrumental in realizing its potential. Innovations from leading players, like NVIDIA's advanced GPUs and Intel's Gaudi processors, facilitate real-time decision-making.

Noteworthy is Cerebras Systems' September 2024 release of its latest AI chip, the Cerebras Inference, touted as 20 times faster than NVIDIA's GPUs with over 4 trillion transistors on a single chip. Technological advancements and escalating investor interest are expected to sustain the healthy growth trajectory of the AI chip market throughout the forecast period.

AI CHIP MARKET: KEY SEGMENTS

Type of Chip: Dominated by CPUs due to extensive use in data centers and edge devices. ASICs anticipated to grow faster.

Dominated by CPUs due to extensive use in data centers and edge devices. ASICs anticipated to grow faster. Processing Type: Cloud processing leads with scalability and efficiency, but edge processing is set for faster growth.

Cloud processing leads with scalability and efficiency, but edge processing is set for faster growth. Technology Type: System on Chip (SoC) leads due to integration capability, set for higher growth.

System on Chip (SoC) leads due to integration capability, set for higher growth. Function Type: Inference chips hold the majority, driven by AI-enhanced operations, with growth expected.

Inference chips hold the majority, driven by AI-enhanced operations, with growth expected. Application: Computer vision dominates, crucial for industry automation, poised for growth.

Computer vision dominates, crucial for industry automation, poised for growth. End-Users: Healthcare leads, spurred by AI in patient data and diagnostics, with automotive rising rapidly.

Healthcare leads, spurred by AI in patient data and diagnostics, with automotive rising rapidly. Enterprise Type: Large enterprises currently dominate, but SMEs are projected for higher growth.

Large enterprises currently dominate, but SMEs are projected for higher growth. Geographical Regions: North America leads due to major tech firms and infrastructure, with Asia set for accelerated growth.

AI CHIP MARKET: RESEARCH COVERAGE

Market Sizing and Opportunity Analysis: Detailed exploration of key market segments including chip types and regions.

Detailed exploration of key market segments including chip types and regions. Competitive Landscape: Comprehensive company analysis based on size, structure, and location.

Comprehensive company analysis based on size, structure, and location. Company Profiles: Profiles of key players, highlighting missions, teams, and developments.

Profiles of key players, highlighting missions, teams, and developments. Megatrends: Examination of ongoing industry trends.

Examination of ongoing industry trends. Patent Analysis: Insightful patent landscape examination.

Insightful patent landscape examination. Recent Developments: Overview of significant market advancements.

Overview of significant market advancements. Porter's Five Forces Analysis: Analysis of competitive forces.

Analysis of competitive forces. SWOT Analysis: Strengths, weaknesses, opportunities, and threats assessment.

KEY QUESTIONS ANSWERED IN THIS REPORT

What is the current and future market size and CAGR?

Which type of AI chip will dominate?

How will market opportunities be distributed across segments?

REASONS TO BUY THIS REPORT

In-depth market analysis with revenue projections.

Understand competitive dynamics for strategic decisions.

Gain insights into market drivers, barriers, opportunities.

Key Attributes

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 192 Forecast Period 2025-2035 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025 $31.6 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2035 $846.8 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 34.8% Regions Covered Global

A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes, but is not limited to:

Advanced Micro Devices

Amazon

General Vision

Google

Gyrfalcon Technology

Huawei Technologies

IBM

Infineon Technologies

Intel

Kneron

Microsoft

MYTHIC

Nvidia

NXP Semiconductors

Qualcomm Incorporated

Samsung Electronics

Toshiba

Wave Computing

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/saham9

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.