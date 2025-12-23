AI Hardware Market Set to Witness 31.2% CAGR During 2025-2035, Growing by $593 Billion - Energy-Efficient Hardware, Custom AI Chipsets, and Storage Accelerators Present Lucrative Opportunities

Dublin, Dec. 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "AI Hardware Market Till 2035: Industry Trends and Global Forecasts" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global AI hardware market is poised for exponential growth, expanding from USD 31.40 billion in the current year to a projected USD 624.4 billion by 2035, achieving a CAGR of 31.23%. This surge is driven by increasing demand for advanced processing capabilities to support intricate AI workloads and computational tasks.

AI Hardware Market: Growth and Trends

AI hardware encompasses specialized equipment engineered to enhance AI algorithms and deep learning models' performance. As AI applications become more complex, the quest for high-performance, energy-efficient, and scalable hardware solutions intensifies. This demand has resulted in significant investments targeting the development of dedicated AI hardware, fostering rapid market expansion.

Emerging trends, such as edge AI and innovations within the semiconductor industry, are generating new opportunities for AI hardware manufacturers. Moreover, custom AI chipsets and energy-efficient hardware have become key focus areas. Leading market players are increasing production of storage accelerators to meet the growing need for advanced storage solutions, with AI contributing to the development of non-volatile memory.

AI Hardware Market: Key Segments

By Type of AI Hardware: Segments include embedded sound and vision processors. Currently, standalone vision processors lead, driven by edge AI adoption and computer vision applications.

Segments include embedded sound and vision processors. Currently, standalone vision processors lead, driven by edge AI adoption and computer vision applications. By Type of Deployment: Cloud solutions dominate due to their flexibility, scalability, and cost-effectiveness. They enable businesses to utilize advanced AI tools without significant hardware investments.

Cloud solutions dominate due to their flexibility, scalability, and cost-effectiveness. They enable businesses to utilize advanced AI tools without significant hardware investments. By Type of Product: Processors hold the majority share due to their speed, crucial for machine learning applications. Demand for machine learning devices spurs processor advancements.

Processors hold the majority share due to their speed, crucial for machine learning applications. Demand for machine learning devices spurs processor advancements. By Type of Device: The automotive segment leads, driven by AI-enabled safety systems, but the smart speaker segment is rapidly growing.

The automotive segment leads, driven by AI-enabled safety systems, but the smart speaker segment is rapidly growing. By Type of Power Consumption: AI hardware for consumer electronics primarily consumes 1-3W, striking a balance between performance and energy efficiency.

AI hardware for consumer electronics primarily consumes 1-3W, striking a balance between performance and energy efficiency. By Type of Process: Inference processes dominate due to their role in real-time applications like autonomous vehicles, yet the training segment shows promising growth.

Inference processes dominate due to their role in real-time applications like autonomous vehicles, yet the training segment shows promising growth. By Type of End Users: The telecommunications and IT sector leads by leveraging AI for big data processing and efficient decision-making.

The telecommunications and IT sector leads by leveraging AI for big data processing and efficient decision-making. By Type of Enterprise: Large enterprises currently dominate the market; however, SMEs are anticipated to grow faster due to their agility and innovation.

Large enterprises currently dominate the market; however, SMEs are anticipated to grow faster due to their agility and innovation. By Geographical Regions: North America currently leads the market, but Asia is expected to experience higher growth, driven by startups and increasing opportunities.

AI Hardware Market: Research Coverage

Market Sizing and Opportunity Analysis: Detailed analysis of types, deployment, products, devices, power consumption, processes, end-users, and regions.

Detailed analysis of types, deployment, products, devices, power consumption, processes, end-users, and regions. Competitive Landscape: Overview of companies based on establishment, size, headquarters, and structure.

Overview of companies based on establishment, size, headquarters, and structure. Company Profiles: Detailed profiles providing insights on mission, footprint, management, financials, and more.

Detailed profiles providing insights on mission, footprint, management, financials, and more. SWOT Analysis: Comprehensive evaluation of strengths, weaknesses, opportunities, and threats.

Key Questions Answered in This Report

What are the challenges and trends in the AI hardware market?

What factors will influence market evolution and what future developments are expected?

What is the current and projected market size and CAGR?

How will market opportunities be distributed across segments?

Reasons to Buy This Report

Gain comprehensive market insights and revenue projections useful for industry leaders and new entrants.

Understand competitive dynamics and optimize market positioning.

Stay informed of trends to make data-driven investment decisions.

Key Attributes

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 179 Forecast Period 2025-2035 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025 $31.4 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2035 $624.4 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 31.2% Regions Covered Global





A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes, but is not limited to:

Advanced Micro Devices

Amazon Web Services

Allied Vision Technologies

Alibaba

Baidu

Cadence Design Systems

Cerebras Systems

Cisco

CEVA

Fujitsu

Graphcore

Huawei

IBM

Intel

Micron

Microsoft

Mythic

NXP

NVIDIA

Oracle

Qualcomm Technologies

Samsung

Synopsys

Xilinx

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/tvtoig

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.