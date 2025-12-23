Branden Condy Launches ProtectMyBrand.com, a Reputation Management Platform Built for Search Visibility

MIAMI, Dec. 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Founded by Branden Condy, ProtectMyBrand is a newly launched online reputation management firm designed to help individuals, executives, and companies monitor, manage, and improve how they appear in online search results.

As search engines increasingly shape public perception, ProtectMyBrand focuses on giving clients greater visibility and control over their digital identity. The platform combines reputation analysis, strategic content development, and search optimization to help ensure that accurate, authoritative information is what appears first when a name or brand is searched online.

“Search results often shape first impressions before any direct interaction occurs,” said Branden Condy, founder of ProtectMyBrand . “Our goal is to help clients understand what appears online and give them the tools and strategies to improve accuracy, visibility, and credibility over time.”





Addressing a Growing Need for Digital Reputation Control

Online reputation management has become a key consideration for professionals and businesses as search results, reviews, and third-party content increasingly influence trust, credibility, and decision-making. ProtectMyBrand was developed to address this challenge with a structured, long-term approach rather than short-term fixes.

The company’s services include:

Reputation Audits: Identifying existing search results, reviews, and online mentions

Creating authoritative, search-optimized content Strategic Publishing: Placement of verified articles across established digital platforms

Improving visibility of positive and factual assets Ongoing Monitoring: Tracking search results to identify and address emerging risks



ProtectMyBrand serves personal brands, corporate executives, and companies seeking proactive reputation management in an increasingly search-driven environment.

A Long-Term Approach to Search Visibility

Rather than focusing solely on removal tactics, ProtectMyBrand emphasizes ownership of digital assets and consistent visibility across search engines. Its methodology is designed to adapt to algorithm changes while strengthening long-term authority and credibility.

Industry observers note that reputation management is increasingly viewed as an essential part of brand strategy, particularly for founders, executives, and growing companies with public-facing visibility.

About ProtectMyBrand

ProtectMyBrand is an online reputation management and digital visibility firm founded by Branden Condy and based in Miami, Florida. The company provides reputation analysis, content strategy, search optimization, and monitoring services for individuals and organizations seeking greater control over their online presence.

Contact Information:



Company: ProtectMyBrand

Founder: Branden Condy

Website: https://protectmybrand.com

Email: condycapital@gmail.com



