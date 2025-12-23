IoT Mobile Virtual Network Operators Business Report 2025: Market to Reach $6.5 Billion by 2030 - Rising Proliferation of IoT Devices Propels Demand for Dedicated, Scalable Connectivity Solutions

Dublin, Dec. 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "IoT Mobile Virtual Network Operators (MVNO) Market - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global market for IoT Mobile Virtual Network Operators (MVNO) was valued at US$2.7 Billion in 2024 and is projected to reach US$6.5 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 15.7% from 2024 to 2030. This comprehensive report provides an in-depth analysis of market trends, drivers, and forecasts, helping you make informed business decisions.





IoT Mobile Virtual Network Operators (MVNOs) are becoming indispensable players in the global connectivity landscape by providing tailored network services optimized for machine-to-machine (M2M) and Internet of Things (IoT) applications. Unlike traditional MVNOs that focus on consumer mobile services, IoT MVNOs cater exclusively to the connectivity needs of smart devices - spanning sectors like industrial automation, logistics, smart cities, healthcare, agriculture, and asset tracking. They lease capacity from major mobile network operators (MNOs) but differentiate themselves through customized SIM management, data routing, device lifecycle management, and global roaming capabilities specific to IoT deployments.



These MVNOs enable enterprises to maintain seamless, cost-effective, and reliable device connectivity across multiple geographies and network technologies - including 2G, 3G, 4G, LTE-M, and NB-IoT. The fragmentation of IoT ecosystems, with devices needing to operate across diverse regions and networks, makes global IoT MVNOs a strategic solution for businesses seeking to manage multi-country rollouts without negotiating separate agreements with MNOs. This focus on scalability, interoperability, and device density positions IoT MVNOs as critical enablers of the fast-growing machine connectivity economy.



What Technologies and Service Models Are Driving Innovation Among IoT MVNOs?



IoT MVNOs are leveraging cloud-native platforms, embedded SIMs (eSIM), and software-defined networking to differentiate their services and deliver flexible, programmable connectivity. These technologies allow MVNOs to offer centralized SIM provisioning, real-time data analytics, remote diagnostics, and edge computing integration through a unified dashboard. The rise of eUICC (embedded Universal Integrated Circuit Card) standards has further empowered IoT MVNOs to support remote SIM switching, helping businesses dynamically select the best available network operator without physical SIM replacement - crucial for devices deployed in hard-to-reach locations.



Additionally, IoT MVNOs are integrating advanced features such as API-based provisioning, zero-touch onboarding, over-the-air firmware updates, and AI-based anomaly detection to support autonomous and predictive network behavior. Their ability to provide granular control over data usage, latency, bandwidth, and device health is especially valuable in verticals such as fleet telematics, remote patient monitoring, and precision agriculture. As 5G and private LTE networks become more prevalent, IoT MVNOs are evolving to offer hybrid connectivity models that support low-latency, ultra-reliable communication for mission-critical applications.



Which End-Use Sectors and Geographies Are Leading IoT MVNO Adoption?



Industries with large-scale IoT deployments and mission-critical uptime requirements are at the forefront of adopting IoT MVNO services. Transportation and logistics firms rely on these operators to enable real-time vehicle tracking, fuel monitoring, and cross-border shipment visibility. In smart metering and utilities, IoT MVNOs help utilities manage distributed energy assets and track consumption remotely. In healthcare, connected medical devices and wearable monitors utilize MVNO platforms for secure, HIPAA-compliant connectivity with 24/7 remote access. Retailers use these networks for point-of-sale (POS) terminals, vending machines, and mobile kiosks that require secure, standalone communication.



Geographically, Europe and North America lead in adoption due to mature telecom infrastructure, early regulatory support for eSIM deployment, and a large installed base of enterprise IoT systems. Asia-Pacific is witnessing rapid growth driven by smart city initiatives, government-led digital infrastructure projects, and expanding industrial IoT ecosystems. Latin America and Africa are emerging markets where MVNOs are bridging connectivity gaps for rural IoT deployments and low-bandwidth M2M applications. Across all regions, cross-border logistics and supply chain use cases are particularly reliant on MVNOs that offer seamless international roaming and multi-network failover.



The Growth in the IoT MVNO Market Is Driven by Several Factors.



The growth in the IoT MVNO market is driven by several factors including the accelerating adoption of connected devices across industries, increasing demand for global and scalable connectivity solutions, and the maturation of eSIM and 5G technologies. Businesses are increasingly seeking agile, cost-effective alternatives to traditional network contracts, and IoT MVNOs offer greater flexibility, visibility, and control over device connectivity at scale. The need for seamless interoperability across networks, especially in cross-border deployments, is also fueling demand for MVNO services that offer centralized orchestration and policy enforcement.



Technological enablers such as remote SIM provisioning, API-driven network management, and cloud-based connectivity platforms are reducing operational complexity and enhancing service customization. Furthermore, as IoT ecosystems become more mission-critical - with deployments in autonomous vehicles, telehealth, and industrial control systems - the demand for secure, resilient, and low-latency connectivity is rising. Regulatory pressure for data sovereignty and network neutrality is also pushing enterprises toward independent MVNO solutions that provide greater compliance oversight. As the IoT landscape grows more complex and interconnected, IoT MVNOs will continue to be key enablers of global, scalable, and intelligent connectivity infrastructures.

Report Features:

Comprehensive Market Data: Independent analysis of annual sales and market forecasts in US$ Million from 2024 to 2030.

In-Depth Regional Analysis: Detailed insights into key markets, including the U.S., China, Japan, Canada, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa.

Company Profiles: Coverage of players such as 4DS Memory Limited, Adesto Technologies, Crossbar Inc., Fujitsu Ltd., Hewlett-Packard (HP) and more.

Complimentary Updates: Receive free report updates for one year to keep you informed of the latest market developments.

Key Insights:

Market Growth: Understand the significant growth trajectory of the Resellers segment, which is expected to reach US$3.6 Billion by 2030 with a CAGR of a 14.2%. The Service Operators segment is also set to grow at 17.9% CAGR over the analysis period.

Regional Analysis: Gain insights into the U.S. market, valued at $741.1 Million in 2024, and China, forecasted to grow at an impressive 20.5% CAGR to reach $1.4 Billion by 2030. Discover growth trends in other key regions, including Japan, Canada, Germany, and the Asia-Pacific.

Report Scope

Segments: Operation Model (Resellers, Service Operators, Full MVNO); Subscriber (Consumers, Enterprises).

Operation Model (Resellers, Service Operators, Full MVNO); Subscriber (Consumers, Enterprises). Geographic Regions/Countries: World; United States; Canada; Japan; China; Europe (France; Germany; Italy; United Kingdom; Spain; Russia; and Rest of Europe); Asia-Pacific (Australia; India; South Korea; and Rest of Asia-Pacific); Latin America (Argentina; Brazil; Mexico; and Rest of Latin America); Middle East (Iran; Israel; Saudi Arabia; United Arab Emirates; and Rest of Middle East); and Africa.

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 208 Forecast Period 2024 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $2.7 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $6.5 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 15.7% Regions Covered Global





Key Topics Covered:



MARKET OVERVIEW

Trade Shocks, Uncertainty, and the Structural Rewiring of the Global Economy

World Market Trajectories

How Trump's Tariffs Impact the Market? The Big Question on Everyone's Mind

IoT Mobile Virtual Network Operators (MVNO) - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2025 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2025 (E)

MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Rising Proliferation of IoT Devices Across Industries Propels Demand for Dedicated, Scalable Connectivity Solutions From IoT MVNOs

Growth in Smart City Infrastructure and Connected Utilities Drives Adoption of IoT MVNO Services for Efficient, Low-Power Communication

Need for Cost-Effective, Flexible Connectivity Models Strengthens the Business Case for IoT-Focused MVNOs Over Traditional MNOs

Expansion of LPWAN Technologies (NB-IoT, LTE-M) Spurs Specialized MVNO Offerings for Low-Bandwidth, Long-Battery-Life Applications

Increased Use of Embedded SIMs (eSIMs) and Remote SIM Provisioning Enables Global IoT MVNO Services With Seamless Carrier Switching

Rising Adoption of Private and Hybrid Cellular Networks Supports MVNO Integration With Custom Enterprise IoT Deployments

Emergence of Industry-Specific Use Cases (e.g., fleet telematics, remote asset tracking, industrial automation) Fuels Tailored MVNO Solutions

Push for Cross-Border IoT Deployments Highlights the Role of MVNOs in Providing Global Roaming and Regulatory-Compliant Coverage

Growing Need for SLA-Backed IoT Connectivity With High Uptime Supports MVNO Expansion Into Critical IoT Verticals (e.g., healthcare, utilities)

Integration of IoT Connectivity Management Platforms With MVNO Backbones Enhances SIM Lifecycle Management and Billing Flexibility

